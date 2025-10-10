Straight No Chaser Reveal Details of “Holiday Road”; First Full-Length Holiday Album in Five Years Out October 24

Guest Appearances Include Mickey Guyton and John Splithoff;

“Christmas Is Different (feat. Hunter Hayes)” Out Today; Holiday Road Tour Kicks Off Next Friday





Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RIAA Gold Certified a cappella group Straight No Chaser, who rose to prominence nearly 20 years ago with their indelible version of “The 12 Days of Christmas” and have become a staple of the holiday season, today revealed the details of Holiday Road, their first full-length holiday album in five years. Holiday Road will be available everywhere October 24 from Green Hill Music, the group’s newly announced label home. Starting today, fans can pre-order the album on the group’s website here and get access to exclusive merchandise bundles.

With guest appearances from Mickey Guyton, Hunter Hayes, John Splithoff and Jose Mari Chan, the “King of Philippine Christmas Carols,” Holiday Road includes classic holiday standards, reverent Christmas hymns and originals. A full tracklist is below.

The 9-person group unveiled “Christmas is Different” featuring 5x GRAMMY® nominated and PLATINUM-selling, multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Hunter Hayes today.

“I had such a blast collaborating with Straight No Chaser on ‘Christmas is Different,’” said Hayes. “They’re insanely talented and bring such a fun energy to everything they do!”

"We're so grateful that Hunter could be a part of this song. He's an incredible vocalist, and we had a great time working with him,” said Straight No Chaser member Tyler Trepp. “All of the guest artists on this album each brought something so unique and special to their songs -- from Mickey to John to Jose to Hunter."

Next Friday, October 17, the group embarks on the Holiday Road tour. The two and half month long trek takes Straight No Chaser across the US, concluding on New Year’s Eve in West Palm Beach, FL. An annual tradition for families throughout the country, Straight No Chaser’s holiday tours include songs from the last 5 decades and perform for audiences of all generations.

Initially formed at Indiana University, a cappella group Straight No Chaser emerged at the forefront of the modern day a cappella movement, and has since sold more than three million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams on Pandora alone, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide. In the fall of 2022, the group performed in more than 60 cities across the US with multiple sold out shows, including their 26th consecutive sell-out in Indianapolis.

Straight No Chaser

Holiday Road

Out October 24 via Green Hill Music

Holiday Road Christmas is Different (featuring Hunter Hayes) Underneath the Tree Someday at Christmas Very Merry Christmas It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year Good to See You (featuring John Splithoff) Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer Keep Me Warm Still, Still, Still Blue Christmas (featuring Mickey Guyton) All Alone on Christmas Happy Christmas (War is Over) Christmas in Our Hearts (featuring Jose Mari Chan)





Straight No Chaser

“HOLIDAY ROAD TOUR”



*denotes matinee and evening shows

October

17 - Findlay, OH - Donnell Theater

18 - Athens, OH - Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium

19 - Williamsport, PA - Community Arts Center

21 - Charleston, WV - Clay Center

22 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center

23 - Meridian, MS - Riley Center

24 - Sandy Springs, GA - Byers Theatre

25 - Louisville, KY - Brown Theatre

26 - Richmond, KY - EKU Center for the Arts

28 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman Auditorium

29 - Evans, GA - Columbia County Performing Arts Center

30 - Auburn, AL - Woltosz Theatre

November

1 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers & Sailers Memorial Auditorium

2 - Greeneville, TN - Niswonger Performing Arts Center

4 - Fayetteville, AR - Baum Walker Hall at Walton Arts Center

5 - Des Moines, IA - Civic Center

6 - Minneapolis, MN - Pantages Theater of Minneapolis

7 - Effingham, IL - Effingham Performance Center

9 - Manhattan, KS - McCain Auditorium

11 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theater

12 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

13 - Tulsa, OK - Chapman Music Hall

14 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theatre

15 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

16 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium

18 - Mesa, AZ - Ikeda Theatre

19 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Kavli Theatre

20 - Palm Desert, CA - McCallum Theatre

21 - Brooks, CA - Cache Creek Casino Resort Event Center

22 - Salem, OR - Elsinore Theatre

23 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater

28 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall

30 - Appleton, WI - Fox Theatre

December

2 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre

3 - Rochester, NY - Auditorium Theatre

4 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

6 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

7 - Easton PA - State Theatre for the Arts*

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Theatre

10 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

11 - Bloomington, IN - Indiana University Auditorium

13 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

14 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza

19 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre

20 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre*

21 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre

27 - Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theater

28 - Naples, FL - Hayes Hall

29 - Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

30 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

31 - West Palm Beach, FL - Dreyfoos Hall

