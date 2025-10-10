Construction Delay Claims Services Market - Global Forecast Report 2025-2030

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Delay Claims Services Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Senior decision-makers in the construction industry face significant risks from project delays, with evolving regulations, complex supply chains, and rising contractual challenges demanding expert delay claim services. As global infrastructure investments surge, the ability to control schedule disruptions, quantify entitlements, and resolve disputes efficiently has become a mission-critical priority.

Market Snapshot: Construction Delay Claim Services

The construction delay claim services market is experiencing rapid transformation. Expanding project scopes, intricate legal environments, and growing supply chain vulnerabilities are driving increased demand for specialized expertise. Digital tools such as artificial intelligence, forensic analysis, and cloud-based collaboration are reshaping how claims are identified, substantiated, and resolved. Stakeholders-including contractors, owners, and consultants-are intensifying their focus on minimizing risk, optimizing timelines, and maximizing defensibility within increasingly complex projects of all sizes and geographies.

Impact of 2025 US Tariffs on Construction Delay Claims

The introduction of elevated import duties on key materials has increased project costs and elongated supply chain timelines, leading to greater frequency and complexity of delay claims. Construction teams are engaging expert advisors earlier in the project lifecycle to assess the impact of tariffs, adjust sourcing strategies, and structure claims that address both schedule and compliance risks. Enhanced documentation around customs processes and tariff classifications is now integral to substantiating entitlements and securing extensions or compensation related to such disruptions.

Conclusion

Amid dynamic regulatory, technological, and supply chain shifts, construction delay claim services play an increasingly strategic role in project success. This report equips senior leaders with the insights required to navigate risk, maximize value, and strengthen their organizational approach to delay claim management.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Strategic reliance on data-driven analytics and schedule modeling tools is enhancing the precision and defensibility of construction delay claim services for global projects.

Rapid urbanization and complex regulatory environments are introducing new risks, driving the adoption of innovative documentation and forensic methodologies by leading firms.

Market leaders are differentiating through integrated advisory offerings that combine risk management, dispute resolution, and expert witness support, delivering a comprehensive approach to delay claim engagements.

Early legal and technical collaboration is helping stakeholders address entitlement risks proactively, which reduces downstream disputes and improves project outcomes.

Regional market nuances-such as procurement standards and contract transparency requirements-necessitate tailored approaches for compliance and dispute resolution.

New tariffs, particularly those implemented in the United States in 2025, have made supply chain management and regulatory compliance critical aspects of project scheduling and claim substantiation.

Scope & Segmentation of the Construction Delay Claim Services Market

Service Types: Claim preparation, acceleration claims, delay claims, disruption claims, dispute resolution, expert witness support, and pre-construction advisory.

Claim preparation, acceleration claims, delay claims, disruption claims, dispute resolution, expert witness support, and pre-construction advisory. End Users: Consultants, contractors, owners (private and public), and subcontractors engage these services for objectives ranging from damage quantification to defense against inflated claims.

Consultants, contractors, owners (private and public), and subcontractors engage these services for objectives ranging from damage quantification to defense against inflated claims. Claim Types: Acceleration, disruption, inefficiency, and delay claims (including critical and non-critical path delays).

Acceleration, disruption, inefficiency, and delay claims (including critical and non-critical path delays). Project Sizes: The market serves large, medium, and small projects, each with varying emphasis on documentation rigor and process efficiency.

The market serves large, medium, and small projects, each with varying emphasis on documentation rigor and process efficiency. Root Causes: Contractor delays, design issues, force majeure (including natural disasters and political events), and owner-initiated changes.

Contractor delays, design issues, force majeure (including natural disasters and political events), and owner-initiated changes. Regional Coverage: Americas (with country focus including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina); Europe, Middle East & Africa (with leading participation from the United Kingdom, Germany, Saudi Arabia, among others); Asia-Pacific (including China, India, Japan, Australia, and others).

Americas (with country focus including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina); Europe, Middle East & Africa (with leading participation from the United Kingdom, Germany, Saudi Arabia, among others); Asia-Pacific (including China, India, Japan, Australia, and others). Key Companies: Arcadis N.V., Turner & Townsend Group Ltd, Aon plc, Hill International, Inc., Rider Levett Bucknall Group UK Ltd, Currie & Brown Holdings Ltd, FTI Consulting, Inc., Gardiner & Theobald LLP, Mott MacDonald Group Ltd, WSP Global Inc.

Why This Report Matters

Provides in-depth, segmented analysis of service types, end-user needs, and evolving regulatory environments, equipping decision-makers to identify growth opportunities and risk exposures in global construction delay claims.

Empowers firms to benchmark market positioning against key competitors and leverage data-driven strategies to enhance claim defensibility and project delivery outcomes.

Delivers actionable recommendations on optimizing collaboration, documentation protocols, and stakeholder engagement to improve claim resolution and mitigate future project risks.

Market Dynamics



Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning analytics to optimize construction delay claim assessments

Adoption of blockchain enabled smart contracts for transparent tracking of construction project delays

Use of drone and IoT sensor data integration for real time documentation of delay events in construction projects

Deployment of digital twin simulation platforms to forecast schedule impacts and support delay claim negotiations

Emergence of ESG driven contractual provisions influencing delay claim liabilities and remediation strategies

Growth of standardized global delay claim methodologies based on International Federation of Consulting Engineers protocols

Incorporation of parametric insurance products offering automated payout triggers for construction delay losses

Utilization of augmented reality enabled site documentation tools for enhanced evidentiary support in delay claims

Rise of cloud based software as a service platforms for centralizing delay claim management and collaboration workflows

Implications of ongoing supply chain disruptions and labor shortages on delay claims and project liability assessments

Companies Featured

Arcadis N.V.

Turner & Townsend Group Ltd

Aon plc

Hill International, Inc.

Rider Levett Bucknall Group UK Ltd

Currie & Brown Holdings Ltd

FTI Consulting, Inc.

Gardiner & Theobald LLP

Mott MacDonald Group Ltd

WSP Global Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mrdx3q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.