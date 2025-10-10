Adrian Bautista and Evan Perez from Providence, R.I., Win the 2025 NFTE National Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge

New York, NY, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After three intense rounds of pitching in front of VIP judges, Adrian Bautista and Evan Perez, student entrepreneurs from Providence, R.I., were crowned 2025 NFTE National Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge champions for their business Color Your Life, a personalized coloring book that uses AI to turn memories into hands-on experiences that reduce screen time.

"Every year, NFTE students impress us, but this year’s challenge was especially striking because of the breadth of the ideas and the heart behind them,” said Dr. J.D. LaRock, president & CEO of NFTE. “We saw young people tackling real problems in health and wellness and leaning into creativity and self-expression. And across the board, technology was central, whether in AI-powered platforms, gaming, or marketplaces that connect people in new ways.”

This year marked the 20th anniversary of NFTE’s signature competition, which has become a national platform for young innovators to launch their business ideas, showcase their entrepreneurial skills, and inspire change in their communities. Since its founding, the challenge has spotlighted thousands of student entrepreneurs, many of whom have gone on to launch successful ventures, attend top universities, and become leaders in business and social impact.

The win came after a high-stakes showdown among more than 40 regional finalists from across the country, culminating in a final round where the top three pitched their ventures live to a packed audience. The event, emceed by class of 2009 NFTE alumnus Anbessa Tiwoni of New York City, was presented by EY US, PayPal, and Zuora, with support from American Student Assistance and Santander.

As the grand prize winners, Bautista and Perez received $10,000 and an exclusive 45-minute mentorship session with Daymond John, The People’s Shark and the founder and CEO of FUBU, a $6 billion hip-hop apparel company. Bautista and Perez will go on to compete at the Nov. 20 World Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge at the Delegates Dining Room at the U.N. Two runners-up, Chase Little and Michael Scanlon with MC Marine and Jamie Jimenez with Soberband, each received $2,500 to further their entrepreneurial journeys.

The event also celebrated Joshua Mallory, the 15-year-old alumnus from Chicago Hope Academy who won the Daniel Treanor Inclusive Innovator award with his business idea Easy Fit, which would partner with clothing manufacturers to create magnetic buttons on shirts to give easy and accessible options for those with upper body limitations. Born with Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita (AMC), Mallory has limited ability to use buttons on shirts, pants, and other pieces of clothing. He was inspired to create Easy Fit for others who face similar difficulties.

This award, supported by the MetLife Foundation, celebrates the spirit of innovation and inclusion that drives social change and economic opportunity for all, and the perseverance, grit and fortitude required to face a significant health challenge or physical disability. Mallory received a $500 prize and shared his story on stage.

The judging panel included five accomplished business leaders, among them David Alpago, Assurance Partner at EY US; Dr. Virnitia Dixon, Founder and Managing Consultant of Caravan Consulting; Ken Houseman, Vice President of Product Management, Order to Cash at Zuora; Anthony Selvaggio, Head of New York and New Jersey Middle Market and Corporate Banking at Santander Bank, N.A.; and Isis Swaby, NFTE alumna class of 2008 and founder and Creative Director of Thjngs Mag/Rockers Int’l Records.

LaRock joined presenting sponsors to celebrate bold youth innovation and two decades of dreams realized. "What continues to stand out in recent years," said LaRock, "is the sense of empathy and purpose. These students aren’t just launching businesses; they’re shaping solutions that uplift their peers, strengthen communities, and show us what the future of entrepreneurship can, and should, look like."

Stephen Puntillo, EY Americas Corporate Responsibility Leader, said: "These students are our next generation of leaders. The creativity and confidence they bring to the table are exactly what our world needs to solve the complex challenges ahead."

"Entrepreneurship builds more than businesses—it builds confidence, resilience, and real-world solutions that shape our future," said Marcy Scott Lynn, Head of Social Impact and Sustainability at PayPal. "PayPal is committed to empowering entrepreneurs and small businesses with the tools and opportunities they need to thrive, and we're proud to partner with NFTE to cultivate the next generation of entrepreneurs and advance economic opportunity."

Ken Houseman, VP of Product Management at Zuora, said: "What impressed me most was the professionalism and polish these students brought to their pitches. Their passion for solving problems and creating impact is an inspiration."

NFTE’s National Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge is one of many programs the organization offers to empower young people from underserved communities to own their futures through entrepreneurship education. Learn more about NFTE and its programs.

For media inquiries, please contact Denise Miller, APR, 917-281-4362, at mediainquiries@nfte.com.

###

About NFTE:

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) ignites the entrepreneurial mindset with unique learning experiences that empower students to own their futures. A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle school, high school and postsecondary students. NFTE brings the power of entrepreneurship to students, regardless of family income, community resources, special needs, gender identity, race, or ethnicity. NFTE has educated more than a million students, delivering our programs in school, out of school, in-person, online, or through hybrid models. Visit nfte.com to learn more.

Attachments