Snail Games Indie Branch Wandering Wizard Expands Global Visibility with Cross-Industry Partnerships for Above the Snow and Rebel Engine

CULVER CITY, Calif., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced a series of cross-industry partnerships to expand visibility, diversify audiences, and drive long-term growth potential for upcoming indie titles, Above the Snow and Rebel Engine .

Above the Snow , a cozy, story-rich shelter management sim set in the 1960s Alps, blends survival mechanics with character-driven storytelling and base-building. Building on its momentum after winning a NYX Award for best city builder, Above the Snow will also be showcased at the upcoming Poznan Game Arena October 24-26, 2025, one of the biggest gaming events in Eastern Europe. During the event, Above the Snow will unveil collaborations with Cortazu, Fjordfiesta, and Heywood, brands that align closely with the title’s Alps setting. Select pieces from each brand’s collection will be showcased at the event and integrated directly into gameplay, creating a cohesive bridge between in-game immersion with real-world lifestyle products. A hands-on demo of Above The Snow will be available at Poznan Game Arena October 24-26, 2025 at the Indie Zone in Pavilion 5, Sector B.



Snail Games is also amplifying its action-oriented portfolio with Rebel Engine , a first-person action-adventure that fuses ’90s-inspired shooter speed with devastating hack-and-slash combos. To bring its soundtrack to life, the studio is partnering with Hakos Baelz, a popular VTuber and core member of hololive’s English Promise. With more than 1.09 million YouTube subscribers, Hakos Baelz is celebrated for her high-energy music and international fanbase. This collaboration marks her debut in original video game soundtrack composition, bridging indie gaming with the rapidly expanding VTuber music scene and opening new avenues for cultural crossover. The Rebel Engine demo featuring Hakos Baelz’s soundtrack will be available during Steam Next Fest October 13, 2025 - October 20, 2025. Players can wishlist Rebel Engine on Steam now to receive updates and notifications when the demo is live.

These partnerships underscore Snail Games’ broader strategy of pursuing non-traditional collaborations that enhance IP value and extend brand reach. By combining lifestyle branding with gaming and tapping into the entertainment power of VTubers, Snail Games is positioning its indie portfolio to capture new markets on a global scale and maximize cross-promotional opportunities.



For creators interested in covering any title in Snail Games’ portfolio, please reach out to creatordirect@noiz.gg



About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: https://snail.com/ .



