New Crypto Coin Mutuum Finance (MUTM) to Launch V1 Lending Protocol in Q4 2025

What is Mutuum Finance

Mutuum Finance is an Ethereum-based platform that lets users lend and borrow crypto assets through a liquidity pool. It’s designed for people who want to earn passive income without actively managing their funds, as well as for those looking to borrow assets while keeping their existing holdings.

The platform offers two lending options. The primary one, Peer-to-Contract (P2C), allows users to lend or borrow assets like ETH or USDT and earn passive income through APY, which varies depending on pool utilization.

For example, if an investor supplies $10,000 in USDT to the pool, they receive 10,000 mtUSDT in return. (These mtTokens are a 1:1 proof of deposit and automatically accrue interest over time.) If the average APY is around 10%, the investor could earn roughly $1,000 in a year just by holding mtUSDT. Since mtTokens follow the ERC-20 standard, they can be transferred to any compatible address and will continue to accumulate interest no matter where they are held.

An additional benefit for lenders is the option to stake their mtTokens. By doing so, they can earn MUTM token dividends, which come from a portion of platform fees that are used to buy MUTM on the open market. This structure helps support token demand while rewarding active participants.

The second option is Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending, which follows a similar concept but offers more flexibility. In this model, users can set their own terms for lending and borrowing, allowing for customized agreements between participants. It also opens the door to assets that aren’t available in the P2C pools, such as memecoins like DOGE or SHIB, giving users a wider range of opportunities to put their crypto to work.









What to Expect in Q4 2025

In October, the Mutuum Finance team confirmed on its socials that V1 of the lending and borrowing protocol will go live on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This stage will allow the community to see how the system works in practice while the team validates its architecture and prepares for mainnet deployment. The first rollout will focus on ETH and USDT as the initial assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral, with more tokens to be added later.

The testnet version will include key components such as liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tracking, and a liquidator bot, giving users a clear view of how core functions operate under real conditions. It will also test mechanisms like interest rate adjustments and fee distribution to stakers. By opening these features to live testing, Mutuum Finance aims to build trust and refine its system before the full launch.

Since Mutuum Finance is still in its presale phase, the upcoming testnet launch represents a significant step forward, boosting investor confidence and adding more credibility to the project. The total amount raised has already surpassed $17 million, with more than 16,800 MUTM token holders onboard. On the official Mutuum Finance website, investors can access a dashboard to view their current holdings and calculate potential ROI. There’s also a Top 50 leaderboard showcasing the largest holders, each ranked participant receives MUTM token bonuses based on their position, adding an extra layer of engagement to the presale.

The MUTM token is currently priced at $0.035 in Phase 6 of the presale, which is already 60% sold out. Once Phase 7 begins, the price will rise to $0.04, a 20% increase from the current level. In the first phase of the presale, MUTM was priced at $0.01, marking a 250% increase to date. The launch price is set at $0.06, representing a 600% rise from the initial stage and nearly a 2x increase compared to today’s price.

Mutuum Finance has also completed a smart contract audit by CertiK. The project received a Token Scan score of 90 and a Skynet audit score of 79, which adds an extra layer of trust to its technical foundation.

What to Expect Next

With development already underway and the testnet launch approaching, the next stages of Mutuum Finance’s roadmap are not far behind. Upcoming priorities include upgrading and optimizing the protocol to prepare for broader adoption. The team also plans to integrate Layer 2 solutions to make transactions faster and more cost-efficient, introduce an over-collateralized stablecoin to add another layer of utility, and expand the platform across multiple chains to reach a wider user base.

Still in its presale phase and priced at $0.035, Mutuum Finance continues to see growing participation as supporters back the development of its upcoming DeFi protocol. With 60% of Phase 6 already sold, the next stage is only days away, set to bring a 20% price increase and mark another step in the project’s structured presale progression.

About Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a DeFi crypto project focused on creating a flexible environment for on-chain lending and borrowing. Built around a dual model of Peer-to-Contract liquidity pools and Peer-to-Peer agreements, it allows users to earn yield or access liquidity while maintaining control of their assets. The platform integrates mtTokens for passive income generation, staking rewards in MUTM, and a buy-and-distribute mechanism that supports token demand. As part of its roadmap, Mutuum Finance is advancing toward the launch of its lending protocol, positioning itself within the evolving world of crypto investment and decentralized finance.

