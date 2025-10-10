Ambulatory Services Market Growth Outlook: CAGR of 6.5% and Value Reaching USD 290.2 Billion by 2032

Burlingame, CA, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ambulatory Services Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 185.4 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 290.2 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2025 to 2032. Ambulatory care refers to medical services delivered on an outpatient basis, without the need for hospitalization or extended facility stays. These services include physician and dental clinics, medical laboratories, and home healthcare. Ambulatory care plays a vital role in healthcare systems, serving as a major contributor to hospital revenue and overall system efficiency.

Global Ambulatory Services Market Key Takeaways

Outpatient surgery segment is expected to dominate the industry, accounting for more than two-fifths of the ambulatory services market share in 2025.

Based on end user, hospital-owned ambulatory centers segment is set to hold over 45% of the global market share by 2025.

North America is projected to account for 38% of the global ambulatory services industry share in 2025.

Asia Pacific, with an estimated share of 8.2%, is expected to emerge as the most lucrative pocket for ambulatory service providers during the assessment period.

Shift Towards Outpatient Care Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest ambulatory services market analysis highlights key factors fueling industry growth. Shift towards outpatient care is one such prominent growth driver.

The global healthcare industry is undergoing a structural shift from inpatient to outpatient care, owing to increasing healthcare costs and patient preference for convenience. This is expected to stimulate growth of the ambulatory services market during the forecast period.

Ambulatory services allow patients to receive essential procedures at lower costs compared to hospital-based care. They also offer the advantage of same-day discharge. This cost-effectiveness appeals to insurers, employers, and consumers alike, making outpatient care a central growth driver for the ambulatory services market during the forecast period.

High Infrastructure Costs and Reimbursement Challenges Limited Market Growth

The global ambulatory services market outlook looks promising, owing to rising popularity of outpatient care and surge in chronic disease prevalence. However, high infrastructure costs and reimbursement challenges might slow down market growth to some extent.

Setting up ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and clinics requires a large investment in medical equipment, compliance systems, and trained staff. This creates challenges for new players and slows growth in low-resource areas.

In addition, many health insurance policies cover inpatient care, with limited reimbursement for outpatient or day-care procedures. This discourages patients from opting for ambulatory services, thereby slowing down market growth.

Surge in Chronic Disease Burden Creating Lucrative Growth Avenues

The global incidence of chronic conditions like diabetes, respiratory illnesses, and cardiovascular diseases is increasing significantly. For instance, as per IDF, about 853 million people will be living with diabetes by 2025. This is expected to drive demand for ambulatory services as more people need regular, ongoing monitoring, diagnostics, follow-ups, etc.

Ambulatory services are well suited for long-term disease management due to low cost and better convenience. Thus, increasing cases of chronic diseases will create lucrative growth opportunities for ambulatory service providers during the forthcoming period.

Emerging Ambulatory Services Market Trends

Rising patient preference for convenience and accessibility is boosting the ambulatory services market growth. Patients in the contemporary world seek healthcare that is quicker, closer to home, and involves shorter wait times. Ambulatory centers and telehealth support align well with this trend.

Growing popularity of value-based & preventive care models is expected to support market expansion. Healthcare is shifting from treating serious illnesses to focusing on early detection, wellness, disease prevention, and ongoing management. Outpatient and ambulatory facilities are well-suited for this approach.

Innovations like minimally invasive procedures, telemedicine, and AI-based diagnostics are expanding the scope and efficiency of outpatient care. Adoption of these medical technologies will likely foster growth of the ambulatory services market during the forthcoming period.

Analyst’s View

“The global ambulatory services industry is expected to record moderate growth, owing to rapid shift towards outpatient care, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising popularity of value-based care models, and advancements in medical technology,” said a senior CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Ambulatory Services Market

Event Description and Impact Post-COVID Healthcare Infrastructure Transformation Description: Healthcare is shifting to value-based care models. Impact: This increases demand for affordable outpatient services and preventive care delivery. Artificial Intelligence and Digital Health Revolution Description: AI is being used to support diagnostics and clinical decisions. Impact: This improves ambulatory care and reduces specialist referrals. Chronic Disease Management Description: There is an increase in diabetes and obesity epidemic management programs. Impact: This raises demand for ambulatory chronic care services and creates new revenue opportunities.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in ambulatory services market report include:

DaVita Inc.

UnitedHealth Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Envision Healthcare

HCA Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Surgical Care Affiliates

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Cleveland Clinic

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Key Developments

In September 2025, Cleveland Clinic launched a new centre to improve heart care for older adults. The new Cardiovascular Center of Aging combines care from cardiac and geriatric specialists to better address the unique needs of older adults with cardiovascular disease.

In August 2025, Fresenius launched EASYGEN consortium with the focus to develop a modular, hospital-based platform capable of quickly producing personalized cell therapies.

In September 2024, DaVita launched the DaVita Health Tour, a nationwide program. It offers mobile health screenings and education on chronic diseases to support communities across the U.S.

Market Segmentation

By Service Type: Outpatient Surgery, Outpatient Diagnostics, Ambulatory Therapeutic Services, Preventive Care, Others

By Procedure Type: Minimally Invasive Procedures, Imaging Services, Laboratory Testing, Rehabilitation Services, Others

By End User: Hospital-owned Ambulatory Centers, Standalone Ambulatory Centers, Specialty Clinics, Urgent Care Centers, Others

