Drug Discovery Market to Hit USD 146.25 Billion by 2033 Driven by AI Integration, Biotech Innovation, and Expanding Therapeutic Pipelines – SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drug Discovery Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Drug Discovery Market was valued at USD 71.95 billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 146.25 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.29% during 2026–2033. The U.S. market, valued at USD 24.53 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 48.97 billion by 2033, supported by rapid advances in AI-driven target identification, biopharmaceutical innovation, regulatory incentives, and an expanding pipeline of novel therapies.

The market is experiencing robust momentum driven by a combination of cutting-edge technologies (including machine learning, CRISPR, and high-throughput screening), strong venture capital flows, and increasing prevalence of chronic and rare diseases globally. Increased collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and tech firms, along with expanding access to biologics, are further accelerating growth.





Get free Sample Report of Drug Discovery Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8522

Drug Discovery Market Overview

Drug discovery refers to the process of identifying new candidate medications, targeting specific biological pathways, and optimizing them for clinical use. Traditionally, this process has been lengthy and costly. However, the emergence of computational biology, AI-based predictive modeling, and structure-guided drug design has revolutionized how molecules are identified and advanced to clinical trials.

The U.S. continues to dominate this space thanks to its high R&D investment, strong regulatory frameworks, advanced academic and research institutions, and a well-established biotech ecosystem. Additionally, the growing integration of cloud-based platforms, multi-omics technologies, and automation is reducing development timelines and costs, bringing novel therapies to market faster.

Major Players in the Drug Discovery Market

Eli Lilly

Johnson & Johnson

AbbVie

Merck & Co.

Roche

Pfizer

AstraZeneca

Novartis

Bayer

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Amgen

Sanofi

Bristol Myers Squibb

Abbott Laboratories

Gilead Sciences

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Biogen

Drug Discovery Market Segment Insights

By Drug Type

Small molecules continue to dominate the market in 2025, accounting for 59.41% share, primarily due to their well-established manufacturing processes, cost efficiency, and ability to easily penetrate cells to target intracellular molecules. On the other hand, biologics are witnessing the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 10.88%, driven by rising demand for targeted therapies and personalized medicine.

By Process

Target Identification & Validation held the largest market share of 33.47% in 2025, as it represents the foundational step in drug discovery, ensuring that therapeutic interventions are aimed at the right molecular targets. Conversely, Candidate Validation is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.45%, propelled by the growing emphasis on predictive toxicology, safety profiling, and preclinical validation.

By Technology

High-Throughput Screening (HTS) contributed the largest market share of 41.29% in 2025 due to its critical role in rapidly identifying active compounds, antibodies, or genes that modulate specific biomolecular pathways. Bioinformatics, on the other hand, is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 11.22%, driven by the explosion of biological data and the growing use of computational tools for data interpretation.

By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies accounted for 52.56% of the market in 2025, primarily because they possess extensive R&D capabilities and financial resources to drive drug discovery and development. Meanwhile, Contract Research Organizations (CROs) are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.13%, as pharmaceutical firms increasingly outsource R&D activities to reduce operational costs and accelerate time-to-market.

Need Any Customization Research on Drug Discovery Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8522

Regional Analysis

North America leads the global drug discovery market with a 41.27% share in 2025, driven by advanced pharmaceutical R&D infrastructure and strong biotech presence. More than 3,200 drug discovery programs were underway in the region as of 2025, across indications such as oncology, neurology and rare diseases.

The Asia Pacific drug discovery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.82% during 2026–2033, making it the fastest-growing region globally. The expansion is supported by growing pharmaceutical R&D, rising biologics and targeted therapy pipelines, and favorable government policies.

Recent Developments in the Drug Discovery Market

In March 2025, Pfizer and an AI-driven biotech firm announced a strategic partnership to accelerate oncology drug discovery using deep learning platforms.

Roche launched an integrated data analytics suite to improve early-stage screening success rates.

AstraZeneca expanded its presence in Asia with a new R&D center focusing on precision medicine.

Johnson & Johnson unveiled positive Phase II data from its first AI-identified small molecule therapy.

Novartis announced a $1.5 billion investment to expand biologics research capabilities in the U.S.

Drug Discovery Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 71.95 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 146.25 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.29% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments By Process (Target Identification & Validation, Hit-to-Lead Identification, Lead Optimization, Candidate Validation, Others)



By Technology (High-Throughput Screening, Bioinformatics, Molecular Modeling & Simulation, Genomics, Proteomics, Others)



By Drug Type (Small Molecules, Biologics, Others)



By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Academic & Research Institutes, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Buy the Drug Discovery Market Report Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8522

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ACTIVE DRUG DISCOVERY PROGRAM INTELLIGENCE – helps you track the global distribution and growth of ongoing discovery programs by therapeutic area (oncology, neurology, rare diseases), highlighting where innovation and R&D funding are most concentrated.

– helps you track the global distribution and growth of ongoing discovery programs by therapeutic area (oncology, neurology, rare diseases), highlighting where innovation and R&D funding are most concentrated. TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION STATISTICS – helps you evaluate the penetration of high-throughput screening, AI, bioinformatics, genomics, and proteomics across discovery pipelines, revealing trends in automation, computational modeling, and digital transformation.

– helps you evaluate the penetration of high-throughput screening, AI, bioinformatics, genomics, and proteomics across discovery pipelines, revealing trends in automation, computational modeling, and digital transformation. AI–BIOINFORMATICS INTEGRATION INDEX – helps you measure the share of integrated AI/bioinformatics platforms adopted by pharmaceutical and biotech companies, indicating the maturity level of data-driven discovery ecosystems.

– helps you measure the share of integrated AI/bioinformatics platforms adopted by pharmaceutical and biotech companies, indicating the maturity level of data-driven discovery ecosystems. DRUG TYPE DISTRIBUTION MATRIX – helps you assess the evolving balance between small molecules, biologics, and advanced therapies (gene/cell therapies), along with the growth momentum of targeted and biologic candidates in discovery pipelines.

– helps you assess the evolving balance between small molecules, biologics, and advanced therapies (gene/cell therapies), along with the growth momentum of targeted and biologic candidates in discovery pipelines. END-USER PARTICIPATION ANALYTICS – helps you understand the engagement levels of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs, and academic research institutions in global discovery programs, identifying collaboration and outsourcing trends.

– helps you understand the engagement levels of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs, and academic research institutions in global discovery programs, identifying collaboration and outsourcing trends. TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION GROWTH RATE BENCHMARKS – helps you quantify the annual growth rate of new technology adoption in discovery processes, providing visibility into emerging innovation hotspots within the global drug discovery landscape.

Access Complete Report Details of Drug Discovery Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/drug-discovery-market-8522

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

S&S Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.