Nationwide initiative “Generation AI” launched by Tesonet: 40,000 Lithuanian students begin using next-gen AI tools

This May, Tesonet, a founders-led group, launched a nationwide initiative offering schools in Lithuania free access to two advanced AI tools, nexos.ai and Hostinger Horizons. The goal behind the initiative is to bring both teachers and students in the 9-12th grades up to speed with the latest developments in AI, ensuring Lithuanian competitiveness on the global stage.

As of October 7, over 250 schools — representing more than 40,000 students and 500 teachers — have registered to participate.

Registered schools have already gained access to nexos.ai, an all-in-one AI platform integrating the latest AI models, and Hostinger Horizons, an AI-powered website creation tool. The first dedicated onboarding events took place from October 7–9 in Vilnius and Kaunas, where teachers were trained on how to effectively integrate these tools into the classroom.

Due to high interest and active engagement from schools and bigger impact, registration for the initiative remains open throughout the academic year for all Lithuanian teachers and schools.

Simona Laiconaitė, Director of the progressive initiatives fund Tesonet Foundation, emphasizes that educational change does not happen automatically — it is driven by schools, their managers' leadership and decisions. “Current numbers indicate that approximately one in three students in grades 9–12 will take part in the project. Technology is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and the ability to keep up, understand its potential, and leverage it is essential for individuals, companies, and the country to remain competitive and foster creativity. That is why registration will remain open all year, giving new schools access to the initiative.”

By providing access to Lithuania’s most advanced AI tools, the initiative enables students to experiment and create their first digital business ideas, encouraging entrepreneurship and future founders. At the same time, it supports teachers by enhancing the quality of education and fostering a more engaging, creative learning environment. “Focus groups with teachers conducted over the summer confirmed that AI can act as an assistant — helping create more creative projects and tasks supporting students’ emotional readiness in class, and significantly reducing administrative workload,” S. Laiconaitė added.

“The success of this project depends primarily on the engagement of schools and teachers. Students are already using AI, but it is crucial to integrate it meaningfully into the learning process. Not all students have access to these technologies, so ensuring equal opportunities is also vital. Generation AI promotes using AI for education and entrepreneurship, not just leisure,” said Simona.

Laura Masiliauskaitė, Director of the organization Švietimas #1. adds, “In the future, countries with education systems that constantly look ahead and adapt to the skills children need when leaving school will succeed. Estonia, widely recognized for its high-performing education system, is implementing AI nationwide this fall. For Lithuania to remain competitive, it is essential that school leaders and teachers take the lead, and that external initiatives provide not only technological tools but also guidance on how to use them to improve learning outcomes. Research shows that even a 1% improvement in education quality can contribute between 0.4% and 2.8% annual economic growth for the country.”

The long-term vision of the Generation AI initiative is to raise the standard of education in Lithuania by integrating AI into the learning process, promoting more effective and individualized learning, and reducing technological inequality.

The program was initiated by us and is funded by the Tesonet Foundation. A progressive initiatives fund aimed at driving long-term change through investments in education, innovation, and high-impact social projects. Funded and managed by Tesonet, the Foundation also seeks to foster a culture of philanthropy in Lithuania and implement global best practices within local communities.

More about the program: https://tesonet.ai/ai-generation

