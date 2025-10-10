Priovant’s Brepocitinib Poised to Address Steroid-Sparing Gap in Dermatomyositis as Rheumatologists Anticipate 2026 Launch

EXTON, PA, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rheumatologists are eagerly anticipating the potential approval of brepocitinib, Priovant Therapeutics’ dual TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor, as a near-term advance for dermatomyositis (DM). According to Spherix Global Insights’ latest Market Dynamix™: Idiopathic Inflammatory Myopathies (US) service, physicians view brepocitinib as a leading pipeline candidate to deliver on the most urgent treatment goal in IIM: safe and effective steroid sparing.

The Phase 3 VALOR study, which completed enrollment earlier this year, is designed to measure improvement using the Total Improvement Score (TIS) at one year, with steroid tapering measures built into the protocol. This feature resonates strongly with rheumatologists, who cite the persistent challenge of glucocorticoid dependence as a major barrier to long-term disease control. One physician emphasized, “We do not have good treatment options if the patient does not respond to IVIg. Many patients have difficult tapering steroids.” Brepocitinib’s once-daily oral administration, coupled with its dual mechanism of action, is seen as offering meaningful promise to shift this paradigm. Based on targeted product profile assessments, physicians project notable uptake following approval, with use concentrated among DM patients in need of durable, steroid-sparing efficacy.

Beyond dermatomyositis, Spherix’s research highlights the scale of unmet need across the wider Idiopathic Inflammatory Myopathy (IIM) spectrum. Clinically amyopathic DM (CADM), necrotizing myopathy (NM), anti-synthetase syndrome (ASyS), and inclusion body myositis (IBM) are viewed as especially underserved subtypes, with IBM consistently rated the most difficult to manage. These conditions are marked by delayed diagnosis, severe manifestations such as interstitial lung disease, and poor responses to existing regimens including IVIg, rituximab, and conventional immunosuppressants. As one rheumatologist explained, “The absence of targeted therapy for IIM — there is no treatment that specifically treats IIM. We only use broad spectrum corticosteroids, immunosuppressive agents, and/or IVIg.”

Even when effective therapies are available, physicians report barriers related to insurance approvals and access. “Coverage is important in terms of how quickly I can get the patient on the medication. There were some patients where I had to fight insurance for months to get rituximab. So that's just not a reasonable amount of time for them to wait,” noted one rheumatologist. Such challenges reinforce the importance of not only developing new agents but also ensuring practical delivery and equitable patient access.

If brepocitinib is approved, Spherix will closely monitor rheumatologists’ early experiences, adoption trends, and market dynamics through its Launch Dynamix™ service. This syndicated research program provides real-time insights into physician uptake, patient candidacy, payer access, and competitive positioning during the critical first 18 months post-launch, ensuring biopharma stakeholders remain informed as brepocitinib enters clinical practice.

Taken together, the findings suggest that brepocitinib may soon represent the first tangible advance in IIM in years, with potential to reshape care for DM in particular. Yet the broader IIM population remains in urgent need of innovation, underscoring that while 2026 may mark a turning point, the journey toward comprehensive solutions for this complex disease spectrum is only beginning.

Market Dynamix™ is an independent service providing analysis of markets anticipated to experience a paradigm shift within the next three to five years. Insights highlight market size, current treatment approaches, unmet needs, and expert opinions on the likely disruption introduced by pipeline agents.

Launch Dynamix™ is an independent service providing monthly benchmarking of newly launched products for the first eighteen months of commercial availability, augmented by a quarterly deep dive into promotional activity, barriers to uptake, and patient types gravitating to the launch brand.

