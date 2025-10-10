U.S. Gen AI in Media & Entertainment Market Analysis Report 2025: New Use Cases for Connected TVs, Streaming, and Social Media Explored

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Gen AI in Media & Entertainment Market 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a rapidly evolving technological landscape, generative AI stands at the forefront of innovation, enticing companies and investors worldwide while leaving consumers both intrigued and skeptical. A new detailed study delves into the nuances of consumer interest and engagement with AI-driven and generative AI entertainment applications. The research highlights emerging use cases that span across connected TVs, smart speakers, video streaming, news and editorials, and social media platforms.

These sectors are witnessing a dynamic shift with generative AI capabilities like automatic content captioning, translations, and user-generated video clips becoming increasingly prevalent. The study contrasts these specific AI implementations with established technologies, including content recommendation engines, content upscaling, and real-time editing innovations applicable in scenarios like live sports broadcasting.

As digital devices and platforms increasingly converge, generative AI offers an unprecedented realm of possibilities for enhancing user engagement and personalizing experiences. Insights from this study aim to shed light on how these technological advancements are being perceived and adopted by consumers, ultimately influencing market trends and investment strategies.

The research further incorporates trend analysis from previous survey findings, providing a comprehensive overview of the trajectory of AI technologies in the entertainment domain. These insights equip stakeholders with essential data, guiding strategic decisions in a marketplace poised for transformation by AI innovations. As companies strive to integrate AI technologies seamlessly within their offerings, navigating consumer reception becomes paramount.

To maximize the potential of these technologies, it is vital for companies to understand consumer preferences and barriers to acceptance. By dissecting the intricacies of consumer behavior and engagement, the study offers invaluable insights into the opportunities and challenges presented by generative AI in enhancing entertainment experiences.

Stay ahead in this competitive landscape by exploring how generative AI is reshaping the entertainment industry and aligning strategies to meet evolving consumer demands. This report serves as both a guide and a catalyst for change, urging businesses to harness AI's transformative power in delivering cutting-edge entertainment solutions.

Uncover the future of entertainment with in-depth perspectives from industry leaders and innovators as generative AI continues to redefine the possibilities in digital content creation and consumption.

Key Topics Covered:

Survey Methodology and Definitions

Key Terms and Definitions

Executive Summary

Generative AI Familiarity & Use

Consumer Perceptions of AI, 2024 vs 2025

Appeal of AI Applications for Media & Entertainment

Generative AI: Familiarity and Use

Generative AI Familiarity & Use

Familiarity with Generative AI Applications

AI Technology Use Cases

Gen AI Usage and Familiarity Segments by Demographic Factors

Gen AI App Leaders & User Experience

Type of AI Tools Used

Leading AI Applications Used, by Operating System and Device Users

Generative AI Tool Use by Smart Speaker or Display Ownership

Consumer Perceptions, Barriers, & Concerns

Perceptions of AI Technology: 2024 vs 2025

Concerns About AI Technology: 2024 vs 2025

Inhibitors to Using Generative AI Tools

Likelihood of Watching AI-Generated Content

Concept Testing: AI Use Cases in Entertainment

Appeal of AI Applications for Media & Entertainment

Appeal of AI Applications to Enhance the Viewing Experience

Appeal of AI Applications for Live Sports

Appendix

