From Bestselling Author to CEO of Billion-Dollar Social Impact Ecosystem

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhilSocial, the Web3-powered social media platform redefining generosity through blockchain, today announced the next phase of its mission to build a billion-dollar social-giving ecosystem. The CEO of PhilSocial and author behind Faithonomics; a USA Today, LA Times and IndieReader bestseller; is building an ecosystem that unites faith, purpose, and Web3 economics through a connected vision.





At the heart of this movement is Jerry Lopez, an entrepreneur, kingdom builder and global philanthropy innovator. Born into poverty in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, and raised by a single mother in the streets of Bayamón and later Chicago, Lopez’s life is a testament to what happens when purpose becomes greater than circumstance. By 19, he was a licensed general contractor. By 25, a self-made millionaire. But his true mission went far beyond success. He wanted to build a framework others could follow.

“I didn’t just want to escape poverty, I wanted to destroy its mindset and create a framework that others could follow,” Lopez says.

That framework became Faithonomics, a blueprint for Kingdom wealth that redefines how faith and finance can work together to create legacy. Endorsed by Maxwell Leadership Publishing and featuring a foreword by John C. Maxwell, Faithonomics teaches that giving isn’t a cost. It’s a strategy. After all, wealth isn’t what you keep, it’s what you release; and legacy isn’t what you leave, it’s what you live.

Now, Lopez is transforming these principles into platforms. PhilSocial, his flagship Web3 social media app, rewards users for engagement, time, and generosity through a “Get2Give” model, turning every interaction into an act of giving. Powering this ecosystem is Philcoin (PHL) – a utility token that has already connected over 250,000 users worldwide, bridging generosity and technology to create sustainable social impact.

The journey culminates in Kingdom Arc Ministries, Jerry’s Pastor’s Leadership Network, where he builds, leads, and aspires others to create a path for men and women of God to become better leaders. Kingdom Arc is the spiritual foundation of his work. It’s a platform that equips faith-driven leaders to merge business with belief, and purpose with performance.

“Faithonomics was the message,” says Lopez. “PhilSocial and Philcoin are the movement. Kingdom Arc is the heart. All these help to create a world where technology multiplies generosity, and giving becomes a global currency.”

Through these interconnected pillars, Lopez is building a legacy system that redefines success not by attention, but by alignment, obedience, and impact. His mission is clear: to merge faith, innovation, and infrastructure to solve one of the world’s greatest problems – poverty of purpose.

About Jerry Lopez

Jerry Lopez is the CEO and Founder of PhilSocial, a blockchain-based social media platform designed to reward and empower users to give back. He is also the author of the bestselling book Faithonomics, a Maxwell Leadership Publishing title featuring a foreword by John C. Maxwell, and the Founder of Kingdom Arc Ministries, a leadership network for pastors and faith-based innovators. Through his message and movement, Lopez continues to inspire a new generation of faith-driven entrepreneurs and changemakers to build systems of generosity, leadership, and lasting legacy.

About PhilSocial

PhilSocial is a social media app designed to build a global philanthropic movement on the blockchain. With its native token, Philcoin, users can earn rewards, support charitable causes, and create meaningful impact worldwide. By integrating giving into everyday online interactions, the PHL ecosystem is redefining the future of social media, philanthropy, and financial inclusion.

Media Contact:

Website: https://philsocial.io

Media Contact: Tatum April

tatumapril@philcoin.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6115da3f-3c1e-4994-a3f7-f2a2af3f2422