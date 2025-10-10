U.S. Home Tech Ecosystem Dashboard Q1 2025 Featuring Apple, Amazon, Google, and Samsung

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Tech Ecosystem Dashboard Q1 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Tech Ecosystem Dashboard visualizes the most important metrics informing the strategic decision making of companies connected to the leading consumer electronics devices in the home.
Consumer Insights Dashboards present survey-based consumer research that tracks movement of foundational market metrics, such as product or service adoption, household spending intentions, churn, and key tracking metrics on leading industry players.
Dashboards are updated regularly and available as part of an annual subscription.
Key Topics Covered:
Consumer Electronics Adoption and Purchase Trends
- Total Average Number of Connected Devices Per US Internet Household
- Total Average Number of Connected CE Devices by Technology Adoption Segment
- Historical Adoption Trends of Consumer Electronics Products
- Consumer Electronics Products Purchased in the Last 6 Months
- Consumer Electronics Devices Purchase Intention
Net Promoter Scores for CE Categories
- NPS for CE Devices: Smartphone, Tablet, Smart TV, Streaming Media Player, Laptop, Desktop, Smart Speaker, Smart Display, Gaming Console, Smart Watch
- NPS for CE Devices by Major Brands: Apple, Amazon, Google, Samsung
Competitor Moves: Brand Share in Select Categories
- Brand Perception by Ecosystem
- OS Adoption for PC, Smartphone, Smart TV, Streaming Media Player, Smart Speaker/Smart Display, Smart Watch, and Gaming Console
- Top Brands of Smartphone Purchased or Received + Brand Share
- Top Brands of Tablet Purchased or Received + Brand Share
- Top Brands of Smart TV Purchased or Received + Brand Share
- Top Brands of Streaming Media Player Purchased or Received + Brand Share
- Top Brands of Laptop Purchased or Received + Brand Share
- Top Brands of Desktop PC Purchased or Received + Brand Share
- Top Brands of Smart Speaker Purchased or Received
- Top Brands of Smart Display Purchased or Received
- Top Brands of Wireless Earbuds Purchased or Received
- Top Brands of Wireless Headphones Purchased or Received
- Top Brands of Gaming Console Purchased or Received + Brand Share
- Top Brands of Smart Watch Purchased or Received + Brand Share
- Top Brands of Smart Tags Purchased or Received + by Smartphone OS
Overview of Brand Loyalists
- Overall Brand Loyalists
- Brand Loyalist by Technology Adoption Segment
- Apple Loyalist Device Adoption
- Apple Loyalist Demographic Breakdown
- Amazon Loyalist Device Adoption
- Amazon Loyalist Demographic Breakdown
- Google Loyalist Device Adoption
- Google Loyalist Demographic Breakdown
- Samsung Loyalist Device Adoption
- Samsung Loyalist Demographic Breakdown
Primary Streaming Devices
- Primary Streaming Video Device
- Primary Smart TV Operating System
- Primary Connected TV Platform
Appendix
Companies Featured
- Apple
- Amazon
- Samsung
