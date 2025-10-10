GES SECURITIES NOTICE: BFA Law’s Investigation into the Guess?, Inc. $16.75 Merger Price is Ongoing – Contact the Firm if You Hold Shares

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Guess?, Inc.’s (NYSE: GES) board of directors and executive officers for potential breaches of their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with its pending sale to Authentic Brands Group LLC (“Authentic”) for $16.75 per share.

Why is Guess being Investigated?

Guess is a fashion retailer with global distribution and sales operations, including over 1,500 directly operated retail stores and distribution operations in approximately 100 countries. Guess was founded in 1981 by the Marciano family, who still own a significant portion of the Company’s stock. One of the founders, Paul Marciano, still sits on the Board and serves as the Chief Creative Officer of the Company.

Paul Marciano, along with other investors including Maurice Marciano (another founder who no longer serves on the Company’s board of directors) have negotiated to rollover their ownership in Guess to own up to 49% of the new intellectual property holding company post-closing, and 100% of the operating company post-closing.

BFA Law is investigating whether Guess’ board of directors, its executive officers, and/or any of the stockholders participating in the rollover have breached fiduciary duties to the stockholders in connection with the merger.

What Can You Do?

If you are a current holder of Guess you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

