USBC to Attend Money20/20 USA Conference October 26-29 in Las Vegas

RENO, Nev., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USBC, Inc. (NYSE American: USBC) (“USBC”) today announced its participation at the Money20/20 USA conference, the flagship global event for financial technology and innovation, from October 26-29, 2025, at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

USBC’s presence at Money20/20 comes at a pivotal time, following its strategic acquisition of a public company this past summer and unveiling of a new vision driven by USBC tokenized deposits. Led by Chairman and CEO Greg Kidd, USBC is positioning tokenized deposits as the centerpiece of a new era in compliant, programmable digital U.S. dollars. Unlike traditional stablecoins, the USBC tokenized deposits are backed by an OCC-chartered U.S. bank and underpinned by blockchain technology, providing users with regulatory and consumer protections, interest-bearing accounts, and full integration with both the banking system and the world of digital assets.

“We’re thrilled to share USBC’s vision for the world’s first retail tokenized deposit offering at Money20/20,” said Greg Kidd, who will be participating in multiple panels at the event. “Our team looks forward to connecting with the global fintech community in Las Vegas, forging new partnerships, and having discussions about how our strategy and innovation are setting new industry standards for tokenized deposits.”

Conference attendees can meet the USBC team at the Moving On-Chain Summit, powered by Uphold, on Sunday, October 26 or at their booth on the conference floor throughout the event. Capacity for the Sunday Summit is limited and spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The USBC team will also be available for partnership discussions and product demos throughout the event.

About USBC, Inc.

USBC, Inc. (NYSE American: USBC) is an industry-leading, publicly traded multi-disciplinary technology company. Under the leadership of Chairman and CEO, Greg Kidd, USBC develops transformative financial services, including digital assets and banking solutions as well as non-invasive health monitoring research. USBC has implemented a bitcoin treasury strategy to bolster development and research across its various divisions. A key focus of USBC is the further development of the USBC tokenized deposit offering, a U.S.-dollar denominated tokenized deposit that operates on blockchain technology, is embedded with digital identity, and offers high-yield rewards. With a focus on identity, inclusion, innovation, and risk management, USBC is dedicated to creating long-term shareholder value in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

Media Contact:

Fatema Bhabrawala

Director of Media Relations, Alliance Advisors

fbhabrawala@allianceadvisors.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Adele Carey

VP, Investor Relations, Alliance Advisors

investors@usbc.xyz