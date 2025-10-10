Surfshark launches the world’s first 100Gbps VPN servers

Surfshark, a cybersecurity company, introduces 100Gbps bandwidth servers in response to the growing demand for higher bandwidth and to ensure VPN services won’t become a bottleneck as internet speeds continue to rise.

According to Donatas Budvytis, Chief Technology Officer at Surfshark, this change is happening due to several factors, including increased devices per household requiring higher network capacity to perform large software updates and ensure higher bitrates.

“With 10 times the headroom of 10Gbps, we can reduce congestion and maintain consistent speeds, even during high traffic spikes. This is especially important as the demand for higher network capacity and the number of online devices per household continue to grow rapidly. Also, VPN services should not become a bottleneck and have to be prepared for future technologies like augmented reality glasses or any other virtual reality headsets, which will depend on real-time data streaming and fast connections,” explained Budvytis.

Surfshark's new 100Gbps servers allow VPN technology to be future-proof and ready for the growing demand when the shift to higher-capacity hardware happens.

Increased bandwidth also reduces the need for throttling or deprioritizing traffic, allowing users to get closer to their maximum internet speeds more often, even when backing up heavy documents to the cloud or downloading a game.

“100Gbps hardware enables faster encryption on modern CPUs, more intelligent software paths, and improved load distribution. This results in consistently high speeds, greater stability, and the necessary capacity to handle future bandwidth-intensive applications,” said Budvytis.

For this solution, Surfshark has chosen the Amsterdam location due to its impressive internet exchange (AMS-IX), which handles over 14 trillion bits per second, making it one of the world's largest internet exchanges by traffic volume. To put this into perspective, that’s roughly 1.75 terabytes of data every second, ~560,000 simultaneous 4K streams, equivalent to about 7.5 million people watching TikTok videos simultaneously, or around 63 million people playing Fortnite at once.

ABOUT SURFSHARK

Surfshark is a cybersecurity company offering products including an audited VPN, certified antivirus, data leak warning system, private search engine, and a tool for generating an online identity. Recognized as a leading VPN by CNET and TechRadar, Surfshark has also been featured on the FT1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies ranking. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Surfshark has offices in Lithuania and Poland. For information on Surfshark's operations and highlights, read our Annual Wrap-up . For more research projects, visit our research hub .

