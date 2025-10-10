Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034 | Industrial Segment to Capture $2.29 Billion in Sales by 2029

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial energy efficiency services market reached a value of nearly $11.03 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.59% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $11.03 billion in 2024 to $14.28 billion in 2029 at a rate of 5.31%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.21% from 2029 and reach $18.41 billion in 2034.



Growth in the historic period resulted from rise in smart cities, increasing adoption of green certifications, stringent environmental regulations and corporate sustainability goals. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were high upfront investment costs and shortage of skilled professionals and technical expertise.



Going forward, rise in adoption of renewable energy sources, rising industrial energy costs, expanding industrial modernization projects and increasing carbon emission reduction will drive growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the industrial energy efficiency services market in the future include were strict regulation and policies, limited access to financing and trade war and tariffs.



The industrial energy efficiency services market is segmented by type into energy auditing or consulting, product and system optimization, monitoring and verification and energy management software. The energy auditing or consulting market was the largest segment of the industrial energy efficiency services market segmented by type, accounting for 42.00% or $4.63 billion of the total in 2024.

Going forward, the energy management software segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the industrial energy efficiency services market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 7.38% during 2024-2029.



North America was the largest region in the industrial energy efficiency services market, accounting for 39.19% or $4.32 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the industrial energy efficiency services market will be Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 6.24% and 6.04% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and Middle East where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.94% and 5.69% respectively.



The top opportunities in the industrial energy efficiency services market segmented by type will arise in the energy auditing or consulting segment, which will gain $1.13 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the industrial energy efficiency services market segmented by application will arise in the petrochemical and chemical industry segment, which will gain $1.14 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the industrial energy efficiency services market segmented by end-user will arise in the industrial segment, which will gain $2.29 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The industrial energy efficiency services market size will gain the most in the USA at $894.0 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the industrial energy efficiency services market include focus on launching specialized consulting subsidiaries and advanced digital solutions, focus on deploying advanced IoT-based monitoring and analytics solutions, focus on developing and deploying advanced energy management systems and digital solutions, focus on investing in collaborative initiatives and pilot projects to develop low-carbon, energy- and water-efficient technologies, focus on advancing digital energy management platforms with AI-driven forecasting, modular designs and sector-wide integration and focus on strategic partnerships and leveraging advanced technologies.



Player-adopted strategies in the industrial energy efficiency services market include focus on expanding its business capabilities through partnerships to expand its operational capabilities and business capabilities through innovation, improving operational efficiency, and expanding its product portfolio.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the industrial energy efficiency services market companies to focus on expanding specialized consulting and digital solutions, focus on advanced IoT-based monitoring and analytics, focus on advanced energy management systems for renewable integration, focus on collaborative pilot projects for low-carbon industrial solutions, focus on ai-driven digital energy management platforms, focus on energy management software, expand in emerging markets, focus on strategic partnerships for innovative energy management, focus on strategic pricing for industrial energy efficiency services, focus on targeted awareness campaigns for industrial energy efficiency services, focus on performance-driven marketing and client education, focus on food and beverage industry and focus on commercial buildings.



The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider industrial energy efficiency services market; and compares it with other markets.

Major Market Trends

Specialized Consulting Services To Drive Sustainable Energy Strategies

IoT-Enabled Monitoring And Analytics Transform Energy Management

Advanced Energy Management Systems Optimize Renewable Plant Efficiency

Advancing Sustainable And Energy-Efficient Industrial Technologies

Optimized Energy Management Through AI-Enabled Digital Solutions

Driving Industrial Decarbonization Through Strategic Collaboration And Advanced Technologies

Global Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Growth Analysis And Strategic Analysis Framework



Global Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Segmentation



Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market, Regional and Country Analysis



Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Johnson Controls International PLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Engie SA

Other Major And Innovative Companies

ABB Ltd.

Electricite de France SA (EDF)

Centrica Business Solutions

GE Vernova Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Ameresco Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Tata Power-DDL

Legrand SpA

AECOM Technology Corporation

DNV Group AS

Thermax

Willdan Group

WSP Global Inc.

Competitive Benchmarking



Key Mergers And Acquisitions

LS Power Acquires ENGIE Services U.S. To Strengthen Energy Solutions Services

Willdan Group Acquires Enica Engineering To Expand Energy And Automation Expertise

DNV Acquires ANB Systems To Enhance Digital Energy Management Solutions

EMCOR Group Acquires ECM Holding Group To Expand Energy Efficiency Capabilities

Recent Development

AI-Powered Data Integration And Automation Revolutionizing Energy Operations

Advanced Optimization Service Boosts Pump Efficiency And Cuts Carbon Emissions

Digital Twins And AI Forecasts Transform Industrial Energy Scheduling

Advisory Initiative Accelerates Nuclear Into Decarbonization Plans

