Automotive Sealant Market Worth USD 12.09 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive sealant market stood at USD 8.62 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 12.09 billion by 2034, according to a study published by Towards Automotive, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Key Takeaways

By region, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2024.

By region, North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast years.

By vehicle type, passenger cars segment dominated the market in 2024.

By vehicle type, commercial vehicles segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

By sealant type, the silicone sealants segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

By sealant type, the polyurethane sealants segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, the gasket making segment dominated the industry.

By application, the seam sealing segment is expected to rise with a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

By curing mechanism, RTV (Room Temperature Vulcanization) led the market in 2024.

By curing mechanism, heat curable segment is seen to have the fastest growth rate.

By end user, OEMs held the largest market share as of 2024.

By end user, the aftermarket segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

What is an Automotive Sealant?

The automotive sealant market is a prominent segment of the automotive materials industry. This industry deals in manufacturing and distribution of automotive sealants across the world. There are several types of sealants that are developed in this sector consisting of silicone sealants, polyurethane sealants, butyl sealants, acrylic sealants, anaerobic sealants and many others. It finds applications in manufacturing several automotive components including gasket making, seam sealing, body assembly, windshield installation, interior sealing etc.

What are Latest Trends in Automotive Sealant Market?

Enhanced Role in Vehicle Safety and Efficiency: The demand for automotive sealants is driven by their role in boosting vehicle efficiency and safety. These solutions not only ensure structural integrity but also help reduce the risks of environmental exposure, contributing to safer and more reliable vehicles on the road.

The demand for automotive sealants is driven by their role in boosting vehicle efficiency and safety. These solutions not only ensure structural integrity but also help reduce the risks of environmental exposure, contributing to safer and more reliable vehicles on the road. Adoption in Lightweight Vehicle Designs: As automotive manufacturers strive to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, the use of lightweight materials such as aluminum and composites has become increasingly prevalent. This trend is particularly pronounced in the electric vehicle (EV) segment , where weight reduction is critical for extending driving range.

As automotive manufacturers strive to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, the use of lightweight materials such as aluminum and composites has become increasingly prevalent. This , where weight reduction is critical for extending driving range. Technological Innovations: Continuous innovation in sealant formulations has led to improved heat resistance, chemical stability and long-term performance. These innovations are crucial in supporting next-generation mobility solutions with better durability and efficiency.

Continuous innovation in sealant formulations has led to improved heat resistance, chemical stability and long-term performance. These innovations are crucial in supporting with better durability and efficiency. Increasing Focus on Vehicle Durability: Automakers are investing heavily in advanced sealant technologies to enhance the structural integrity, crashworthiness and corrosion resistance of vehicles. High-performance sealants are essential for ensuring long-term durability and reliability, especially in harsh operating conditions.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Rise of Electric Vehicles

The automotive sealant market industry is witnessing a shift due to the rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs). As the automotive landscape evolves, manufacturers are increasingly incorporating sealants that cater to the unique requirements of EVs, such as battery sealing and thermal management. This is expected to drive the market forward, as the number of EV adoption continues to grow all over the world. The shift towards electric mobility not only enhances the demand for specialized sealants but also contributes to the overall market expansion, aligning with global sustainability standards as well.

Additionally, the automotive industry continues to invest in the development of next-generation batteries, such as solid-state batteries, thus boosting demand for sealants that are compatible with these advanced technologies. Specialty sealants tailored to the specific needs of electric vehicle manufacturers are becoming a vital for innovation within the market.

Restraint

High Raw Material Prices and Complexities

Despite the promising drivers, the automotive sealant market faces its fair share of challenges that could potentially hinder its expansion. One major restraint is the volatile nature of raw material prices, which can significantly impact production costs. Key materials such as silicone, polyurethane and other polymers are sensitive to price fluctuations due to supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions. This could make it challenging for small scale and medium scale companies and manufacturers to keep up with the market, thus slowing down their growth.

Opportunity

Technological Advancements

Technological innovations play a crucial role in shaping the automotive sealant market. The introduction of advanced sealant formulations such as improved adhesion properties and environmental resistance, helps to enhance their applicability in modern vehicles. These advancements not only improve the performance of sealants but also aligns with the global automotive market’s shift towards sustainability.

The integration of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) into modern vehicles is a key opportunity which is influencing the market. ADAS includes a wide range of technologies including sensors, cameras, radar and LiDAR systems, which are designed to enhance vehicle safety and assist drivers in various driving scenarios.

The seamless integration of these ADAS components often requires effective sealing solutions in order to protect sensitive electronics from environmental elements such as moisture, dust, and temperature extremes. This is where automotive sealants come into the picture, playing a critical role by creating robust seals that shield these components from adverse conditions.

More Insights of Towards Automotive:

Regional Analysis

How Did Asia Pacific Dominate the Automotive Sealant Market?

Asia Pacific dominated the automotive sealant market in 2024. This dominance is due to the increasing production of automotives in several countries such as India, China, Japan and South Korea. Additionally, rise in number of automotive startup companies coupled with technological advancements in materials science sector is playing a vital role in shaping the industrial landscape. Moreover, the presence of several market players such as Hubei Huitian New Materials, Pidilite Industries, Supex and several others is expected to drive the growth of the automotive sealant market in this region.

China Market Drivers:

The shift towards electric mobility in the region presents opportunities for sealant manufacturers to cater to the specific needs of EV manufacturers.

The integration of smart manufacturing practices and Industry 4.0 technologies has elevated the demand for high-performance sealant solutions that can meet precise specifications and quality standards.

The country’s integration of sustainable practices and environmental considerations has become increasingly prominent, with manufacturers focusing on developing eco-friendly formulations and reducing volatile organic compound emissions.

The nation's ambitious urbanization initiatives are reshaping the industrial landscape, and these developments are creating new opportunities for advanced building sealants technologies that can meet the specific requirements of modern construction methods, thus pushing the market forward.

What are the advancements in North America?

North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This growth is due to the growing adoption of electric vehicles in countries like the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, numerous government initiatives aimed at strengthening the sealant manufacturing sector coupled with rise in number of automotive detailing shops is helping in overall industrial expansion. Moreover, the presence of various automotive sealant manufacturers such as Avery Dennison Corporation, Lord Corporation, Permatex and several others is expected to push market growth in this region even more.

U.S Market Drivers:

The rapid expansion of e-commerce and rise in online shopping has increased the demand for sealants.

The growing adoption of electric vehicles and the rising trend of vehicle customization are further driving the demand for advanced sealant solutions in this region.

The growing advancements in healthcare technology and increasing demand for medical equipment increase the adoption of sealants in the country.

The growing construction activities in states like Arizona, Washington, Texas, and Nevada have increased the demand for sealants.

Segmental Analysis

Vehicle Type Insights

Which vehicle type dominated the market in 2024?

The passenger cars segment held the largest market share in 2024. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing production and sales of passenger cars worldwide. The extensive use of sealants in passenger vehicles for windshields, doors, hoods and even trunk applications is contributing to their widespread use. Manufacturers are increasingly utilizing sealants that not only provide water and air tightness but also help enhance vibration damping and sound insulation, improving the overall ride quality.

The commercial vehicles segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is due to the rising demand for commercial vehicles in various countries all over the world. Sealants that are used in heavy commercial vehicles are subjected to higher levels of stress, temperature variations and exposure to environmental elements, thus necessitating demand for durable and reliable sealing solutions that can maintain structural integrity, prevent leaks and enhance overall vehicle longevity.

Sealant Type Insights

Which sealant type led the market this year?

The silicone sealants segment dominated the market this year. The growing use of silicone-based sealants for providing additional resistance to several automotive parts such as engine components, body, windshields etc. has boosted the market expansion. Additionally, numerous benefits of these sealants including durability, flexibility, resistance and several others is expected to drive the growth of the automotive sealant market.

The polyurethane sealants segment is expected to rise at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The rising application of polyurethane-based sealants for sealing and bonding applications in the automotive sector has boosted the market growth. The advantage of this segment lies in its flexibility, high elasticity and enhanced durability, thus boosting the market even further.

Application Insights

Which application segment dominated the market this year?

The gasket making segment led the market this year. The growing use of gasket making for preventing and sealing leaks in electric components in automotives has boosted the market expansion. Additionally, numerous benefits of gasket masking including chemical resistance, durability, temperature resistance etc. have helped to propel the growth of the automotive sealant market.

The seam sealing segment is expected to expand with a notable CAGR during the forecast period. The rising use of seam sealing for preventing water to enter automotive structures has boosted the market expansion. Also, partnerships among automotive material companies to manufacture advanced sealing materials for the automotive sector is expected to drive the growth of the automotive sealant market.

Curing Mechanism Insights

Which curing mechanism dominate the market in 2024?

The RTV segment held the largest market share in 2024. The growth of the RTV segment can be attributed to its fast-curing time, low cost and ease of application. Lately, these sealants are being engineered to accommodate dynamic movement and thermal expansion while also maintaining adhesion across various substrates.

The heat curable segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to its high strength and durability. As the industry moves toward sleeker vehicle profiles and complex design geometries, the need for advanced and resilient curing methods has intensified.

End User Insights

Which end user held the largest market share?

OEM segment held the largest market share in 2024. Their dominance is primarily driven by the rising demand for new vehicles and increasing production volumes. Automotive OEMs and tier-one suppliers form the largest end-user group for fuel resistant sealants, integrating them into vehicle assembly to safeguard fuel delivery systems and meet safety certifications.

The aftermarket segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period, reflecting the growing trend of vehicle ownership and the increasing number of aging vehicles on the road. The availability of a wide range of sealant products, including specialized and niche formulations, is attracting a growing number of consumers and automotive professionals to this segment.

Automotive Sealant Market Top Key Players

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

H.B. Fuller Company

BASF SE

PPG Industries, Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Wacker Chemie AG

Huntsman International LLC

Recent Developments

In April 2025, Henkel launched Loctite AA 5885. It is a gasketing sealant designed for use in several automotive components. It provides a liquid gasketing solution to applications where sealing is achieved through compression. The uncured liquid has unique flow properties that permit efficient and repeatable pumpability onto parts with complex shapes and geometries. Once dispensed, its rapid viscoelastic recovery permits high-aspect-ratio beads to be preserved through curing.

In July 2025, Henkel India opened a warehouse in Pune to support automotive JIT and Prototyping. The warehouse is equipped with SAP-enabled batch traceability, providing visibility into manufacturing and expiry data to enhance material handling and inventory control. It also supports non-standard prototype materials (IDH), aligning with current vehicle development practices. Designed for scalability, the new infrastructure is expected to support Henkel’s operational growth through 2030. The new warehouse also complements the company’s manufacturing expansions and is intended to address increasing demand from OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers in India’s automotive sector.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Two-Wheelers



By Sealant Type

Silicone Sealants

Polyurethane Sealants

Butyl Sealants

Acrylic Sealants

Anaerobic Sealants



By Application

Gasket Making

Seam Sealing

Body Assembly

Windshield Installation

Interior Sealing

By Curing Mechanism

RTV (Room Temperature Vulcanization)

Heat Curable

Anaerobic Curing

Moisture Curing

UV Curing



By End Use

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



