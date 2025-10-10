Wyloo announces sale of interest in Neo Performance Materials Inc.

PERTH, Australia, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 9 October 2025, Wyloo Consolidated Investments Pty Ltd sold, through a block trade over the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange, 8,275,311 common shares (19.89 per cent) in Neo Performance Materials Inc. (“Neo”) for an aggregate price of C$165,506,220 (equivalent to A$180,101,678) or C$20.00 per common share. Following the sale, Wyloo will hold no common shares of Neo, representing an aggregate decrease in ownership of 19.89%.

Wyloo disposed of the common shares as part of a sale of marketable securities for investment purposes. Wyloo may from time to time, depending on market and other conditions and subject to Neo’s shareholder rights plan, acquire additional common shares through market transactions, private agreement or otherwise.

This media release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issuers in connection with the acquisition of the Neo shares. An early warning report with additional information in respect of the foregoing matters will be filed and made available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca under Neo's issuer profile. A copy of the report may also be obtained by contacting info@wyloo.com. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of this media release.

The head office of Neo is located at 121 King Street West, Suite 1740, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9. Wyloo’s head office is located at Level 8, Tower 3 Capital Square, 1 Spring Street, Perth, WA, 6000.



About Wyloo

Wyloo delivers critical minerals for the energy transition and manages a diverse portfolio of strategic investments in several public and private companies. Wyloo’s integrated nickel business includes assets in three of the highest-grade nickel sulphide belts in the world in: Kambalda, Western Australia; the Ring of Fire region in northern Ontario; and the Cape Smith belt in Quebec. Wyloo owns two nickel mines in Kambalda. It is also progressing projects to develop one of the world’s best nickel, copper and platinum group element mines, Eagle’s Nest, and world-class chromite deposits, Blackbird, in the Ring of Fire, as well as a facility producing precursor cathode active material in Sudbury, Ontario. Wyloo is a sixty per cent owner of the Yangibana Joint Venture, one of the most advanced rare earth projects in Australia. When in operation, Yangibana will become a globally significant source of Neodymium and Praseodymium (NdPr), critical components in the manufacture of permanent magnets, as well as a producer of Niobium and other by-products critical to the energy transition. Across its mines and development projects, Wyloo is working to deliver sustainable production of green critical minerals in partnership with First Nation communities. Wyloo is privately-owned by Tattarang.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. Wyloo does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will Wyloo and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in connection with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

Media contact

Leanne Franco M +61 447 494 474 P +61 8 9476 7200 E lfranco@wyloo.com



