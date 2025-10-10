2025 Connected TV Platform Expansion in the U.S. Across Gaming, Fitness, Smart Home Featuring Amazon, Apple, Google, LG, Microsoft, Roku, Samsung, Sony, Vizio

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Connected TV Platform Expansion in the U.S.: Gaming, Fitness, Smart Home" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study draws from the analyst's Q1 2025 survey of 8,000 US internet households. The survey is demographically representative of US internet households, with quotas for age, income, gender, and educational attainment.

TV operating system (TV OS) platform vendors and TV OEMs are looking for new use cases and applications to drive TV sales, advertising revenue, and uptake of related services. With widespread adoption of large-screen TVs, 4K and HDR, relatively little interest in 8K and a business model transitioning away from a high volume, low margin hardware model to a high margin advertising model, CTV platform vendors and TV OEMs benefit from expanding beyond the traditional feature set. With smart TVs now reaching 68% of US internet households, this creates new possibilities for commerce, gaming, fitness, and smart home applications, among others.

This study investigates new differentiators and points of interest for US CTV buyers. It examines demand for smart home hub capabilities, health and fitness services and integrations, advanced gaming functions and features, artistic display capabilities, telehealth, content creation, interactive shopping, and more. It identifies consumer openness towards technologies such as optical content recognition, embedded cameras and microphones, AI and AI assistants, among others.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Primary Connected TV Platform

Consumer Electronics Product Adoption

Consumer Electronics Products Purchased in the Last 6 Months

Top Smart TV Brands Purchased

Top Streaming Media Player Brands Purchased

Consumer Electronics Devices: Net Promoter Score

Smart TV Net Promoter Score by Most Often Used TV OS

Consumer Brand Perceptions

Top 5 CTV Features Willing to Pay More For

In a competitive OS market differentiation is critical.

Adoption of Connected TV Devices and Ecosystems

Trends in Consumer Electronics Product Adoption

CTV Device Most Used by Age Indexed to Average

Consumer Reported Market Share US Internet Households

Total Weekly Average Video Consumption by Platforms

OS of Most Used Smart TV in the Home

OS of the Most-Used Smart TV in the Home

OS of Most Used Streaming Media Player

Brand of the Most Used Streaming Media Player

Gaming Console Adoption

Gaming Console Most Often Used to Watch Video

Device Used Most Frequently to Play Online Games

Satisfaction with Most-Used Streaming Media Player Features and Performance

Frequency of Online Content Consumption, by Connected Device Type

Smartphone Use While Watching TV

Smartphone Use While Watching TV by Smartphone OS Adoption

Primary CTV Platform for Streaming Content to a TV

Reasons for Using a Streaming Media Player Over a Smart TV by Streaming Media Player OS Adoption

Average Number of SVOD Subscriptions by Primary Connected TV Platform

Average Monthly Spending on Streaming Services by Primary Connected TV Platform

OTT Video Service Model Usage by Primary Connected TV Platform

Product Purchasers

Consumer Electronics Devices Purchase Intention

Smart TV Purchase Intention by Demographics

Satisfaction with Most-Used TV Features and Performance

Top Brands of Smart TV Purchased or Received

Reasons for Smart TV Brand Selection

Important Features Influencing Smart TV Purchase Decision

Important Features Impacting Smart TV Purchase Decision by Most Often Used Smart TV OS

Top Reasons for Smart TV Brand Preference by Smart TV OS

Top Brands of Streaming Media Player Purchased or Received

Streaming Media Player Purchase Intention by Demographics

Top Reasons for Steaming Media Player Brand Preference by Streaming Media Player Brand

Reasons for Using a Streaming Media Player Rather than Smart TV

% Intending to Purchase SMP, by Smart TV Ownership

Top Reasons for Steaming Media Player Brand Preference

Streaming Media Player Purchase Intent by Smart TV Ownership

Gaming Console Purchase Intention by Demographics

Drivers of Customer Satisfaction and NPS

Consumer Electronics Devices: Net Promoter Score

Smart TV Net Promoter Score by Most Often Used TV OS

Streaming Media Player Net Promoter Score by Most Often Used SMP OS

Gaming Console Net Promoter Score by Brand Owned

Consumer Brand Perceptions

Net Promoter Score for Consumer Electronics Devices by Major Brands

CTV Concept Testing

Next-Generation CTV Use Cases: Appeal by Category

Appealing Capabilities for Future TV

Appeal of Smart Display & Control Capabilities for Future TV

Current TV Sleep Mode Display Behavior

Preferred TV Sleep Mode Display

Appeal of Camera-Enabled Future TV Capabilities

Security & Smart Home CTV Use Cases, by Security System Ownership

Security System Ownership, by Preferred CTV Platform

Appeal of Gaming Capabilities for Future TV

Appeal of Health and Wellness Capabilities for Future TV

Willingness to Pay for Expanded CTV Capabilities

Willingness to Pay More for Advanced Smart TV Features by Category

Willingness to Pay More for Advanced Smart TV Features Among Those Finding Features Appealing

Willingness to Pay More for CTV Features, Among All US Internet HHs

Willingness to Pay More for CTV Features, Tizen (Samsung)

Willingness to Pay More for CTV Features, WebOS (LG)

Willingness to Pay More for CTV Features, SmartCast (Vizio)

Willingness to Pay More for CTV Features, tvOS (Apple)

Willingness to Pay More for CTV Features, Roku OS

Willingness to Pay More for CTV Features, Android TV OS

Willingness to Pay More for CTV Features, Amazon Fire OS

Willingness to Pay More for CTV Features, Sony PlayStation

Willingness to Pay More for CTV Features, Microsoft Xbox

Appendix

Companies Featured

Amazon

Apple

Google

LG

Microsoft

Roku

Samsung

Sony

Vizio





