Video Surveillance Market Industry Report 2025-2035: Video Surveillance Market to Triple by 2035, Driven by AI, IP Cameras, and Cloud-Based Security Solutions

The global video surveillance market size is estimated to grow from USD 59.92 billion in 2025, to USD 188.19 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 10.97% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Video surveillance has significantly altered the landscape of the security industry and has now become essential. It has primarily contributed to enhanced security while offering better pricing due to advancements in display technology and artificial intelligence. The global market for video surveillance is currently undergoing a major transformation, propelled by innovations in IP-based digital technologies designed to identify and prevent various unwanted activities such as shoplifting, theft, vandalism, and even terrorist incidents.

These technologies are increasingly being adopted across various sectors including manufacturing, banking, financial services, transportation, and retail, driving substantial demand and market expansion. This widespread uptake is evident in key economies such as the United States, the United Kingdom, India, China, and Brazil, which have a wealth of large-scale industries and a growing awareness of security needs.

The ongoing development and integration of video analytics and advanced surveillance cameras in technology have played a crucial role in the growth of the industry. The deployment of cameras has enabled the identification and deterrence of possible offenders, thereby contributing to a decrease in global crime rates. The industry is experiencing a rise in demand for integrated surveillance systems, further enhanced by advancements in Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS). Moreover, the introduction of IP cameras and the move towards centralized data management solutions have opened up promising opportunities.

Despite its advantages, video surveillance has encountered opposition from civil liberties groups and activists, who express concerns regarding potential privacy infringements and the misuse of collected information. It is essential to address these issues to ensure the sustainable progression of the industry, making sure that surveillance technologies are utilized ethically and responsibly, safeguarding individuals' privacy rights while meeting valid security demands.

However, this sector is set for considerable growth, owing to the ongoing technological advancements and increasing adoption across various sectors worldwide. Cutting-edge surveillance systems, noted for their ease of installation, maintenance, and high video quality, are anticipated to further propel the growth of video surveillance market during the forecast period.

Video Surveillance Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Geographical Regions

Currently, North America captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the heightened awareness, which has increased the demand in sectors such as retail, banking, and corporate environments. Additionally, government investment has been significant in prioritizing public safety and the protection of critical infrastructure. Moreover, the implementation of advanced video analytics and integrated surveillance systems has substantially enhanced market demand for video surveillance solutions. However, the market in Asia is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Type of Component

Based on type of component, the global video surveillance market is segmented into cameras, hardware and software. According to estimates, currently, cameras segment captures the majority of the market. Notably, the transition from analog cameras to IP cameras marked a significant turning point in the surveillance industry by utilizing internet protocol for the transmission of digital images, resulting in a substantial increase in demand and growth. Innovations, including thermal and PTZ cameras designed for specific environments, highlight the advancements in technology and the corresponding rise in demand for these devices.

Additionally, the integration of more advanced hardware and software technologies has further fueled ongoing growth. Each category of components plays a distinct role in the functionality and efficiency of video surveillance systems, addressing various industry requirements and technological progress.

Market Share by Type of Service

Based on type of services, the video surveillance market is segmented into VSaaS, installation, maintenance, consulting. According to estimates, currently, VSaaS segment captures the majority of the market. This can be attributed to various advantages offered by VSaaS, such as lower IT expenses, scalability, and seamless integration with other security systems. Additionally, the rising use of IP cameras alongside cloud-based storage has fueled the demand for VSaaS in the industry. VSaaS enables users to store data remotely, facilitating access from various locations while improving security measures.

Market Share by Type of Government and Public Sector

Based on type of government and public sector, the video surveillance market is segmented into public transportation, law enforcement, and municipal surveillance. According to estimates, currently, public transportation segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the fact that in public transportation, video surveillance facilitates real-time observation of passenger behavior, aids in crowd management, and allows for rapid incident response.

As urbanization continues and public transportation networks expand, the need for reliable surveillance systems in this field is ever-increasing. Additionally, the market for in-vehicle video surveillance has proven to be beneficial for law enforcement efforts, owing to its dependability and potential for preventing crime, conducting investigations, and gathering evidence.

Market Share by Type of Pricing Model

Based on type of pricing model, the video surveillance market is segmented into per camera, per system, subscription-based and pay-per-use. According to estimates, currently, subscription-based pricing model captures the majority share of the market, followed by per-camera pricing model.

The demand in this sector largely depends on the specific industry's needs; for instance, subscription-based models have gained popularity because they offer flexibility and reduced initial costs. This model is particularly favored by technologically adept companies and those in search of scalable, long-term solutions that include regular updates and support. In addition, the lower upfront costs and provision of ongoing updates and support have made it a cost-effective option for many organizations. The demand for video surveillance systems has experienced a notable increase due to their affordability and dependability, and this trend is projected to continue growing in the future.

Market Share by Type of Data Storage

Based on type of data storage, the video surveillance market is segmented into local storage, cloud storage and hybrid storage. According to estimates, currently, cloud storage captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the growing adoption of Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) and the demand for scalable and secure storage solutions. The ease and flexibility of accessing data from any location have contributed to the increasing popularity of cloud storage.

Market Share by Type of User Interface

Based on type of user interface, the video surveillance market is segmented into web-based interface, mobile app and desktop application. According to estimates, currently, web-based interface segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to its accessibility and compatibility with a range of devices and by increased consumer demand.

