Alignment Healthcare Maintains High 2026 Star Ratings from Medicare, 100% of Members Enrolled in Plans Rated 4 Stars or Higher for Second Consecutive Year

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) announced today that 100% of its Medicare Advantage (MA) members are enrolled in plans rated 4 stars or higher for the second consecutive year, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This achievement underscores Alignment’s consistent delivery of high-quality, member-centered care and affirms its position as a standout performer in a rapidly evolving MA landscape.

“For the second year in a row, every Alignment member is enrolled in a plan rated 4 stars of higher – a powerful reflection of our commitment to delivering care that is both high-quality and deeply responsive to seniors’ needs,” said John Kao, founder and CEO of Alignment Healthcare. “These ratings exemplify Medicare Advantage done right, closing care gaps while meeting the evolving needs of a growing aging population.”

Key Highlights of Alignment Health Plan’s 2026 Star Ratings:

100% of members are in plans rated 4 stars or higher for the second consecutive year.

Its California HMO contract – representing 81% of total membership – has maintained a 4-star rating or higher for nine straight years, reflecting consistent excellence in the company’s largest market.

Alignment now offers two 5-star HMO contracts in Nevada, underscoring its ability to scale high-quality care.

Its HMO contract in Nevada and North Carolina retained its overall 5-star rating for the fourth year running.

In its first year eligible, Alignment’s Texas HMO contract earned 4.5 stars, demonstrating the replicability of the company's high-quality outcomes across markets.



“Alignment’s continued outperformance under increasingly rigorous CMS criteria speaks to the strength of our model and the dedication of our teams,” said Dawn Maroney, president of Alignment Healthcare and CEO of Alignment Health Plan. “These ratings are more than metrics; they represent our investment in services that matter most to seniors, from closing care gaps to preserving benefits like transportation that others are scaling back.”

Every year, CMS publishes the MA (Medicare Part C) and Medicare Part D Star Ratings on Medicare.gov to help beneficiaries, their families and caregivers compare the quality and performance of health and drug plans. The 5-star ratings system is based on factors that include feedback from members, the number of members who left or stayed with a plan, the number of complaints about a plan and other clinical quality metrics.

Medicare’s annual enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 for plan benefits starting Jan.1, 2026. The company has announced a diverse range of 2026 MA options in 56 counties across five states: Arizona, California, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas. For more information about Alignment’s plans and services, visit www.alignmenthealthplan.com or call 1-888-293-8272, TTY: 711, seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. A licensed agent may answer the call.

NOTE: Information in this release is based on 2026 Star Ratings data published by CMS on Oct. 9, 2025, and plan enrollment as of September 2025.

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com.

