Creator Economy to Reach $600B by 2030: ThriveCart Creator Report Highlights AI and Specialization will Fuel Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The creator economy is projected to reach $600 billion by 2030 and is entering a decisive new era. ThriveCart , a leading payments platform helping creators, coaches, and entrepreneurs build and scale digital businesses, today released its 2025 Creator Economy Industry Report , which outlines the priorities shaping this new era. The research reveals the new playbook for growth: AI-powered workflows and hyper-specialization.

Specialization Outperforms Generalization

Creators who focus on ultra-specific niches dramatically outperform generalists. Niche experts, such as those focusing on “burnout recovery for healthcare workers” or “productivity for ADHD entrepreneurs,” command 3–5x higher rates and 47% higher engagement. In fact, the personal development market reached $48.4 billion in 2024 and is set to grow to $67.2 billion by 2030 (5.7% CAGR). Take Miss Excel, for example: after earning $50,000 in just 24 hours from a single webinar, she now consistently generates six-figure revenue every month.

ThriveCart supports this shift with no-code landing pages, affiliate management, and learning management tools that let businesses launch and scale in minutes—powered by a payments platform processing over $2 billion annually.

AI Emerges as a Growth Engine

Artificial intelligence is leveling the playing field, enabling small teams and independent creators to compete with larger organizations.

“By the end of 2026, AI agents and workflows could support nearly 40% of today’s roles, not by replacing people, but by freeing them to focus on higher-level strategy and creativity,” said Ismael Wrixen, CEO of ThriveCart. “Those who embrace these tools fastest will scale the fastest. At ThriveCart, our mission is to help entrepreneurs sell more, simply. AI is changing the way workflows are designed and executed, and as a result, leveling the playing field.”

Companies Demand ROI, Not Inspiration

The report also reveals corporate training budgets fell 3.7% to $98 billion in 2024, while external learning solutions surged 23% to $12.4 billion. Businesses are shifting their learning budgets toward independent experts offering proven, certifiable skills, moving away from inspiration and toward measurable outcomes.

Entrepreneurs and educators need support to scale to meet this rising demand.

“ThriveCart has a unique selling proposition. Unlike many competitors, they don’t take a percentage of creators’ revenue,” said Tayler Schweigert, veteran 8-figure entrepreneur, founder of Love Life Passport, and ThriveCart customer. “Some platforms charge up to 10% on every sale, which in my view actually harms businesses instead of helping them grow. ThriveCart flips that model, creators keep what they earn, giving us the freedom to reinvest into growth, impact, and innovation.”

Workforce and Entrepreneurship Trends

ThriveCart also found that the skill gap is widening, with the World Economic Forum projecting 39% of workplace skills will be obsolete by 2030. Meanwhile, universities are now meeting only about 0.2% of AI learning demand, leaving millions of Americans without access to vetted, modern AI training.

To address this gap, OpenAI recently committed to training and certifying 10 million Americans in AI skills by 2030. This includes expanding its OpenAI Academy to offer free online learning pathways covering everything from basic AI fluency to advanced roles, such as prompt engineering. OpenAI is also launching a jobs platform, expected in 2026, designed to connect certified, AI-skilled candidates with employers—from large corporations down to small businesses and local governments.

For creators, staying relevant means focusing on a niche. For workers, the biggest opportunities lie in learning and teaching AI skills. For small businesses, success will hinge on agility and the strategic use of AI-powered tools to compete and grow in a fast-changing economy.

To access the 2025 Creator Economy Industry Report click here .

Methodology:

The report draws first from ThriveCart’s proprietary platform data, which processes over $2 billion in annual sales across digital courses, coaching programs, and small businesses worldwide. These insights are further validated through a meta-analysis of third-party research from the World Economic Forum, Deloitte, Training Magazine, and TestGorilla, creating one of the most comprehensive looks yet at the forces shaping the creator economy.

About ThriveCart

ThriveCart is the leading no-code sales platform for digital course creators, coaches, entrepreneurs, and online businesses looking to boost revenue, drive conversions, and scale audiences. ThriveCart powers over 65,000 businesses and 12 million enrolled students, generating over $2 billion in annual sales. The platform provides all the tools businesses need to create high-converting checkout experiences, manage powerful affiliate campaigns, and deliver seamless student experiences with its built-in learning management system, Learn/Learn+.