VENTURE.co Fund Services Announces Partnership with Rising Phoenix Capital for Transfer Agent Services and Investor Onboarding Solutions

BURLINGTON, VT, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VENTURE.co Fund Services is pleased to announce its new client partnership with Rising Phoenix Capital, a Dallas-based privately held independent natural resource firm with decades of energy sector experience. With this engagement, VENTURE.co will strengthen Rising Phoenix’s operational framework by providing client-focused transfer agent services alongside a seamless, technology-driven investor onboarding experience. The partnership equips Rising Phoenix with scalable infrastructure to meet the needs of a growing investor base while delivering efficiency and transparency across the full investment lifecycle.

Expanding Access to Private Markets

Rising Phoenix Capital is a private investment firm that identifies, acquires and manages income producing properties that allow investors to preserve capital investments and collect monthly cash flow. Founded with a vision to combine financial analysis with a highly experienced in-house acquisition team that can move quickly on non-marketed deal flow opportunities. Continuing with these principles, Rising Phoenix has launched its newest mineral rights offering, La Plata Peak, designed for accredited investors seeking reliable monthly income with meaningful upside potential.

“We chose VENTURE.co Fund Services for their technology-driven approach and deep expertise in transfer agent and fund administration. Their team’s responsiveness and integrated solutions empower us to scale confidently and provide our investors with a seamless experience at every stage.” — Jace Graham, CEO of Rising Phoenix Capital

Building Scalable Foundations for Sponsors

As investor expectations continue to rise, fund sponsors increasingly require operational partners that blend advanced technology with responsive service. VENTURE.co delivers an integrated suite of solutions — including onboarding, subscription processing, document management, capital flows, reporting, and investor servicing — to meet the complete needs of the investor lifecycle. As a registered transfer agent, VENTURE.co combines compliance and accuracy with a client-first mindset, ensuring sponsors have the tools and support to grow confidently.

“We are honored to partner with Rising Phoenix Capital as their chosen transfer agent and fund administrator. Together, we look forward to supporting RPC’s growth and providing their investors with a secure, efficient, and transparent experience throughout their investment journey.” — Aaron Pollak, CEO of VENTURE.co

About VENTURE.co Fund Services

VENTURE.co delivers a complete ecosystem of services that support sponsors of alternative investments from capital raise to exit. As a transfer agent and fund administrator, VENTURE.co simplifies complex processes like subscription processing, investor onboarding, and transaction management, while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and security. Trusted by sponsors across asset classes, the firm combines scalable infrastructure with expert service to create seamless investor experiences and operational excellence.