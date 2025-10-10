Food Safety Products and Testing Market Outlook 2025–2032: Strong CAGR of 7.9% with USD 4.47 Billion Valuation

Burlingame, CA, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Food Safety Products and Testing Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.62 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.47 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2025 to 2032. The market is projected to experience substantial growth over the forecast period, driven by stringent government regulations focused on food safety and hygiene. The rising incidence of foodborne illness outbreaks is further encouraging food producers and manufacturers to enhance their safety protocols by adopting advanced testing equipment, kits, and services to ensure product quality and compliance.

Global Food Safety Products and Testing Market Key Takeaways

Microbiological testing is expected to dominate the global industry, capturing a prominent market share of 26.6% by 2025.

Based on application, meat, poultry, & seafood products category is set to account for nearly two-fifths of the global food safety products and testing market share in 2025.

North America, with an estimated market share of 41.9% in 2025, is expected to dominate the global food safety products and testing industry.

Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as the most lucrative pocket for food safety products and testing companies during the forecast period.

Rising Incidence of Foodborne Illnesses Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest food safety products and testing market analysis highlights key factors driving industry growth. Increasing incidence of foodborne diseases is one such prominent growth driver.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), each year, unsafe food causes 600 million cases of foodborne diseases and 420000 deaths across the world. This is expected to drive demand for food safety products and testing during the forecast period.

Food safety testing ensures that food is free from physical, chemical, and biological hazards, including harmful bacteria and viruses. Thus, growing emphasis on improving food safety is likely to create a conducive environment for the growth of food safety products and testing market.

High Costs of Advanced Testing Technologies Limiting Market Growth

The global food safety products and testing market outlook looks promising due to rising prevalence of foodborne illnesses. However, high cost of advanced food testing technologies might limit market growth to some extent during the forthcoming period.

Advanced testing equipment like liquid chromatography mass spectrometry (LC-MS) are expensive. This high cost can deter smaller companies from using these technologies, which can slow down overall food safety products and testing market demand.

Strict Food Safety Regulations Unlocking Growth Prospects

Governments and regulatory bodies around the world are implementing stricter food safety regulations, such as HACCP and ISO 22000. These rules require regular testing and monitoring, encouraging food manufacturers to adopt advanced food safety products and testing solutions.

For instance, the U.S. Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) requires more frequent inspections and preventive measures in food facilities. Such regulations are expected to increase demand for food safety products and testing during the forthcoming period.

Emerging Food Safety Products and Testing Market Trends

Rising consumer demand for transparency is a key growth-shaping trend in the food safety products and testing market. Consumers in the contemporary world increasingly prioritize food safety, seeking transparency regarding the origins and safety of their food. This compels food producers to adopt robust testing practices to maintain brand reputation as well as improve consumer trust.

Growing demand for processed and packaged food products is expected to drive growth of the food safety products and testing market. People worldwide are shifting towards convenience foods, ready-to-eat meals, and packaged items. However, this increases food safety concerns, which in turn raises the need for testing and safety solutions.

Advancements in food testing technologies will likely support market expansion during the forthcoming period. Innovations like polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assays, next-generation sequencing, and rapid testing kits are revolutionizing food safety testing. These technologies offer faster, more accurate detection of contaminants, including pathogens, allergens, and pesticide residues.

Analyst’s View

“The global food safety products and testing industry is set to experience strong growth, owing to rising incidence of foodborne diseases, implementation of stringent food safety regulations, growing consumption of processed and packaged food products, and advancements in food testing technologies,” said a senior CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Food Safety Products and Testing Market

Event Description and Impact Post-Pandemic Regulatory Reinforcement Description: Governments worldwide have strengthened food safety regulations after COVID-19. Impact: This is increasing demand for food testing services, pathogen detection kits, and accredited laboratories. Climate Change–Driven Food Contamination Risks Description: Floods, droughts, and heatwaves are raising risks of mycotoxins, heavy metals, and pesticide residues in food. Impact: This boosts demand for testing technologies for pesticides, heavy metals, and mycotoxins. AI and Digital Transformation in Food Safety Description: AI, machine learning, and IoT sensors are being used for predictive pathogen detection and real-time monitoring. Impact: This accelerates rapid testing adoption, reduces lab turnaround times, and creates opportunities for digital food safety platforms.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the food safety products and testing market report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

SGS SA

Intertek Group Plc

Eurofins Scientific SE

ALS Limited, Asurequality Limited

Bureau Veritas SA.

NSF International

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merieux Nutrisciences

UL LLC

Cotecna

TUV SUD

FSNS

AsureQuality Limited

Key Developments

In July 2025, Geo-Chem launched a new food testing lab in Unjha, Gujarat, India. This expansion will help to meet growing food safety requirements across the agricultural supply chain, from farm to fork.

In March 2025, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. launched XP-Design Assay Salmonella Serotyping Solution for rapid and accurate food safety testing. It uses real-time PCR to detect and identify specific DNA of different Salmonella types with the help of fluorescent markers.

Market Segmentation

Test Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Chemical & Nutritional Testing

Allergen Testing

Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Testing

Microbiological Testing

Others (Residues & Contamination Testing, etc.)





Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products

Dairy & Dairy Products

Processed Food

Beverages

Cereals & Grains

Others

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



