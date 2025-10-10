Zacks Small-Cap Research Initiates Coverage on NewGen

BANGKOK, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ: NIVF) (“NewGen” or the “Company”), a tech-forward, diversified, multi-jurisdictional high-growth entity transforming industries through innovative solutions across real estate development, digital asset management and reproductive health solutions, today announced that Zacks Small-Cap Research ("Zacks") has initiated equity research coverage on the Company. The full equity research report is available on the Zacks website here.

About NewGen

NewGenIVF Group is a tech-forward, diversified, multi-jurisdictional high-growth entity capitalizing on emerging opportunities across real estate development, digital asset innovation and reproductive health solutions. The Company operates through three strategic business divisions that leverage cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to drive sustainable growth and high ROI for shareholders across multiple global markets. These include “NewGenProperty”, which operates lucrative real estate development projects in the UAE's Ras Al Khaimah Emirate; “NewGenDigital”, which serves as the Company's digital asset and DeFi solutions arm; and "NewGenSup”, which focuses on health and longevity products and solutions. NewGen’s legacy business involves providing industry-leading IVF and assisted reproductive treatment services across Asia. With operations spanning multiple jurisdictions and a commitment to innovative, technology-enabled solutions, NewGenIVF Group is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the convergence of real estate, healthcare and digital asset opportunities in the evolving global economy.

Investor Relations Contact

ICR, LLC

Robin Yang

Phone: +1 (212) 537-4406

Email: Newgenivf.IR@icrinc.com