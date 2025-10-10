Castability Announces Pre-Launch Waitlist of Actor App Combining Casting Feedback, Data Insights, and Discovery

LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castability, the first app to combine casting feedback, data-driven insights, and actor discovery, has officially opened their pre-launch waitlist. Designed to deliver unprecedented access and insights from casting, Castability empowers actors everywhere to improve their craft, track progress with data, and be discovered in the first ever casting vetted actor database.





For the first time, performers can independently practice scenes, receive authentic notes from esteemed casting professionals, and track their growth in a dynamic data dashboard — turning self-tapes into a tool for measurable progress and discovery.

“Actors have spent too long auditioning into silence,” says founder Jay Boyer. “With Castability, every submission has value. You’re not only improving with quality feedback and data, but you’re also showcasing your best work in a discovery gallery where casting and indie creators can filter talent by market, genre, and character type. That kind of access and clarity has never existed for actors before.”

Unlike traditional auditioning, where self-tapes often disappear without response, Castability ensures every submission counts. Each scene is scored, logged, and tracked in a personal data dashboard, helping actors identify their strongest types, genres, and areas for growth over time. Only top-ranking work is showcased in a filterable gallery, creating new pathways for discovery and leveling the playing field for actors who may not yet have agents, credits, or expensive footage.

Currently, any actor can join the waitlist for the invite-only prelaunch starting this month. A full launch date will be announced soon. In the meantime, actors interested in securing early access can join the waitlist at www.castability.actor.

About Castability

Castability is a first-of-its-kind app that empowers actors to practice their craft, track progress through data-driven insights, and be discovered by industry professionals. By bringing transparency to a historically opaque process, Castability gives every actor the tools to improve and the visibility to be seen. Learn more at www.castability.actor.