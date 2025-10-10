Voho Announces CEO Asfandyar Malik Named to Forbes 30 Under 30 for Innovation in AI and Crypto

London, UK, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voho, a leading provider of AI-powered voice automation solutions, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Asfandyar (Yar) Malik, has been named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in the AI and Crypto category. The recognition honors Malik’s leadership in advancing conversational AI technologies and promoting equitable access through innovation.





Forbes 30u30

Malik’s entrepreneurial journey began in 2015 when he built his first AI models and invested in Bitcoin. Since then, he has launched category-defining companies such as Voho, consistently pushing the boundaries of what technology can achieve not just in terms of efficiency but also in creating equitable access to opportunities.

This honor is deeply meaningful,” said Malik. “But for me, success isn’t about titles, it’s about creating technology that levels the playing field. At Voho, we’re building AI Call Center and AI Automation solutions that help businesses scale, while at the Nadir Foundation, we’re dedicated to empowering women in remote areas through education. Both efforts are about expanding access to opportunities that were previously out of reach.

Transforming Industries Through Innovation

Malik’s ventures have revolutionized industries through cutting-edge technology:

Voho | AI Call Center: A next-generation platform that automates up to 80% of inbound and outbound business calls using conversational AI. Voho helps companies scale operations efficiently while enhancing customer service. The platform has reduced call handling times by an average of 40% for its clients, freeing human teams to focus on strategic growth initiatives.

A next-generation platform that automates up to 80% of inbound and outbound business calls using conversational AI. Voho helps companies scale operations efficiently while enhancing customer service. The platform has reduced call handling times by an average of 40% for its clients, freeing human teams to focus on strategic growth initiatives. Nadir Foundation: A nonprofit dedicated to advancing women’s education in remote and underserved areas. The foundation combines traditional outreach with emerging technologies like e-learning platforms to bridge the digital divide. To date, it has provided scholarships and digital learning tools to over 6,000 students across rural regions, empowering women to transform their futures and uplift their communities.

“AI is more than a tool, it’s a catalyst for freedom,” said Malik. “By offloading repetitive tasks, we give businesses the power to focus on what really matters: innovation, relationships, and mission.”

Asif Syed, Founder of AI Agency Plus and a long-time partner of Voho, praised Malik’s leadership and dedication:

“Asfandyar is not just an innovator, he’s a visionary who understands how to apply advanced technologies like AI to solve real-world problems. Our partnership with Voho has been transformative for our clients’ operations. His relentless focus on impact and equity sets him apart as a leader in the tech space.”

Looking Ahead

As Malik joins the ranks of global innovators on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list, he remains focused on scaling his ventures and driving impactful change.

“This is just the beginning,” he said. “The future isn’t something we wait for it’s something we build.”

Speech about AI Calling, Entrepreneurship

About Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Recognition

The Forbes 30 Under 30 list highlights young leaders across various industries who are transforming business and society through innovation and impact. Selected from thousands of nominations worldwide, honorees are evaluated based on their achievements, vision, and potential by a panel of Forbes judges.

About Voho

Voho | AI Call Center is a next-generation platform that automates business calls using advanced conversational AI. Voho helps companies scale efficiently by handling customer interactions with speed, intelligence, and empathy freeing human agents to focus on high-value tasks. For more information about Voho or to schedule a demonstration of its solutions, visit voho.ai.

Media Resources

High-resolution images of Asfandyar Malik and Voho’s products are available upon request. Please contact our media team for additional resources or interview opportunities.

Press Contact

Asfandyar (Yar) Malik

Email: amalik@vohoai.com

Website: yarmalik.com



