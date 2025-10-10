Residential Energy Storage, Blockchain and Energy Sharing Systems: Growth Forecasts through 2030

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Energy Storage, Blockchain and Energy Sharing Systems: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is segmented based on battery type, ownership type, connectivity type, power rating, and application. It analyzes the markets of the U.S., Canada, China, Japan, Germany, Italy and the U.K., where the opportunity for residential energy storage systems (RESS) is gaining momentum in the global market.
The report further provides a detailed view of the leading companies in the market with insights such as company overview, financial information, product portfolio and key developments. It features patent analysis for the market. It also includes chapters on ESG development, macroeconomic factors, emerging technologies and a competitive landscape.
The report is prepared in an easy-to-understand format; tables and figures illustrate historical, current and future market scenarios. It considers 2024 as the base year and 2025 as the estimated year, with market values forecasted for five years until 2030. All market values are in the dollar ($) million.
Report Scope
- 55 data tables and 40 additional tables
- Overview and an analysis of the global markets for residential energy storage systems (RESS), blockchain and energy sharing systems technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, forecast for 2028 and 2029, and projections of CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the market size and revenue prospects for the global market, accompanied by a market share analysis by battery type, connectivity type, power ratings, ownership type, application and region
- Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, and global supply chain analyses
- Emerging technologies and new developments in the renewable energy tech space
- A relevant patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Profiles of the leading companies, including Tesla, BYD Co. Ltd., LG Energy Solution, Panasonic Corp., and Samsung SDI
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|134
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$17.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Development
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Overview and Future Scenario
- Value Chain Analysis
- Raw Materials Mining
- Cell Component Manufacturing
- Cell Manufacturing
- Battery Pack Manufacturing
- End User
- Battery Recycling and Disposal
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Raw Material Prices and Supply Chain Dynamics
- Introduction to Blockchain and Energy-Sharing Systems
- P2P Energy Trading Platform
- Flexibility-(P2P) Trading Platform
- Regulatory Framework and Initiatives by Governments
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Solar Energy Facilitating RESS Deployment
- Falling LIB Prices Making RESS More Affordable
- Shift in Investment in Energy Storage Technologies
- Supportive Government Regulations
- Market Restraints/Challenges
- Safety Concerns about the Transportation and Storage of Used Lithium-ion Batteries
- Technological Limitations and Limited Energy Capacity
- Market Opportunities
- Grid Modernization
- Market Trends
- Growing Demand for Energy Storage Applications Using Repurposed LIBs
- Virtual Power Plants
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Key Emerging Technologies
- Iron Flow Batteries
- Iron-Chromium Redox Flow Batteries (RFBs)
- Nanotechnology-based Anode and Cathode Materials for SIBs
- Advanced Electrolytes
- Emerging Roles of AI and Machine Learning
- Bottom Electrodeposition
- Patent Analysis
- Overview
- Key Patents
- Key Findings
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Global RESS Market by Battery Type
- Lithium-Ion Battery (LIBs)
- Lead-Acid and Other Batteries
- Global RESS Market by Connectivity Type
- On-Grid
- Off-Grid
- Global RESS Market by Ownership Type
- Customer-Owned RESS
- Utility-Owned RESS
- Third-Party-Owned RESS
- Global RESS Market by Power Rating
- 3KW to < 6KW
- 6KW to < 10KW
- 10KW to 20KW
- Global RESS Market by Application
- PV Rooftop + Storage
- On-Grid Backup Power
- Electric Vehicle Recharging
- Global RESS Market by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape
- Company Share Analysis
- Tesla Inc.
- BYD Co. Ltd.
- LG Energy Solution Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung SDI
- Strategic Developments
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Residential Energy Storage Systems Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Current Status of ESG in the Market
- Consumer Attitudes Toward ESG
- Case Study: Examples of Successful Implementation of ESG
- LG Energy Solution
- Samsung SDI
- Concluding Remarks
Company Profiles
- Alpha Ess Co. Ltd.
- BYD Co. Ltd.
- Delta Electronics Inc.
- E3/DC (Hagerenergy GmbH)
- Eaton
- Enphase Energy
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Jinko Solar
- Lg Energy Solution
- Panasonic Holdings Corp.
- Samsung Sdi
- Shanghai Pytes Energy Co. Ltd.
- Sma Solar Technology AG
- Sonnen GmbH
- Tesla
