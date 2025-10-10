Aptera Motors Approved for Nasdaq Listing, Set to Trade Under Ticker ‘SEV’

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptera Motors Corp. (“Aptera” or the “Company”), the solar mobility company focused on developing highly efficient vehicles, today announced it has received approval to list its Class B common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”). The Company’s Class B common stock is expected to begin trading on October 16, 2025, under the ticker symbol “SEV”.

To mark the milestone, Aptera’s leadership team will participate in the Nasdaq Closing Bell ceremony on October 16, 2025.

“Listing on Nasdaq represents a pivotal chapter in our journey and is a testament to the dedication of our team and the passion of our global community,” said Chris Anthony, Co-CEO of Aptera. “We believe this step will help us accelerate our mission to deliver a solar-powered future and support the continued development of our first production vehicle for our reservation holders.”

“Our transition to a public company is intended to empower us to scale our operations and advance the cause of solar mobility,” said Steve Fambro, Co-CEO. “We are building more than just a car; we are building a movement, and this is a critical step in bringing true energy freedom to the world.”

About Aptera Motors Corp. Aptera Motors Corp. is a solar mobility company driven by a mission to advance the future of efficient transportation. Its flagship vehicle is a paradigm-shifting solar electric vehicle that leverages breakthroughs in aerodynamics, material science, and solar technology to pursue new levels of efficiency. As a public benefit corporation, Aptera is committed to building a sustainable business that positively impacts its stakeholders and the environment. Aptera is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.aptera.us.

