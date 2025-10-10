Dublin, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Next Gen Home Security Market 2025: Competition, Innovation, New Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Security providers have held down churn and increased customer spending in these recent years, but the market continues to evolve with new competitors and technologies shaking up the market.

This flagship trending study tracks the evolving home security landscape by surveying consumers about their adoption, usage, and purchasing behaviors for security systems and video devices, including cameras and video doorbells. With both professionally installed and DIY solutions gaining traction, the study examines key market trends across pro vs. self-installation and pro vs. self-monitoring models, providing insights into shifting consumer preferences.

The study also evaluates demand for new security features and solutions, the growing role of AI in video analytics and automation, the demand for personal security solutions beyond the home, and the impact of smart home integration on security decisions. It also quantifies churn rates, consumer satisfaction, and recurring fees paid for monitoring and security services. Additionally, the research explores competitive pressures from tech giants, security brands, and new market entrants, assessing how innovation and pricing influence consumer choices.

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology & Key Terms

Executive Summary

Security Solutions: Adoption & Market Segments

Security System Purchase Journey

The Role of Devices in Purchase + Add-On Decisions

Competitive Landscape & NPS

Security Service Market Segments & Fees

System Usage & Pain Points

Switching, Attitudes, and Feature Preferences

Next Gen Security Services

Segment Demographics

