Super League Announces Exclusive Partnership with ES3 to Deliver Branded Gamified Content Experiences Across Connected TV and Pay TV Platforms

~ Partnership Expands Super League’s Playable Media Solutions for Global Brands Across Proven, High Volume Advertising Channels, Enabling Future Growth and Further Revenue Diversification ~

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE), a leader in playable media trusted by global brands to reach and activate gaming audiences through playable ads and gamified content, today announced an exclusive sales partnership with ES3, a leading technology and media solutions company specializing in interactive content experiences for connected TV (CTV) and traditional Pay TV environments.

Super League will serve as the exclusive third-party sales partner for INGAGE, a gamified content module that is activated through ads on CTV devices and platforms, designed to transform how brands and advertisers connect with streaming audiences. ES3’s INGAGE interactive experiential ad platform has produced notable programs with Warner Bros. Discovery’s “Superman”, Game of Thrones, HBO, MGM+ and more. This partnership combines ES3’s advanced CTV media capabilities with Super League’s track record of delivering successful advertising programs that drive results through gameplay. Together, the companies will scale access to interactive, measurable ad experiences that merge entertainment, engagement, and commerce.

CTV ad spend is projected to grow from $33 billion in 2025 to $47 billion by 2028 and surpass traditional TV advertising for the first time according to eMarketer. As viewers become more selective, with studies showing increased ad skipping and creative fatigue across streaming platforms, demand for immersive, attention-driven formats continues to surge. Leveraging the INGAGE interactive advertising platform, Super League and ES3 are redefining campaign effectiveness, helping brands stand out, drive purchase intent, and unlock direct monetization opportunities. Super League’s Native Playables consistently deliver 3–7× higher engagement than traditional mobile video, while INGAGE interactive units average 20 minutes of active interactivity and achieve click-through rates of up to 70%, demonstrating the unmatched effectiveness of play-based advertising.

“Playable media is powerful, full-stop. It commands attention, deepens engagement, and creates emotional connection. With ES3, we’re bringing that power to the heart of the connected TV experience, enabling brand relationships to be built through participation, not interruption,” said Matt Edelman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Super League. “The majority of people aged 6 to 60 play video games as part of their daily content diet. Our partnership enables brands to transform moments of passive viewing into moments of joyful play, and for Super League, it opens an entirely new frontier of growth in one of the fastest-rising sectors of the media landscape.”

“Super League and ES3 have established themselves as leaders in the evolution of interactive and gamified media in their respective target markets and platforms,” said Doug Edwards, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of ES3. “Together, we’re reimagining how storytelling works in a connected environment, bringing together the scale of CTV, the impact of gaming and interactivity with the precision of data-driven media.”

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is transforming how brands engage with consumers through the power of playable media. The company delivers ads, content, and immersive experiences that go beyond being seen, they’re played, felt, and remembered across mobile games and the world’s largest immersive gaming platforms. Powered by proprietary technology, an award-winning development studio, and a vast network of native creators, Super League offers a unique partnership for brands seeking to stand out culturally, inspire loyalty, and drive meaningful impact. In an attention-driven world, Super League makes brands relevant by making them playable. For more information, visit superleague.com .

About ES3™

ES3 is the leader in interactive TV application experiences for TV. Over the past 23 years, ES3 has delivered leading interactive video products with top customers and brands through the most pivotal times in entertainment history. Over the years, ES3 has established customers relationships with Bell Canada, Bell Media, DIRECTV, AT&T, Comcast, Rogers, Microsoft, Intel, TiVo and many more.



ES3 redefines the way brands connect with relevant audiences through immersive, experiential campaigns–driving discovery and conversion. ES3’s one-of-a-kind interactive experiential ad marketing platform INGAGE, has been used by brands such as Game of Thrones, HBO, HBO Max, Discovery, Crave and more. ES3’s fully programmed holiday events, such as Santa Tracker and Holiday Countdown are world renowned and are delivered to more than 27 million TV households in Canada and the US.



ES3 connects businesses to relevant audiences and audiences to relevant brands through its Professional Services practice and its Subscription OnDemand programs. The company is one of the largest aggregators of subscription video on demand to pay television operators in the US and Canada, with over 18 catalogues and thousands of hours of exclusive content for distribution to pay TV under license.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward Looking Statements can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, all statements regarding the private placement, including expected proceeds, expected use of proceeds and expected closing, expectations regarding the Company’s debt levels upon closing of the private placement, Super League’s ability to regain compliance with the Listing Rules of the Nasdaq Capital Market, expectations and timing with respect to a stockholder meeting, statements regarding expected operating results and financial performance (including the Company’s commitment to and ability to achieve Adjusted EBITDA-positive results in Q4), strategic transactions and partnerships, and capital structure, liquidity, and financing activities. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry and markets in which the Company operates, management’s current beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, all of which are subject to change.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to satisfy the closing conditions required to consummate the private placement, whether the consummation of the private placement will occur, the Company’s ability to execute on cost reduction initiatives and strategic transactions; customer demand and adoption trends; the timing, outcome, and enforceability of any patent applications; the ability to successfully integrate new technologies and partnerships; platform, regulatory, and legislative developments (including the ultimate scope, timing, and impact of any stablecoin legislation); macroeconomic and market conditions; compliance with Nasdaq Capital Market continued listing standards; access to, and the cost of, capital; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Super League Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine / Mark Schwalenberg

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

SLE@mzgroup.us