Yempo Solutions to help UK businesses leverage offshoring during November 2025 tour 

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help businesses in the UK learn how offshoring can lower their costs and fix talent gaps, top outsourcing firm Yempo Solutions is set to visit the country again in November.

From 10th–20th November, the company, led by British-Australian CEO Michelle Fiegehen, will be visiting Yempo’s UK-based clients and companies interested in outsourcing. She will also be speaking at the London Business Show at the ExCeL, Royal Victoria Dock on 12/13 November 2025, on “Building Offshore Capability as a Resourcing Strategy.” Admission is free at the event, where Yempo will also be present at Booth B1320 to introduce its award-winning outsourcing solutions to visitors.

“We are thrilled to share lessons from a decade of excellence in providing offshore IT, accounting, and business support talent, and help businesses hurdle the challenges of today’s economy through this strategic shift,” said Fiegehen.

Yempo Solutions is a specialist provider of Philippines-based accounting, finance, IT, and business support professionals to companies in the UK, Australia, US, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Japan. It has received the ​​ISO 9001: Quality Management Systems certification, and was awarded as the Best Offshoring Solutions Provider by the Global Business Awards in 2023.

Meanwhile, Fiegehen is a former IT Director in the finance sector with decades of experience leading multi-disciplinary delivery teams around the world, and was named one of APAC’s 10 High-Performing CEOs from the Philippines in 2023. She now resides in the Philippines, overseeing the Yempo teams in Manila, Cebu, and beyond.

She takes pride in Yempo’s long list of satisfied clients: businesses from the health, accounting, finance, technology, and engineering sectors, among other industries, with several offshoring success stories available on the website.

“Our offshoring partners are able to leverage our 10 years of expertise, and gain access to the finest remote IT, accounting and business support talent in today's market with peace of mind,” Fiegehen added.

Register today to meet Yempo Solutions in the UK and learn more about the benefits of IT, accounting, and business support outsourcing to the Philippines. Visit this page, or email sales@yempo-solutions.com.