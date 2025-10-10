CD276 Targeted Therapies Clinical Trials & Market Opportunity Insight Report 2026 - First CD276 Therapy Approval Anticipated by 2028

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global CD276 Targeted Therapies Clinical Trials & Market Opportunity Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

CD276, or B7-H3, has become one of the most exciting next-generation targets in immuno-oncology. Its uniform overexpression across the broadest range of solid tumors, and negligible expression in normal tissue, renders it a highly desirable target for precision medicines. With the industry moving from first-generation checkpoint inhibitors towards more tumor-specific strategies, CD276 is picking up speed in drug development pipelines worldwide.

This report offers a targeted view of the emerging CD276 targeted therapeutics market. It identifies pivotal clinical programs, top commercial collaborations, and the technology driving innovation within this field. Although in-depth trial results and data are withheld for the full report, this snapshot delineates the major strategic directions and nascent players transforming this quickly emerging sector.

Global CD276 Targeted Therapies Clinical Trials & Market Opportunity Insight 2026 Report Findings & Highlights:

First CD276 Therapy Approval Expected By 2028

CD276 Targeted Therapies Development Trends By Region & Indications

Global CD276 Targeted Therapies Expected Drug Approvals Over Next 5 Years

CD276 Targeted Therapies In Clinical Trials: > 30 Therapies

Insight On 18 Companies Involved In the Development of CD276 Targeted Therapies

CD276 Targeted Therapies Orphan & Priority Status Review

Global CD276 Targeted Therapies Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase

CD276 Targeted Therapy Clinical Trials Insight Included In the Report

The CD276 targeted therapy pipeline is growing consistently, with a deep focus on antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), CAR T-cell treatments, and bispecific antibodies. Several candidates are in the mid- to late-stage clinical trials, and they are targeting difficult-to-treat cancers like small-cell lung cancer (SCLC), metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), gliomas, and head and neck cancers.

For instance, Ifinatamab Deruxtecan, Daiichi Sankyo and Merck's ADC drug, now has Phase 3 in extensive-stage SCLC using a topoisomerase I payload. In the meantime, BrainChild Bio is moving one of its CD276 targeted CAR T-cell therapies into a pivotal study for pediatric brain cancers, with regulatory nods already in hand. Such programs, and others like them, represent a turning towards more mature clinical confirmation of the target.

Collaborations & Agreements

This increased commercial confidence is also seen in new licensing agreements and strategic partnerships. A number of multinational pharmaceutical firms have entered into high value deals to secure rights to CD276 targeted ADCs, especially when initial clinical results have demonstrated robust tumor response and tolerable safety profiles.

A prime example is a global rights deal between Minghui Pharmaceutical and Qilu Pharmaceutical in 2024 for MHB-088C, worth more than US$ 200 million. The agreement is not for Greater China, and it followed the asset gaining multiple FDA designations, showing that licensing is serving to drive Western market entry. Elsewhere, development-stage firms have licensed CD276 assets regionally to access localized trial infrastructure and regulatory agility.

Technology Platforms Enabling Progress

Advances in ADC technology lie at the heart of progress in the CD276 area. The integration of next-generation linker systems and highly active, tumor-activated payloads is facilitating improved specificity and diminished off-target toxicity. DXd and SuperTopoiT proprietary platforms have been prominently represented in a number of front-running candidates, underpinning sustained responses in early trials.

Some bispecific formats are also being explored, where CD276 is combined with a different tumor marker like PTK7, as in the instance of IDE034, providing improved targeting in tumors with intricate antigen profiles. These pairs are aimed at expanding the therapeutic window and possibly postpone or avoid mechanisms of resistance.

Major Companies Active In R&D For CD276 Targeted Therapies

Several big-cap and early-stage biotech players have significant investments in CD276, with pipelines ranging from preclinical through Phase 3. Leading players encompass both mature oncology giants and smaller, platform-focused innovators. A number of these companies are conditioning their CD276 programs for high-need cancers or pediatric opportunities, which leaves the door open to accelerated regulatory routes.

For instance, BrainChild Bio was awarded both RMAT and Breakthrough designations in a single year for its CD276 CAR T-cell therapy, BCB-276, indicating the FDA's increasing interest in the therapeutic potential of this target, especially in conditions such as diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) in which no approved treatment is available.

Future Direction Of CD276 Targeted Therapies

Though the initial emphasis is still on cancer, there is initial academic interest in CD276 as a factor in non-oncologic illness, particularly autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Although no indication in the non-cancer category has reached clinical trials, preclinical studies indicate that CD276's immunomodulatory activity may make it of relevance outside of oncology in the future.

The report provides a forward-looking view of this trend with a close watch on how changing biomarker information, trial designs, and novel combination approaches will inform the next wave of CD276 targeted treatments. As new mechanisms are understood and technology platforms reach maturity, the therapeutic and commercial potential of this target increases.

