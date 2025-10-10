Residential Energy Storage, Blockchain and Energy Sharing Systems: Growth Forecasts through 2030

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Energy Storage, Blockchain and Energy Sharing Systems: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is segmented based on battery type, ownership type, connectivity type, power rating, and application. It analyzes the markets of the U.S., Canada, China, Japan, Germany, Italy and the U.K., where the opportunity for residential energy storage systems (RESS) is gaining momentum in the global market.



The report further provides a detailed view of the leading companies in the market with insights such as company overview, financial information, product portfolio and key developments. It features patent analysis for the market. It also includes chapters on ESG development, macroeconomic factors, emerging technologies and a competitive landscape.



The report is prepared in an easy-to-understand format; tables and figures illustrate historical, current and future market scenarios. It considers 2024 as the base year and 2025 as the estimated year, with market values forecasted for five years until 2030. All market values are in the dollar ($) million.





Report Scope

55 data tables and 40 additional tables

Overview and an analysis of the global markets for residential energy storage systems (RESS), blockchain and energy sharing systems technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, forecast for 2028 and 2029, and projections of CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the market size and revenue prospects for the global market, accompanied by a market share analysis by battery type, connectivity type, power ratings, ownership type, application and region

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, and global supply chain analyses

Emerging technologies and new developments in the renewable energy tech space

A relevant patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of the leading companies, including Tesla, BYD Co. Ltd., LG Energy Solution, Panasonic Corp., and Samsung SDI



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 134 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Development

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Overview and Future Scenario

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Materials Mining

Cell Component Manufacturing

Cell Manufacturing

Battery Pack Manufacturing

End User

Battery Recycling and Disposal

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Raw Material Prices and Supply Chain Dynamics

Introduction to Blockchain and Energy-Sharing Systems

P2P Energy Trading Platform

Flexibility-(P2P) Trading Platform

Regulatory Framework and Initiatives by Governments

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increasing Demand for Solar Energy Facilitating RESS Deployment Falling LIB Prices Making RESS More Affordable Shift in Investment in Energy Storage Technologies Supportive Government Regulations

Market Restraints/Challenges Safety Concerns about the Transportation and Storage of Used Lithium-ion Batteries Technological Limitations and Limited Energy Capacity

Market Opportunities Grid Modernization

Market Trends Growing Demand for Energy Storage Applications Using Repurposed LIBs Virtual Power Plants



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Key Emerging Technologies Iron Flow Batteries Iron-Chromium Redox Flow Batteries (RFBs) Nanotechnology-based Anode and Cathode Materials for SIBs Advanced Electrolytes Emerging Roles of AI and Machine Learning Bottom Electrodeposition

Patent Analysis Overview Key Patents Key Findings



Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Global RESS Market by Battery Type

Lithium-Ion Battery (LIBs) Lead-Acid and Other Batteries

Global RESS Market by Connectivity Type

On-Grid Off-Grid

Global RESS Market by Ownership Type

Customer-Owned RESS Utility-Owned RESS Third-Party-Owned RESS

Global RESS Market by Power Rating

3KW to < 6KW 6KW to < 10KW 10KW to 20KW

Global RESS Market by Application

PV Rooftop + Storage On-Grid Backup Power Electric Vehicle Recharging

Global RESS Market by Region

North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World (RoW)



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

Company Share Analysis Tesla Inc. BYD Co. Ltd. LG Energy Solution Ltd. Panasonic Corp. Samsung SDI

Strategic Developments

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Residential Energy Storage Systems Market: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Current Status of ESG in the Market

Consumer Attitudes Toward ESG

Case Study: Examples of Successful Implementation of ESG LG Energy Solution Samsung SDI

Concluding Remarks

Company Profiles

Alpha Ess Co. Ltd.

BYD Co. Ltd.

Delta Electronics Inc.

E3/DC (Hagerenergy GmbH)

Eaton

Enphase Energy

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Jinko Solar

Lg Energy Solution

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Samsung Sdi

Shanghai Pytes Energy Co. Ltd.

Sma Solar Technology AG

Sonnen GmbH

Tesla

