Wood Manufacturing Market Size to worth USD 626.77 Billion by 2032, Growing at 2.3% CAGR, Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Wood Manufacturing Market is estimated to be valued at USD 534.54 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 626.77 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% from 2025 to 2032.Current market trends reveal a strong shift toward sustainable, renewable, and eco-friendly building materials, fueled by increasing environmental consciousness and strict regulations on carbon emissions. Advancements in wood processing technologies and the growing adoption of engineered wood products are improving durability and cost efficiency, further accelerating market expansion.

Global Wood Manufacturing Market Key Takeaways

Lumber is set to remain a highly sought-after product type, accounting for a market share of 34.3% by 2025.

Based on wood processing method, sawing category is set to dominate the industry, capturing nearly one-third of the global wood manufacturing market share in 2025.

Furniture remains the most lucrative application, representing 29.7% of the global wood manufacturing market in 2025.

Asia Pacific, with an estimated market share of 38.2% in 2025, is expected to retain its dominance during the assessment period.

Europe is poised to create lucrative growth opportunities for wood manufacturing market companies during the forecast period.

Increasing Construction Activities Driving Wood Manufacturing Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest wood manufacturing market analysis outlines key factors driving industry growth. One such prominent growth factor is the increasing construction activities.

There is a surge in construction activities, especially urban housing and infrastructure, across nations like China and the United States. This is due to rapid urbanization and increased government spending on public infrastructure development.

For instance, the United States Census Bureau reported that construction spending in the U.S. reached about $2,139.1 billion in July 2025. This rising construction activity is boosting demand for wood products, thereby fueling growth in the wood manufacturing market.

Environmental Concerns and Alternative Materials Limiting Market Growth

The global wood manufacturing market outlook appears promising due to increasing usage in construction and furniture sectors. However, rising concerns about deforestation and increasing use of alternative materials may limit market growth to some extent.

Many countries are enforcing policies to restrict large-scale timber extraction due to deforestation concerns. This is expected to slow down growth in the wood manufacturing market during the forecast period.

In addition, there is a growing trend of using plastic, steel, aluminum, and concrete in construction, furniture, and packaging because they offer benefits like cost-effectiveness and durability. This shift may reduce global wood manufacturing market demand in the coming years.

Rising Demand for Wooden Furniture Creating Growth Opportunities

The furniture industry is becoming a leading end user of wooden products. According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the furniture segment will likely account for 29.7% of the global wood manufacturing industry in 2025. This is due to growing demand for wooden furniture.

Consumers in the contemporary world are shifting their preference towards wooden furniture due to its aesthetic appeal and durability. This, in turn, is expected to unlock various revenue streams for wood manufacturing companies during the forecast period.

Emerging Wood Manufacturing Market Trends

Shift towards sustainable and engineered wood products is a key growth-shaping trend in the wood manufacturing market. There is a rising preference for engineered wood products like plywood and cross-laminated timber (CLT), thanks to their eco-friendly properties as well as suitability for modern construction methods. This is providing impetus for the growth of wood manufacturing industry.

Growing Do-It-Yourself (DIY) trend is providing a strong push to the target market. DIY projects, modular furniture, and home renovation are becoming popular globally, leading to increased demand for wood products.

Rising demand for wood products from packaging industry is expected to boost the wood manufacturing market value. This is because wood products are often used for pallets, crates, and specialized packaging solutions.

Advancements in wood manufacturing technologies are breathing new life into the target market. There is a growing trend of using digital technologies like automation, robotics, and computer-aided design (CAD) because these advanced technologies enhance efficiency, precision, and customization in wood manufacturing processes.

Analyst’s View

“The global wood manufacturing industry is set to register moderate growth, owing to increasing construction activities, booming furniture sector, rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly building materials, and adoption of advanced technologies in wood manufacturing,” said a senior CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Wood Manufacturing Market

Event Description and Impact Housing Market Dynamics and Construction Sector Trends Description: Global housing demand and construction activities are creating need for structural lumber and engineered wood products. Impact: This, in turn, is expected to create a conducive environment for the expansion of wood manufacturing industry. Technology Advancement and Digital Transformation Description: Industry 4.0 adoption, including smart factories and automated processes, is increasing in wood manufacturing. Impact: Smart factories are improving efficiency and reducing waste. Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Wood Products Description: Growing consumer demand for certified sustainable and eco-friendly wood products is influencing production. Impact: Manufacturers are adopting green practices, which can increase market competitiveness and appeal to environmentally conscious buyers.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the wood manufacturing market report:

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

Norbord Inc.

Weyerhaeuser Company

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Klausner Group

Stora Enso

LP Building Solutions

Canfor Corporation

Metsa Group

Drax Group plc

Suzano S.A.

Södra Skogsägarna

Tembec Inc.

Interfor Corporation

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc.



Key Developments

In May 2025, InventWood announced it would start mass-producing Superwood, a material stronger than steel for its weight. The company raised $15 million in the first part of its Series A funding to build a production facility for it.

In November 2024, Weyerhaeuser Company announced plans to invest about $500 million for building a new state-of-the art TimberStrand facility in Arkansas. The new facility will expand the company’s engineered wood products portfolio.

In October 2024, Stora Enso acquired Junnikkala Oy, a prominent Finnish sawmill company. This move is meant to boost Stora Enso’s wood supply for its packaging board plant in Oulu.

Market Segmentation

Product Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Lumber

Plywood

Particle Board

Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF)

Wood Panels

Others

Wood Processing Method Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Sawing

Planing

Joinery

Veneering

Wood Preservation





Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Furniture

Construction

Cabinetry

Flooring

Others



Distribution Channel Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Wholesale Distributors

Retail Suppliers

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



