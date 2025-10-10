NOTICE TO THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

As set out in detail in Section 19.1 of the Demerger Plan, the Board of Directors of the New Lassila & Tikanoja is proposed to be authorised to decide, following the completion of the Demerger, on the issuance of shares, as well as the issuance of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares, so that altogether 2,000,000 shares in the New Lassila & Tikanoja may be issued and/or conveyed under the authorisation.

The authorisation may be used for the financing or execution of potential acquisitions or other arrangements or investments relating to the New Lassila & Tikanoja’s business, for the implementation of the New Lassila & Tikanoja’s share-based incentive plan or for other purposes resolved by the Board of Directors of the New Lassila & Tikanoja.

The authorisation entitles the Board of Directors of the New Lassila & Tikanoja to decide on all terms and conditions. The authorisation thus includes the right to issue shares also in a proportion other than that of the shareholders’ current shareholdings in the New Lassila & Tikanoja under the conditions provided in law, the right to issue shares against payment or without charge, as well as the right to decide on a share issue without payment to the New Lassila & Tikanoja itself.

The authorisation is valid until the conclusion of the first Annual General Meeting held by the New Lassila & Tikanoja following the completion of the Demerger.

Authorisation to decide on acquisition of the New Lassila & Tikanoja’s own shares and on acceptance as pledge of the New Lassila & Tikanoja s own Shares

As set out in detail in Section 19.2 of the Demerger Plan, the Board of Directors of the New Lassila & Tikanoja is proposed to be authorised decide, following the completion of the Demerger, on the acquisition of the New Lassila & Tikanoja’s own shares and on the acceptance as pledge of the New Lassila & Tikanoja’s own shares. The authorisation covers in total a maximum of 2,000,000 of the New Lassila & Tikanoja’s own shares. Own shares will be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the existing shareholdings of the New Lassila & Tikanoja’s shareholders through trading on regulated market organised by Nasdaq Helsinki at the market price quoted at the time of the repurchase.

The purpose of the acquisitions of the New Lassila & Tikanoja’s own shares and/or acceptances as pledge of the New Lassila & Tikanoja’s own shares is to develop the New Lassila & Tikanoja’s capital structure and/or to use the shares as consideration in the New Lassila & Tikanoja’s potential corporate acquisitions, in other business arrangements, as part of the New Lassila & Tikanoja’s share-based incentive plan, or to finance investments. The repurchased shares may either be held by the New Lassila & Tikanoja or be cancelled or conveyed. The Board of Directors of the New Lassila & Tikanoja decides on all other terms and conditions related to the share repurchases and/or acceptances as pledge.

The authorisation is valid until the conclusion of the first Annual General Meeting held by the New Lassila & Tikanoja following the completion of the Demerger.

7 Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors of the New Lassila & Tikanoja

The Board of Directors of the Company proposes, on the recommendation of the Company’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board, that the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors of the New Lassila & Tikanoja be as follows:

Chair, EUR 70,000 per year; Vice Chair, EUR 47,000 per year; and members, EUR 35,000 per year.



However, if a member of the Board of Directors of the New Lassila & Tikanoja were to serve as the Chair of the Audit Committee or the Personnel and Sustainability Committee, and not simultaneously serve as the Chair or Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of the New Lassila & Tikanoja, their annual remuneration will be EUR 47,000.

It is proposed that the fees be paid so that 40 per cent of the annual fee is paid in the New Lassila & Tikanoja’s shares held by the New Lassila & Tikanoja or, if this is not feasible, shares acquired from the market, and 60 per cent in cash. Notwithstanding the above, the annual fee can be paid fully in cash if, due to legal, tax, or other regulatory restrictions, or for any other reason related to the New Lassila & Tikanoja or a member of the Board of Directors, the fee cannot be paid in shares.

In addition, it is proposed that meeting fees be paid to the members of the Board of Directors of the New Lassila & Tikanoja as follows: EUR 1,000 per meeting to the Chair, EUR 700 per meeting to the Vice Chair and EUR 500 per meeting to the other members of the Board of Directors. In accordance with the proposal, meeting fees will also be paid to the Chair and members of committees established by the Board of Directors as follows: Chair EUR 700 and ordinary members EUR 500.

The resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors of the New Lassila & Tikanoja is conditional upon the completion of the Demerger, i.e., the resolution will enter into force in connection with the registration of the completion of the Demerger on the Effective Date.

8 Election of the auditor of the New Lassila & Tikanoja

According to the proposed Articles of Association of the New Lassila & Tikanoja, the New Lassila & Tikanoja’s auditor must be an audit firm, and the principal auditor appointed by the audit firm must be an Authorised Public Accountant (in Finnish: KHT-tilintarkastaja).

The Board of Directors of the Company proposes that PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, Authorised Public Accountants, be elected as the New Lassila & Tikanoja’s auditor. PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has informed the Company that Samuli Perälä, Authorised Public Accountant, would act as the New Lassila & Tikanoja’s auditor with principal responsibility.

The resolution on the election of the auditor of the New Lassila & Tikanoja is conditional upon the completion of the Demerger, i.e., the resolution will enter into force in connection with the registration of the completion of the Demerger on the Effective Date.

9 Election of the verifier of the New Lassila & Tikanoja’s sustainability report

According to the proposed Articles of Association of the New Lassila & Tikanoja, the verifier of the New Lassila & Tikanoja’s sustainability report must be a sustainability audit firm, and the principal verifier appointed by the firm must be an Authorised Sustainability Auditor (in Finnish: KRT-tarkastaja).

The Board of Directors of the Company proposes that PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, Authorised Sustainability Audit Firm, be elected as verifier of the New Lassila & Tikanoja’s sustainability report. PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has informed the Company that Samuli Perälä, Authorised Sustainability Auditor, would act as the principal verifier of the New Lassila & Tikanoja’s sustainability report.

The resolution on the election of verifier of the New Lassila & Tikanoja’s sustainability report is conditional upon the completion of the Demerger, i.e., the resolution will enter into force in connection with the registration of the completion of the Demerger on the Effective Date.

10 Resolution on the remuneration of the New Lassila & Tikanoja’s auditor and verifier of the sustainability report

The Board of Directors of the Company proposes that the remuneration of the New Lassila & Tikanoja’s auditor and verifier of the sustainability report be paid in accordance with an invoice approved by the New Lassila & Tikanoja.

The resolution on the remuneration of the New Lassila & Tikanoja’s auditor and verifier of the sustainability report is conditional upon the completion of the Demerger, i.e., the resolution will enter into force in connection with the registration of the completion of the Demerger on the Effective Date.

11 The establishment of a Shareholders’ Nomination Board for the New Lassila & Tikanoja

The Board of Directors of the Company proposes that a Shareholders’ Nomination Board be established for the New Lassila & Tikanoja and that its Charter be adopted. The proposed Charter of the New Lassila & Tikanoja’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board is, to the extent applicable, based on the Charter of the Company’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board.

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board of the New Lassila & Tikanoja shall be responsible for preparing and presenting proposals concerning the remuneration and number of members of the New Lassila & Tikanoja’s Board of Directors as well as proposal on the members of the Board of Directors, the Chair of the Board of Directors, and the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting and, where needed, to an Extraordinary General Meeting. The Nomination Board shall also be responsible for identifying successors for existing Board members.

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board of the New Lassila & Tikanoja would consist of four (4) members, of which the three (3) largest shareholders of the New Lassila & Tikanoja are each entitled to nominate one (1) member each. The Chair of the New Lassila & Tikanoja’s Board of Directors shall serve as the fourth member of the Nomination Board.

Because the proposed Charter of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board of the New Lassila & Tikanoja provides that the right to appoint members to the Nomination Board is determined annually based on the registered holdings as per the first weekday in September, but the Effective Date is on 31 December 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company proposes that the first appointment of members of the Nomination Board be carried out in deviation from the proposed Charter as follows: