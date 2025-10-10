NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGACOIN FINANCE, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project, today confirmed it has raised over $16 million in presale funding from 15 000 + investors. The announcement comes as Ethereum’s renewed on-chain momentum and ongoing XRP ETF speculation fuel broader altcoin interest.





Presale Snapshot

Funds raised: $16M +



Investors: 14 000 +



Allocation sold: ≈ 80 %



Launch price: $0.007 per token





Market Backdrop

Ethereum’s increasing developer activity and XRP’s institutional headlines have broadened the search for high-potential early projects. Analyst notes list MAGACOIN FINANCE as a beneficiary of this trend given its funding scale and verified contract audits.

Why It’s Gaining Attention

Crossed $16 M funding threshold.



Strong Ethereum foundation with DeFi access.



Mentions in analyst reports linking to XRP ETF momentum.







Conclusion

As Ethereum and XRP remain core to ETF-driven market talk, MAGACOIN FINANCE’s confirmed fundraising milestone illustrates how capital is flowing toward verified Ethereum-based altcoins ahead of 2025 listings.

About MAGACOIN FINANCE

MAGACOIN FINANCE is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project designed to combine cultural relevance with scalable blockchain utility. With over $16 million raised, a growing community, and scarcity-driven tokenomics, it aims to be a leading altcoin entrant of 2025.

