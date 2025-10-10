Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM) Market Size Expected to Reach USD 2.80 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) market size was valued at USD 1.92 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 2.8 billion by 2034, rising at a 3.84% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The global therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) market is driven by the growing diseases, increasing diagnostic applications, increasing demand for precision medicine, and growing drug development.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5750

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) market during the forecast period.

By product, the consumables segment dominated the market in 2024.

By product, the equipment segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

By drug class, the antiarrhythmic segment led the market in 2024.

By drug class, the immunosuppressants segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By end-use, the hospital segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end use, the diagnostics segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

What is Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM)?

The therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) market is driven by the growing need for optimal drug dosing to ensure patient safety and treatment efficacy, increasing demand for personalized medicine, and rising incidences of autoimmune and chronic diseases. The therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) refers to the measurement of drug levels in the patient's blood to maintain its therapeutic range. This helps in delivering optimized treatment, personalized therapies, as well as ensuring patient safety, and helps in reducing side effects or toxicity of the drugs.

Market Scope:

Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.99 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 2.8 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 3.84 % Leading Region North America Market Segmentation By Product, By Drug Class, By End Use, By Region Top Key Players Abbott, ALPCO, Beckman Coulter, Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Randox laboratories Ltd, Siemens Healthineers AG., biomérieux, Inc.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What are the Major Growth Drivers Market?

The growing demand for personalized medicine is the major driver in the therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) market. They are being used to develop tailored medications depending on the patient’s drug response, their metabolism, and genetic profile as well. At the same time, it also ensures that the patients are provided with optimal drug levels and minimal adverse effects. Moreover, growing awareness, increasing diseases, growing organ transplantation, growing diagnostic applications, and technological advancements are other market drivers.

What are the Key Drifts in the Market?

The therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) market has been expanding due to growing collaborations and investments to launch and enhance the use of therapeutic drug monitoring platforms.

In October 2025, a collaboration between RetinalGenix Technology Inc., which is a leading developmental-stage company focused on ophthalmic screening, monitoring, pharmacogenetic mapping, and repurposed drug development for early detection and treatment of eye and systemic diseases, and RGEN Inc. was announced. The advancements in the risk prediction and early detection of Neurodegenerative, Systemic, and Retinal Diseases will be the aim of this collaboration.

In April 2025, a major investment in RECIPE Chemicals + Instruments GmbH, which is a European provider of vendor-agnostic therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) and other clinical in vitro diagnostic kits, was announced by Bruker Corporation.

In June 2025, for the identification, development of advanced next-generation therapies, and de-risking for CNS disorders, a collaboration between Bexorg, Inc. and Biohaven Ltd. was announced, where the novel whole-brain discovery platform of Bexorg will be utilized to support its preclinical development.

In June 2025, a collaboration between Salipro Biotech AB and Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. was announced for the development of novel small-molecule drugs. The expertise and platform for stabilizing challenging membrane proteins of Salipro will be utilized for their development.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

What is the Significant Challenge in the Market?

High cost acts as the major limitation in the therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) market. The repetitive use of consumables and advanced instrumentation makes them costly. Additionally, skilled or trained personnel are also required to conduct the procedures, where these factors limit their utilization in limited infrastructure facilities. Additionally, variability in drug response, higher maintenance, and lack of standardization are some of the other market challenges.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share in the therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) market, due to the presence of the advanced healthcare sector, which consisted of advanced technologies, equipment, and skilled personnel, which increased the use of TDM for various drug development. The growth in precision medicine and organ transplantation also increased their use, where their adoption was supported by healthcare funding. Additionally, the industries also supported their development, leading to their new collaborations, where they utilized these platforms to advance drug development or for diagnostic purposes. Thus, this, in turn, contributed to the market growth.

Download the single region market report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/5750

What Made Asia Pacific the Fastest Growing Region in the Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) market during the forecast period, due to expanding healthcare, which is increasing the utilization of TDM. At the same time, the growing diseases and population are also increasing their use to monitor and develop optimized treatment options. Moreover, the growing chronic use of antiarrhythmics and immunosuppressants is also driving their demand. Additionally, the growing digitalization is promoting the demand for automated analyzers and point-of-care testing, which is also increasing their use, where all these advancements, along with the government support, are promoting the market growth.

Segmental Insights

By product analysis

Why Did the Consumables Segment Dominate in the Market in 2024?

By product, the consumables segment held the largest share of the market in 2024, driven by growth in the testing volume, which increased their repetitive use. Additionally, different types of consumables were required for different drugs. Moreover, their disposable nature increased their repetitive demands.

By product, the equipment segment is expected to show lucrative growth during the predicted time. As there is a rise in the demand for high-throughput or automated analyzers, the use of advanced equipment is increasing. Moreover, the growing digitalization and increasing demand for accurate drug level detection are also increasing their use.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

By drug class analysis

Which Drug Class Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Market in 2024?

By drug class, the antiarrhythmic segment held the dominating share of the market in 2024, due to its narrow therapeutic index. This, in turn, increases their risk of side effects, which increases the use of TDM for their monitoring. Additionally, their chronic use also increased the demand for their monitoring to minimize any complications.

By drug class, the immunosuppressants segment is expected to show the highest growth during the upcoming years. These drug candidates require strict monitoring to avoid the risk of toxicity. Additionally, the growing organ transplantation is also increasing the use of TDM to reduce the chances of organ rejection.

By end-use analysis

How the Hospital Segment Dominated the Market in 2024?

By end-use, the hospital segment led the market in 2024, due to the large volume of patients. This increased their use in various departments, especially in ICUs. Moreover, they were also used to monitor the drug levels of antibiotics and immunosuppressants, which promoted the market growth.

By end use, the diagnostics segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the forthcoming years. The growing awareness and increasing use of point-of-care testing are increasing the use of TDM in diagnostics. Additionally, the growing demand for personalized medicine is also contributing to the same.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global market for continuous blood pressure monitoring devices is on a strong upward trajectory, poised to generate significant revenue growth, potentially reaching hundreds of millions over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The digital health monitoring devices market reached a value of USD 5.23 billion in 2024 and is expected to rise to USD 6.22 billion in 2025. By 2034, the market is projected to achieve approximately USD 29.71 billion, growing at a robust CAGR of 18.9%.

The anticoagulation monitoring devices market was valued at USD 1.55 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach USD 3.13 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.24% from 2025 to 2034.

Similarly, the global continuous glucose monitoring devices market stood at USD 4.97 billion in 2024, increasing to USD 5.33 billion in 2025, with projections indicating it will reach around USD 9.93 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.22%.

The U.S. patient monitoring devices market was valued at USD 21.4 billion in 2024, expected to grow to USD 23.03 billion in 2025, and anticipated to reach USD 44.68 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 7.64%. Globally, the patient monitoring devices market is larger, estimated at USD 59.36 billion in 2024, growing to USD 63.94 billion in 2025, and projected to reach USD 123.72 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.73%.

The non-invasive blood glucose monitoring systems market, while smaller, is witnessing rapid growth. Valued at USD 34 million in 2024, it is expected to expand to USD 316.65 million by 2034, growing at an impressive CAGR of 25% over the forecast period.

The anesthesia monitoring devices market is also on a growth path, projected to reach USD 7.16 billion by 2034, up from USD 3.17 billion in 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 9.5%.

The global blood pressure monitoring devices market, valued at USD 2.30 billion in 2024, is expected to reach USD 8.62 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 14.1% over the same period.

Recent Developments in the Market

In September 2025, an artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) platform that is Lilly TuneLab, offering access to drug discovery models that were trained on years of Lilly's research data, was launched by Eli Lilly and Company.

In December 2025, a milestone was achieved with the CE mark approval for the cobas Mass Spec solution, including the cobas i 601 analyzer and Ionify reagent pack, by Roche, which presented the routine laboratories globally with integrated, standardized, and automated clinical mass spectrometry.

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM) Market Key Players List

Beckman Coulter, Inc

Abbot

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH

ALPCO

biomérieux, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Randox Laboratories Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG.

Download the Competitive Landscape market report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/5750

Segments Covered in The Report

By Product

Equipment

Immunoassay Analyzers

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

Chromatography & MS Detectors

Consumables



By Drug Class

Antiarrhythmic Drugs

Immunosuppressants

Antiepileptic Drugs

Others

By End Use

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/5750

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest