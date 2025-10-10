Luxury Furniture Market Growth Led by APAC as Hospitality Expansion and Sustainable Design Drive Demand, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the luxury furniture market size is projected to grow from USD 32.34 billion in 2025 to around USD 43.14 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 5.93%. This growth reflects rising global investments in high-end residential and hospitality interiors, where design excellence and durability are increasingly prioritized. Demand is further supported by expanding luxury housing projects, a growing preference for personalized aesthetics, and a broader shift toward sustainable and ethically sourced materials that define modern premium living.

Key Segments Driving the Luxury Furniture Industry

By Application:



• Luxury Home Furniture

• Chairs and Sofas

• Tables (Side, Coffee, Dressing)

• Beds

• Wardrobes

• Dining Tables / Dining Sets

• Kitchen Cabinets

• Other Home Furniture (Bathroom, Outdoor)

• Luxury Office Furniture

• Chairs

• Tables

• Storage Cabinets

• Desks

• Sofas and Other Soft Seating

• Other Office Furniture

• Luxury Hospitality Furniture

• Other Applications

• Educational Furniture

• Healthcare Furniture

• Retail Malls

• Government Offices

By Material:



• Wood

• Metal

• Glass

• Leather

• Plastic and Other Synthetics

• Sustainable / Green Materials

By Distribution Channel:



• B2C / Retail

• Home Centers

• Specialty Furniture Stores

• Online

• Flagship Store

• Other Distribution Channels

• B2B / Project

Growth Drivers in Luxury Furniture



Rise of Digital Luxury Furniture Retail

Advanced visualization tools, virtual consultations, and personalized online experiences are reshaping luxury furniture sales. Premium brands now favor exclusive digital platforms over mass marketplaces to maintain their brand identity while reaching global customers. These virtual showrooms cater especially well to regions with high internet connectivity but limited store presence.

Connected Luxury Furniture Redefines Modern Living

Technology integration is reshaping luxury furniture by blending comfort, style, and intelligence. Smart functions like app-controlled adjustments, wireless charging, and integrated wellness systems enhance convenience while preserving aesthetic appeal. Through collaborations with tech partners, brands offer ongoing service updates and exclusive digital experiences.

Growth in Premium Hospitality and Real Estate

Rising investment in luxury hotels, resorts, and branded residences is boosting demand for high-end furniture that blends design and durability. Developers prefer suppliers offering digital design tools and sustainable materials to meet modern standards. Quick project turnaround and compliance readiness give established brands a competitive edge.



Overview – Luxury Furniture

Study Period Analysis covered from 2019 to 2030 Market Size Valued at around USD 32.34 billion in 2025 Market Size Forecast Expected to reach approx. USD 43.14 billion by 2030 Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2025–2030 Largest Market (2025) Europe continues to lead the global market Fastest Growing Market for 2025-2030 Asia-Pacific projected to witness the fastest growth rate



Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the luxury furniture market, driven by expanding urban development, rising luxury housing projects, and growing hospitality investments. Increasing consumer focus on design-rich, sustainable interiors is boosting demand across China, India, and Japan.

Europe: Europe remains a cornerstone of artisanal excellence in luxury furniture, supported by heritage brands and a strong culture of craftsmanship. High-end residential renovations and boutique hospitality expansions sustain regional growth.

Other regions covered in this report include:

North America

South America

Middle East & Africa



All Companies in the Luxury Furniture Market

• Restoration Hardware (RH)

• Roche Bobois

• Herman Miller-Knoll

• Poltrona Frau

• Luxury Living Group (Fendi Casa)

• B&B Italia

• Minotti

• Ligne Roset

• Hooker Furniture

• Natuzzi

• Scavolini

• Fritz Hansen

• Eichholtz

• Boca do Lobo

• Turri

• Duresta

• Muebles Pico

• Laura Ashley

• Giovanni Visentin

• Nella Vetrina

Future Outlook

The next phase of the luxury furniture market will be defined by the fusion of sustainability, digital innovation, and cultural craftsmanship. As brands integrate smart design features, modular components, and eco-friendly materials, the market will continue to evolve toward a more design-conscious and globally integrated ecosystem.



Read the detailed industry insights on the luxury furniture market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/luxury-furniture-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Explore related reports from Mordor Intelligence

Global Furniture Market: The furniture market is segmented by application, it includes home furniture (chairs, tables, beds, wardrobes, sofas, dining tables or sets, kitchen cabinets, and other home furniture like bathroom or outdoor furniture), office furniture (chairs, tables, storage cabinets, desks, sofas and other soft seating, and other office furniture), hospitality furniture, educational furniture, healthcare furniture, and other applications such as public places, retail malls, and government offices. by material, it is categorized into wood, metal, plastic & polymer, and other materials. By price range, the market is divided into economy, mid-range, and premium segments. by distribution channel, it is split into b2c/retail, comprising home centers, specialty furniture stores, online, and other distribution channels, and b2b/project-based channels, and by geography. https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/furniture-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Folding Furniture Market: The folding furniture market is segmented by product, including folding chairs, folding tables, folding beds, folding sofas & loveseats, folding desks & workstations, folding storage units, and other folding furniture. By material, the market is categorized into wood, metal, plastic, and other materials. By end-user, it is divided into residential and commercial segments. By distribution channel, it is split into b2c/retail, comprising home centers, specialty furniture stores, online, and other distribution channels, and b2b/directly from manufacturers and geography.

Office Furniture Market: The office furniture market is segmented by product: chairs (employee chairs, meeting chairs, guest chairs), tables (conference tables, desks, other tables), storage units (filing cabinets, bookcases & shelving), sofas/soft seating, booths and office dividers, other office furniture (stools, reception area furniture, accessories, others). by material: wood, metal, plastic & polymer, other materials. by price range: economy, mid-range, premium. by end-user: corporate offices, healthcare offices, educational institutions, government & public offices, hospitality & retail back-office, others. by distribution channel: b2c/retail (home centers, specialty furniture stores, online, other distribution channels), b2b/directly from manufacturers, and by geography.

About Mordor Intelligence:



Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.



With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive market analysis and research reports as well as syndicated and custom research offerings that cover a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defence, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.