The Korean Trio Shines Out at ECRM for Its Detoxifying Nutraceuticals

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anathapinkida Health’s line of detoxifying supplements has drawn positive attention from a growing audience of international consumers. It has used that momentum to bring its products to the United States, where it is working to gain a larger foothold in the large but competitive North American health and wellness marketplace.

Part of that process was attending the ECRM buyers conference held in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. From September 8th through the 10th, the Korean brand brought its flagship trio of products to the ECRM Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Session.

The detoxification-focused formulas wowed buyers and drew the attention of retailers at a conference that regularly attracts heavyweight buyers, like CVS Health, Walmart, and The Vitamin Shoppe.

Dr. Intaek Lee, founder and CEO of Anathapindika Health, reflected on the success of the event. “It was exciting to get our products in front of such a great lineup of health and wellness retailers. We look forward to the opportunity to build relationships with them as we bring these supplements into the American health and wellness market.” Lee also pointed out the timeliness of bringing detoxification and health-supporting nutraceuticals into America during a time of year when immunity-boosting support is so crucial.

September is a time when kids go back to school, and people begin to congregate indoors more often. As a result, sickness spreads more easily. In the days after Labor Day, many people turn to a growing pile of daily vitamins and minerals in the hopes of maintaining their health in the weeks ahead. (The CDC reports that nearly 60% of US adults take a dietary supplement daily.)

Dr. Intaek Lee believes there is a simpler, more affordable, and more effective path to sustainable health. His Korean-based wellness brand Anathapindika Health takes a different approach from the “more is better” option. The company has three primary formulations : Super System Booster, Super Brain Health, and Super Immune Support. These were created to provide quality, not just quantity.

“The major goal was to focus on developing innovative health supplements that support boosting health and well-being by accelerating the removal of environmental toxins, like pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals, and food additives, from the body,” Lee explained. “All of these benefits are functionally and effectively present in our products.”

The three formulas work together to detoxify the cardiovascular, digestive, and nervous systems while boosting immunity and brain health. This is a critical, often-overlooked first step in long-term preventative care.

“As recent scientific research indicates,” Lee elaborated, “many modern health issues arise due to what is contained in our foods, water, and environments. Accumulating scientific evidence suggests that the key to optimal health is first to remove what is harming us from our body. Our proprietary formula promotes our body’s recovery naturally by stimulating innate recovery mechanisms and then providing beneficial phytonutrients and antioxidants as your body resets.”

Anathapindika Health encourages customers to consider not just what they are adding to their regimen, but also how effective those products actually are in supporting the function and resilience of the body. It offers an integrative approach designed for those who want measurable results without the clutter of excess supplements.