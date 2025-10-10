City of Medan, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City of Medan, North Sumatra - October 10, 2025 - -

USA Cabinet Store has introduced the Fabuwood Illume Series to Northern Virginia, bringing frameless cabinetry with faster lead times to homeowners planning autumn renovation projects. The Chantilly-based showroom now offers this premium cabinet line as demand for home improvements continues to strengthen across the region.

The timing aligns with peak renovation season as homeowners prepare their spaces for holiday entertaining and take advantage of favorable market conditions. Northern Virginia has experienced year-over-year home price growth, with Chantilly properties selling at well above list price, indicating strong investment in home improvements, including kitchen and bath remodeling projects.

The Illume Series features Threespine construction and full-access design, custom white linen interiors, and Blum hardware. The collection includes newly released accessories that complement the frameless aesthetic while providing enhanced functionality for modern kitchens and bathrooms. These features align with emerging 2025 design trends that emphasize warm, earthy palettes, large-format tiles with matte finishes, and integrated specialty areas such as coffee bars and display cabinets.

The showroom offers free virtual reality 3D design consultations, allowing customers to visualize their renovation projects before construction begins. This technology, combined with professional design expertise, helps homeowners navigate material selections, layout decisions, and budget considerations for both kitchen and bathroom transformations.

"The Fabuwood Illume Series addresses two critical concerns for homeowners planning fall renovations - timeline and budget," said Emin Halac, CEO of USA Cabinet Store. "With its accelerated production schedule and competitive pricing structure, customers can complete their kitchen remodeling projects before the holiday season while accessing frameless construction typically found at much higher price points."

For bathroom renovations, the series supports current preferences for spa-inspired sanctuaries incorporating heated floors, sculptural lighting, and textured tile applications. The frameless design accommodates popular elements, including curved and scalloped tile accents, mixed-metal fixtures, and fluted cabinet detailing.

As autumn renovation season progresses, the availability of faster-delivery cabinetry addresses a significant challenge in the remodeling industry. Traditional custom cabinet orders often require extended lead times that can delay project completion, particularly during peak renovation periods.

The company specializes in complete home transformation services, offering bathroom remodeling, kitchen design, custom cabinetry, and a comprehensive selection of countertops, tiles, sinks, faucets, and hardware. The company maintains showrooms across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Texas, New Jersey and Florida providing design consultation and project management services from initial concept through final installation.

USA Cabinet Store has served the market since 2011, completing projects for more than 900 customers according to recent trust index reports. The company provides comprehensive design and installation services from its Chantilly showroom, one of 13 locations across multiple states. The introduction of the Fabuwood Illume Series expands their existing portfolio of cabinet options and remodeling solutions.

