2025 Connected TV Platform Expansion in the U.S. Across Gaming, Fitness, Smart Home Featuring Amazon, Apple, Google, LG, Microsoft, Roku, Samsung, Sony, Vizio

This study draws from the analyst's Q1 2025 survey of 8,000 US internet households. The survey is demographically representative of US internet households, with quotas for age, income, gender, and educational attainment.
TV operating system (TV OS) platform vendors and TV OEMs are looking for new use cases and applications to drive TV sales, advertising revenue, and uptake of related services. With widespread adoption of large-screen TVs, 4K and HDR, relatively little interest in 8K and a business model transitioning away from a high volume, low margin hardware model to a high margin advertising model, CTV platform vendors and TV OEMs benefit from expanding beyond the traditional feature set. With smart TVs now reaching 68% of US internet households, this creates new possibilities for commerce, gaming, fitness, and smart home applications, among others.
This study investigates new differentiators and points of interest for US CTV buyers. It examines demand for smart home hub capabilities, health and fitness services and integrations, advanced gaming functions and features, artistic display capabilities, telehealth, content creation, interactive shopping, and more. It identifies consumer openness towards technologies such as optical content recognition, embedded cameras and microphones, AI and AI assistants, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Primary Connected TV Platform
- Primary Streaming Video Device
- Consumer Electronics Product Adoption
- Consumer Electronics Products Purchased in the Last 6 Months
- Top Smart TV Brands Purchased
- Top Streaming Media Player Brands Purchased
- Consumer Electronics Devices: Net Promoter Score
- Smart TV Net Promoter Score by Most Often Used TV OS
- Consumer Brand Perceptions
- Top 5 CTV Features Willing to Pay More For
- In a competitive OS market differentiation is critical.
Adoption of Connected TV Devices and Ecosystems
- Trends in Consumer Electronics Product Adoption
- Primary Streaming Video Device
- CTV Device Most Used by Age Indexed to Average
- Consumer Reported Market Share US Internet Households
- Total Weekly Average Video Consumption by Platforms
- Primary Connected TV Platform
- OS of Most Used Smart TV in the Home
- OS of the Most-Used Smart TV in the Home
- OS of Most Used Streaming Media Player
- Brand of the Most Used Streaming Media Player
- Gaming Console Adoption
- Gaming Console Most Often Used to Watch Video
- Device Used Most Frequently to Play Online Games
- Satisfaction with Most-Used Streaming Media Player Features and Performance
- Frequency of Online Content Consumption, by Connected Device Type
- Smartphone Use While Watching TV
- Smartphone Use While Watching TV by Smartphone OS Adoption
- Primary CTV Platform for Streaming Content to a TV
- Reasons for Using a Streaming Media Player Over a Smart TV by Streaming Media Player OS Adoption
- Average Number of SVOD Subscriptions by Primary Connected TV Platform
- Average Monthly Spending on Streaming Services by Primary Connected TV Platform
- OTT Video Service Model Usage by Primary Connected TV Platform
Product Purchasers
- Consumer Electronics Products Purchased in the Last 6 Months
- Consumer Electronics Devices Purchase Intention
- Smart TV Purchase Intention by Demographics
- Satisfaction with Most-Used TV Features and Performance
- Top Brands of Smart TV Purchased or Received
- Reasons for Smart TV Brand Selection
- Important Features Influencing Smart TV Purchase Decision
- Important Features Impacting Smart TV Purchase Decision by Most Often Used Smart TV OS
- Top Reasons for Smart TV Brand Preference by Smart TV OS
- Top Brands of Streaming Media Player Purchased or Received
- Streaming Media Player Purchase Intention by Demographics
- Top Reasons for Steaming Media Player Brand Preference by Streaming Media Player Brand
- Reasons for Using a Streaming Media Player Rather than Smart TV
- % Intending to Purchase SMP, by Smart TV Ownership
- Top Reasons for Steaming Media Player Brand Preference
- Streaming Media Player Purchase Intent by Smart TV Ownership
- Gaming Console Purchase Intention by Demographics
Drivers of Customer Satisfaction and NPS
- Consumer Electronics Devices: Net Promoter Score
- Smart TV Net Promoter Score by Most Often Used TV OS
- Streaming Media Player Net Promoter Score by Most Often Used SMP OS
- Gaming Console Net Promoter Score by Brand Owned
- Consumer Brand Perceptions
- Net Promoter Score for Consumer Electronics Devices by Major Brands
CTV Concept Testing
- Next-Generation CTV Use Cases: Appeal by Category
- Appealing Capabilities for Future TV
- Appeal of Smart Display & Control Capabilities for Future TV
- Current TV Sleep Mode Display Behavior
- Preferred TV Sleep Mode Display
- Appeal of Camera-Enabled Future TV Capabilities
- Security & Smart Home CTV Use Cases, by Security System Ownership
- Security System Ownership, by Preferred CTV Platform
- Appeal of Gaming Capabilities for Future TV
- Appeal of Health and Wellness Capabilities for Future TV
Willingness to Pay for Expanded CTV Capabilities
- Willingness to Pay More for Advanced Smart TV Features by Category
- Willingness to Pay More for Advanced Smart TV Features Among Those Finding Features Appealing
- Willingness to Pay More for CTV Features, Among All US Internet HHs
- Willingness to Pay More for CTV Features, Tizen (Samsung)
- Willingness to Pay More for CTV Features, WebOS (LG)
- Willingness to Pay More for CTV Features, SmartCast (Vizio)
- Willingness to Pay More for CTV Features, tvOS (Apple)
- Willingness to Pay More for CTV Features, Roku OS
- Willingness to Pay More for CTV Features, Android TV OS
- Willingness to Pay More for CTV Features, Amazon Fire OS
- Willingness to Pay More for CTV Features, Sony PlayStation
- Willingness to Pay More for CTV Features, Microsoft Xbox
Appendix
Companies Featured
- Amazon
- Apple
- LG
- Microsoft
- Roku
- Samsung
- Sony
- Vizio
