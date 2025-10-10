Callan JMB Announces Participation in the LD Micro Main Event XIX Conference on October 19-21, 2025

SPRING BRANCH, Texas, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB INC. (NASDAQ: CJMB) (“Callan JMB” or the “Company”), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today announced that its management team will participate in the LD Micro Main Event XIX Conference on October 19-21, 2025.

LD Micro Main Event XIX

Dates: October 19-21, 2025

Location: Hotel del Coronado, San Diego, CA

Presentation Date & Time: Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 12:00 PM PT

Webcast: https://ldmicrocasts.com/

For more information, please contact your LD Micro representative or email KCSA Strategic Communications at CallanJMB@kcsa.com .

About Callan JMB

Callan JMB is an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities with compliant, safe, and effective medicines. Our combined expertise in supply chain logistics, thermodynamics, biologics, inventory management, regulatory compliance and emergency preparedness is unparalleled in the industry. We offer the Gold Standard in client experience with customizable interfaces, next-level reliability in shipping and environmental sustainability in our specialty packaging.

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

CallanJMB@kcsa.com

212.896.1254