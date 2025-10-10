Nutex Health Inc. Shareholders Who Lost Money on Their Investment are Encouraged to Contact Johnson Fistel about the Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) (“Nutex” or the “Company”). The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who purchased the Company’s securities between August 8, 2024 and August 14, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you purchased Nutex securities and suffered losses, you have until October 21, 2025, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Investors who incurred significant losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff, or to determine whether they are eligible for a potential recovery, should visit: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/nutex-health-inc-2/. For more information, contact James Baker at (619) 814-4471, jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) HaloMD was achieving lucrative arbitration results for Nutex by engaging in a coordinated scheme to defraud insurance companies; (2) as a result, to the extent that they were the product of fraudulent conduct, revenues attributable to the Company's engagement with HaloMD in the IDR process were unsustainable; (3) in addition, the Company overstated the extent to which it had remediated, and/or its ability to remediate, the material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (4) as a result, the Company was unable to effectively account for the treatment of certain of its stock based compensation obligations; (5) as a result, Nutex improperly calculated these stock based compensation obligations as equity rather than liabilities; (6) the foregoing increased the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the SEC; (7) accordingly, Nutex's business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (8) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investors Rights:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who have purchased on U.S. exchanges. For more information about the firm and how we may be able to help you recover your losses, please visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

