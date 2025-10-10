United States Smart, Safe, and Secure Apartment Living Analysis Report 2025: Market Investments in Resident-facing Apps, Property Access Controls, Security Cameras, and Smart Locks

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart, Safe, and Secure Apartment Living in the U.S. 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study draws from the analyst's Q1 2025 survey of 8,000 U.S. internet households. The survey is demographically representative of U.S. internet households, with quotas for age, income, gender, and educational attainment.
With a record amount of new inventory hitting the market, the multifamily housing is growing increasingly competitive. Newer and older properties must vie for renters, and key decision makers are looking towards meaningful ways of differentiating their communities. This study examines renter demand for smart, safe, and secure living solutions, looking at the actual impact to renter decision making.
It identifies the impact of investments into resident-facing apps and app functions, property access control, security cameras and smart security solutions, and smart door locks for residential units, comparing them against more traditional amenities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Net Promoter Score of Unit and Neighborhood
- NPS Among Those Likely vs. Unlikely to Move
- Importance of Tested Amenities Among Prospective Residents
- Community Safety Concerns by Residence Type
- Apartment NPS by Number of Tested Security Measures
- Willingness to Pay for Property-Provided Smart Home and Security Packages by Residence Type
- Potential Market Opportunity of Property-Provided Smart Home and Security Packages by Residence Type
- Impact of Smart Amenity Satisfaction on Property NPS
- Satisfaction With Tested MDU Metrics
- Property NPS by Internet Service Type
- Home Internet NPS by Property Type
Residential Smart Building Market Characteristics
- Multifamily Market Size
- Single-Family Market Size
- Resident-Reported Landlord by Housing Type
- Net Promoter Score of Unit and Neighborhood
- Net Promoter Score of Unit by Property Type
- Length of Tenure And Churn by Residence Type
- Amenities and Features Provided by Community by Residence Type
- Satisfaction With Tested MDU Metrics
- Impact of Smart Amenity Satisfaction on Property NPS
- Self-Reported Property-Provided Device Adoption Among Multifamily Residents
Appeal of Smart Safety Use Cases
- Community Safety Concerns by Residence Type
- Satisfaction with Safety and Security of Home and/or Neighborhood
- Use of Home Security Devices by Residence Type (Either Resident-Acquired or Property-Provided)
- Current Property Security Measures by Residence Type
- Apartment NPS by Property Security Measures
- Apartment NPS by Number of Security Measures
- Desired Property Security Measures by Residence Type
Impact of Smart Amenities on Home Selection
- Impact of Tested Amenities on Apartment Resident NPS
- Importance of Smart Amenities for Future Home
- Interest in Smart Home Devices and Security Features by Residence Type
- Importance of Smart Amenities vs. Top Amenities for Future Home
- High Importance of Amenities, Among Those Likely to Move In Next 6 Months
- Willingness to Pay for Property-Provided Smart Home and Security Packages by Residence Type
- Potential Market Opportunity of Property-Provided Smart Home and Security Packages by Residence Type
- Demographics of Those Willing To Pay $60 Per Month for Smart Home and Security Amenity Package
- Future Home Expectations: Smart Features and Amenities by Residence Type
Smart Apartment Apps and Services
- Importance of Resident App Features by Residence Type
- Usage of App & Website Portal by Residence Type
- Tasks Performed by Using Mobile App Among MDU Residents
- Tasks Performed by Using Web Portal Among MDU Residents
- Tasks Performed Using App, Among App Users
- Tasks Performed by Using Web Portal, Among Portal Users
- Use of Resident App by Apartment Rent Tier
- Tasks Performed Using Resident Mobile App by Apartment Tier
Bulk Internet and Amenity Fees
- Adoption of Bulk Internet Service
- Home Internet Payment Method by Residence Type
- Bulk Internet Payment by Type of Rented Home
- Bulk Internet Payment by Type of Owned Home
- Bulk Internet Service
- Receives Bulk Internet or Pays Technology Amenity Fee
- Median Technology Amenity Fee (Including Bulk Internet) by Property Type
- Property NPS by Internet Service Type
- Home Internet NPS: Standalone Retail vs. Bulk
- Mean Monthly Cost of Standalone Internet Service: Retail vs. Bulk
- Average Download Speeds of Multifamily Residents
- Technology Amenity Fee is Worth the Cost
- Willingness to Pay $60 Per Month for Smart Home and Advanced Security Features from Community
Appendix
- Housing Factors Breakdown of Residence Type
- Demographic Breakdown of Residence Type
- Employment & Race Breakdown of Residence Type
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qbvc85
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.