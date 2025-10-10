U.S. Home Tech Ecosystem Dashboard Q1 2025 Featuring Apple, Amazon, Google, and Samsung

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Tech Ecosystem Dashboard Q1 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Tech Ecosystem Dashboard visualizes the most important metrics informing the strategic decision making of companies connected to the leading consumer electronics devices in the home.

Consumer Insights Dashboards present survey-based consumer research that tracks movement of foundational market metrics, such as product or service adoption, household spending intentions, churn, and key tracking metrics on leading industry players.

Dashboards are updated regularly and available as part of an annual subscription.

Key Topics Covered:

Consumer Electronics Adoption and Purchase Trends

Total Average Number of Connected Devices Per US Internet Household

Total Average Number of Connected CE Devices by Technology Adoption Segment

Historical Adoption Trends of Consumer Electronics Products

Consumer Electronics Products Purchased in the Last 6 Months

Consumer Electronics Devices Purchase Intention

Net Promoter Scores for CE Categories

NPS for CE Devices: Smartphone, Tablet, Smart TV, Streaming Media Player, Laptop, Desktop, Smart Speaker, Smart Display, Gaming Console, Smart Watch

NPS for CE Devices by Major Brands: Apple, Amazon, Google, Samsung

Competitor Moves: Brand Share in Select Categories

Brand Perception by Ecosystem

OS Adoption for PC, Smartphone, Smart TV, Streaming Media Player, Smart Speaker/Smart Display, Smart Watch, and Gaming Console

Top Brands of Smartphone Purchased or Received + Brand Share

Top Brands of Tablet Purchased or Received + Brand Share

Top Brands of Smart TV Purchased or Received + Brand Share

Top Brands of Streaming Media Player Purchased or Received + Brand Share

Top Brands of Laptop Purchased or Received + Brand Share

Top Brands of Desktop PC Purchased or Received + Brand Share

Top Brands of Smart Speaker Purchased or Received

Top Brands of Smart Display Purchased or Received

Top Brands of Wireless Earbuds Purchased or Received

Top Brands of Wireless Headphones Purchased or Received

Top Brands of Gaming Console Purchased or Received + Brand Share

Top Brands of Smart Watch Purchased or Received + Brand Share

Top Brands of Smart Tags Purchased or Received + by Smartphone OS

Overview of Brand Loyalists

Overall Brand Loyalists

Brand Loyalist by Technology Adoption Segment

Apple Loyalist Device Adoption

Apple Loyalist Demographic Breakdown

Amazon Loyalist Device Adoption

Amazon Loyalist Demographic Breakdown

Google Loyalist Device Adoption

Google Loyalist Demographic Breakdown

Samsung Loyalist Device Adoption

Samsung Loyalist Demographic Breakdown

Primary Streaming Devices

Primary Streaming Video Device

Primary Smart TV Operating System

Primary Connected TV Platform

Appendix

Companies Featured

Apple

Amazon

Google

Samsung

