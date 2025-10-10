Charging Robotics: Revoltz Reaches 30 PORTO EV Units Sold, Accelerating Commercial Adoption for Urban Logistics

Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charging Robotics Inc. (OTC: CHEV), through its affiliate, Revoltz Ltd. (of which Charging Robotics owns 52.73%), today announced that sales of Revoltz’s PORTO EV units have reached 30 PORTO EV units to customers in Israel. This milestone highlights the growing adoption of Revoltz’s electric micro-vehicles designed for efficient last-mile delivery and urban logistics.

With the first batch of PORTO EVs nearing completion, Revoltz is actively preparing for the production of the next batch to meet rising demand.

The sales reinforce the PORTO EV’s appeal for sustainable fleet operations. Key features include high cargo capacity, full-day range on a single charge, and license-free operation for users aged 16+, making it an ideal solution for navigating dense city environments while cutting emissions and costs. This achievement follows Revoltz’s commercial launch phase, and the securing of its inaugural institutional client earlier this year.

“Reaching 30 PORTO EV units sold is a testament to our vehicles’ value in transforming urban logistics,” said Amir Zaid, CEO and Co-founder of Revoltz. “Businesses and personal clients are increasingly turning to us for sustainable, agile solutions that enhance delivery efficiency. We’re thrilled to see this momentum and are committed to scaling our impact both locally and globally.”

Revoltz continues to scale operations, with plans to deepen its presence in Israel and explore international markets, addressing a critical need for sustainable urban transportation.

About Revoltz Ltd.

Revoltz Ltd., an affiliate of Charging Robotics Ltd., specializes in the design and manufacture of high-end, mini electric vehicles, bridging the gap between traditional automotive design and emerging micro-mobility solutions. Revoltz is committed to creating cutting-edge designs that revolutionize the micro-mobility sector.

About Charging Robotics

Charging Robotics is developing various automatic wireless charging solutions such as robotic and stationary charging systems for EVs. Robotic solutions are intended to offer the driver the ability to initiate charging by use of a simple smartphone app that instructs an autonomous robot, which navigates under the EV for access and charging capabilities. Our stationary systems offer various charging solutions, including in automatic car parks where the company’s system allowing EVs to charge in places where drivers can’t connect plugs to sockets. For further information, visit: https://www.chargingrobotics.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbour” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the current expectations of Charging Robotics, and its subsidiary Charging Robotics Ltd. (together, the “Company”), they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of the Company could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. For example, the Company uses forward looking statements when it discusses Revoltz’s vision to transform urban logistics with efficient, eco-friendly electric vehicles.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of any third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contact: