TransPerfect Digital Wins 2025 Drum Award

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced that its specialized international digital marketing division, TransPerfect Digital , received a Bronze Award in the Rising Star category of the 2025 Drum Awards for Marketing EMEA.

The Drum is a leading global publisher for the marketing and media industries, known for providing valuable insights and highlighting outstanding work. Its annual awards, judged by 700 experts worldwide, recognize exceptional campaigns, companies, and people across marketing, advertising, and media.

TransPerfect Digital is an international digital marketing agency that helps organizations develop and execute creative campaigns across multiple digital channels. With a global team of 200 digital marketing specialists in over 20 countries, TransPerfect Digital arms clients with strategies to perform in any market—in any language.

This year’s award highlights the leadership of TransPerfect’s Mario Lenoci in AI innovation and performance marketing. The Drum praised his vision, drive, and impact on both clients and internal teams.

TransPerfect Digital received a Drum Award for Agency Business: Global Development in 2023, and in 2024 was honored as a finalist for Agency Business: Response to Change/Business Transformation. These accolades from The Drum underscore TransPerfect Digital’s commitment to innovative AI solutions tailored to clients across diverse markets, languages, and cultures.

“Developing and executing our clients’ digital marketing strategies for a global audience is at the heart of TransPerfect Digital’s mission,” commented Joel Brandon-Bravo, Vice President of Digital Solutions at TransPerfect. “We’re incredibly proud of this honor from The Drum.”

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe stated, “Receiving this coveted industry award is a testament to the dedication and creative vision of the TransPerfect Digital team.”

About TransPerfect Digital

TransPerfect Digital is a full-service and vertically integrated results-driven marketing agency within TransPerfect that specializes in delivering high-quality performance content, international SEO, SEM, and social media services to support businesses building connections with customers and audiences on a global scale. With a wide range of solutions, including cultural consultation, brand voice consulting, localization, graphic and website design, video production, marketplace optimization, and expert campaign and strategy consulting, TransPerfect Digital empowers organizations with global ambitions to produce and implement engaging content that yields impactful outcomes. To learn more about how your brand can go global, visit www.transperfectdigital.com .

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 150 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

Contact:

Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555

mediainquiry@transperfect.com