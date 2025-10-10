Terrata Homes Announces Limited-Release Community: Stables at Cary Forest

BRYCEVILLE, Fla., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrata Homes, a division of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Stables at Cary Forest, a boutique new construction neighborhood where timeless design and peaceful living come together. Located in Bryceville, Florida, and just a short drive from Jacksonville, this limited-release community offers homebuyers the combination of expansive acreage and modern convenience.

The charm of Stables at Cary Forest lies in its exclusivity. With only ten homesites, the community offers a rare opportunity to build a life surrounded by space and privacy. At the same time, residents can enjoy the convenience of being close to shopping, dining, and everyday essentials in Jacksonville.

Terrata Homes is introducing five impeccably designed floor plans ranging from approximately 1,693 to 2,937 square feet. Options include three to five bedrooms and up to three-and-a-half bathrooms, with open-concept layouts that make entertaining seamless, spacious master bedrooms designed for relaxation, and energy-efficient features built to enhance comfort and reduce costs. Every home comes with modern finishes and designer upgrades included as standard, so homeowners can move in and immediately enjoy a polished, elevated look. These upgrades include stainless steel kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, engineered wood flooring, designer fixtures and covered outdoor living spaces.

“Stables at Cary Forest is unlike anything else in the Jacksonville area,” said Dale VanWagenen, Vice President of Operations. “With only ten homesites, this community is truly exclusive. Each home is built on acreage homesites that give homeowners the freedom to create the lifestyle they want. This is a rare opportunity, that won’t last for long.”

New homes on acreage homesites at Stables at Cary Forest start from the high-$400s. For more information, or to schedule a private tour, please call 888-533-7991 ext 325 or visit www.TerrataHomes.com/StablesAtCaryForest.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

