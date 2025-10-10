Management Rotation at Three MAXIMA GRUPĖ Companies

MAXIMA GRUPĖ announces that, as of 13 October 2025, Jolanta Bivainytė is appointed as CEO of MAXIMA GRUPĖ, Kristupas Buzys – as CEO of MAXIMA LT, UAB and Tomas Bazys – as CEO of FRANMAX, UAB.

Jolanta Bivainytė will take over as Chairwoman of the Board and CEO of MAXIMA GRUPĖ on October 13, replacing Manfredas Dargužis. M. Dargužis is appointed as the Head of Expansion of “Vilniaus prekyba“ and will continue to serve as a member of the Board of “Vilniaus prekyba” as well as a member of the Board of MAXIMA GRUPĖ.

The renewed Board of MAXIMA GRUPĖ consists of: Jolanta Bivainytė (chairwoman), Karolina Zygmantaitė, Arūnas Zimnickas, Petar Petrov Pavlov, Agnė Voverė, Lauryna Šaltinė and Manfredas Dargužis.

Kristupas Buzys is taking over as CEO of MAXIMA LT, replacing Jolanta Bivainytė, who will head MAXIMA GRUPĖ. K. Buzys has been the company's marketing director since 2023. The composition of the MAXIMA LT board remains unchanged, with J. Bivainytė continuing as chairwoman.

Tomas Bazys has been appointed Director of FRANMAX. Since 2016, he has served as Director of the IT Department at MAXIMA LT. In this role, he replaces Manfredas Dargužis, who had been temporarily heading FRANMAX.

Additional Information

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB manages retail chains "Maxima" (in the Baltic countries), "Stokrotka" (in Poland), "T Market" (in Bulgaria), and the online food store "Barbora," operating in the Baltic countries.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB is part of the "Vilniaus prekyba" group of companies. Through its other subsidiary companies, "Vilniaus prekyba" controls investments in retail and pharmacy chains, as well as real estate development and rental service companies in the Baltic countries, Sweden, Poland, and Bulgaria.

Contact Person

Lukas Radžiūnas

Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications

lukas.radziunas@maximagrupe.eu