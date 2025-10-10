AI Sales Development Representative (SDR) Global Research Report 2025-2030: $15 Billion Market Driven by Demand for Personalization at Scale and Real-Time Buyer Intelligence

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI SDR Market by Offering (Email Generators, Enrichment, AI Script, Template Generators, Meeting Booking), Use Case (Appointment Scheduling, Prospecting, Outreach, CRMs, Data Management, Follow up, Research, Sales Engagement) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The AI SDR market is experiencing strong growth, projected to rise from USD 4.12 billion in 2025 to USD 15.01 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 29.5%

The report will provide market leaders and new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall AI SDR market and its subsegments. It will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. It will also help stakeholders understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Sales teams are increasingly turning to AI SDR solutions to achieve high-impact outreach through personalization at scale. By leveraging AI to analyze buyer signals, segment audiences, and adapt messaging in real time, organizations can deliver relevant, individualized communication across thousands of prospects. This approach improves engagement quality without compromising speed or volume.

AI-generated insights also enable SDRs to prioritize leads more effectively and tailor follow-ups based on intent or activity. As the pressure to convert top-of-funnel opportunities grows, scalable personalization has become essential for driving higher response rates, stronger pipeline conversions, and ultimately, more effective sales development outcomes.



Mid-market sales organizations enterprise type segment to account for the fastest growth during the forecast period



Mid-market sales organizations are driving the highest growth rate in the AI SDR market due to their need for scalable, cost-efficient prospecting solutions that enhance productivity without the complexity of large enterprise systems. These organizations often operate with leaner sales teams and limited resources, making AI-driven automation essential for high-volume lead generation and qualification.

Cloud-based AI SDR tools offer quick deployment, seamless CRM integration, and measurable impact on pipeline velocity. Additionally, mid-market firms are increasingly adopting hybrid sales models, which benefit from AI-enhanced workflows that improve targeting, reduce manual tasks, and support consistent outbound performance across diverse customer segments.



Cloud native SaaS deployment model to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



The cloud-native SaaS deployment model is experiencing the highest growth rate in the AI SDR market due to its scalability, ease of integration, and minimal infrastructure requirements. It enables rapid onboarding, seamless updates, and flexible access across distributed sales teams, critical for dynamic prospecting environments. SaaS platforms support real-time data syncing with CRMs and sales engagement tools, enhancing lead accuracy and outreach efficiency. As sales organizations prioritize agility, remote enablement, and faster time-to-value, cloud-native AI SDR solutions offer an ideal fit. Their pay-as-you-go models also lower upfront costs, making them highly attractive to both mid-market firms and large enterprises.



North America advances AI SDR deployment through enterprise-scale automation, while Asia Pacific accelerates adoption in fast-growing B2B markets.



North America leads the AI Sales Development Representative (SDR) market, driven by a mature digital infrastructure, widespread CRM integration, and the early adoption of AI in outbound sales workflows. Companies across sectors use AI SDR tools to automate prospecting, improve lead qualification, and streamline high-volume outreach. The presence of advanced sales ecosystems and a strong base of AI-first vendors supports continued innovation in areas like intent-based targeting, real-time engagement suggestions, and dynamic lead enrichment.



In contrast, Asia Pacific represents the fastest-growing region for AI SDR adoption, spurred by rapid digitalization, a surge in B2B SaaS activity, and increasing demand for scalable sales automation. Markets like India, China, and Japan are actively deploying AI tools to manage lead sourcing, customize cold outreach, and accelerate qualification at scale. The region's expanding digital economy, supported by startup growth and digital infrastructure investments, is reshaping sales development across sectors. As organizations seek more efficient and intelligent ways to drive top-of-funnel engagement, Asia Pacific is becoming a key growth hub for AI SDR solutions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 361 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 4.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 15.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.5% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Implementation of Hybrid Human-AI Sales Engagement Models

Growing Adoption of Intent-based Prospecting and Predictive Analytics

Increasing Use of AI to Deliver Real-Time, Data-Driven Personalization

Restraints

Inefficiencies in Segmentation Logic and Targeting Precision

Opportunities

Emergence of Multi-Agent AI-Driven Sdr Architectures

Growing Sales Efficiency Through Predictive Lead Qualification

Increasing Deployment of Agentic AI for Autonomous Workflow Execution

Challenges

Deficiencies in Emotional Intelligence and Contextual Adaptability

Reliance on High-Fidelity and Contextually Accurate Data Inputs

Ecosystem Analysis

Software Providers

AI Outreach Assistants

Conversation Intelligence Tools

AI-Enhanced Sales Engagement Platforms

Lead Research & Enrichment Bots

Email Deliverability Optimizers

AI Script & Template Generators

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Keatext Boosts Lead Quality and Sales Alignment Using Hubspot Sales Hub Integration

Case Study 2: Artisan Empowers Bioaccess to Overcome Manual Outreach Challenges with AI-Driven Sales Automation

Case Study 3: Spendesk and Salesloft Supercharge Outreach with Cadence Automation for 10 Response Boost

Case Study 4: Actioncoach Increased Qualified Meetings Using Cognism's AI Sdr Solution for Targeted Outreach

Case Study 5: Empowering Netskope Sdrs to Transform Prospecting with 6Sense Contact Data and Insights

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Agentic AI

RPA

Decision Intelligence

Complementary Technologies

Cloud Computing

Causal AI

Adjacent Technologies

Cybersecurity

Edge Computing

Companies Featured

Hubspot

Salesforce

Dialpad

Salesloft

6Sense

Zoominfo

Apollo.Io

Openai

Clari

Cognism

Microsoft

Gupshup

Outreach

Vidyard

Plivo

Qualified

Otter.AI

Conversica

Klenty

Reply.Io

Seamless.AI

Waalaxy

Common Room

Artisan AI

Usergems

Scratchpad

Clay

Unify

Lyzr AI

Humantic AI

Relevance AI

Regie.AI

Salesforge

11X AI

Floworks

Warmly

Luru

Aisdr

Chaselabs

Bluebirds

Superrep.AI

Superagi

Instantly

Persana AI

Factors.AI

Saleshandy

