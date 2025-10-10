Non-Corrugated Boxes Market Size, Competitive Analysis and Trade Data

Ottawa, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global non-corrugated boxes market was assessed at USD 72.37 billion in 2025, with projections indicating an increase to USD 138.74 billion by 2034, based on insights from Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Asia Pacific leads the market due to its strong manufacturing base, growing e-commerce sector, and expanding consumer goods industry. The region’s rising preference for eco-friendly and customizable packaging options further supports market expansion. Moreover, technological advancements in packaging materials and printing enhance product appeal and brand visibility across diverse applications.

Non-Corrugated Boxes Market Leading Manufacturers Shares, 2024 (Global)

Scope & method: Non-corrugated boxes are primarily folding cartons & set-up (rigid) boxes. Exact global company shares are not publicly reported, so the figures below are reasonable estimates derived by mapping each company’s 2024 net sales that are predominantly folding-carton packaging to the 2024 global folding-cartons market size.

Estimated global market shares, 2024

Rank Manufacturer (global) 2024 share (%) 1 Graphic Packaging International (GPI) 5.00 % 2 WestRock – Consumer Packaging 2.40 % 3 Mayr-Melnhof (MM) – Packaging divisions 1.40 % - All other manufacturers (highly fragmented long tail) 91.20 %

Manufacturer explanations (what’s behind each share)

Graphic Packaging International (GPI) - ~5.0% Among the world’s largest pure-play folding-carton converters across food, beverage (notably multipack cartons), and household categories. 2024 net sales of USD 8.807B were largely from consumer paperboard packaging , which closely aligns with non-corrugated boxes.

WestRock - Consumer Packaging - ~2.4% WestRock’s consumer-packaging arm covers folding cartons, beverage carriers, and coated paperboard converting. Q1 FY24 consumer-packaging sales were USD 1.06B ; extrapolated to the full year (and cross-checked with subsequent quarters) places the segment a little above ~USD 4B in 2024.

Mayr-Melnhof (MM) - Packaging - ~1.4% MM is a leading global folding-carton producer with two packaging divisions (Food & Premium; Pharma & Healthcare). 2024 group sales = EUR 4,079.6M ; with Packaging ≈ 57% of mix , packaging revenue is ~ EUR 2.33B (≈ USD 2.5B ), translating to ~ 1.4% global share.

All other manufacturers - ~91.2% (fragmented long tail) Thousands of regional converters (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America) produce folding cartons and set-up boxes for food, pharma, cosmetics, and electronics. The category is highly localized with many niche specialists and private players; hence the sizable combined share of “Others.”



What Are the Latest Trends in the Non-Corrugated Boxes Market?

Sustainability & Eco-friendly Materials



Growing environmental awareness and regulatory push are making recyclable, biodegradable, or recycled paperboard and plastic materials much more popular. Manufacturers are increasingly using materials that align with circular economy goals.

E-Commerce Expansion



As more consumers shop online, demand rises for packaging that is both protective and enhances presentation. Non-corrugated boxes (folding cartons, rigid boxes, etc.) are used for secondary/retail packaging and unboxing experiences.

Premiumization & Aesthetic Appeal



Brands are using non-corrugated boxes to differentiate themselves. High-quality print finishes, embossing, coatings, special textures, etc., are gaining prominence. Visual appeal matters more in retail display and online product presentation.

Technological Innovation in Manufacturing



This includes better printing techniques, die-cutting, use of AI for optimizing designs (waste reduction), and integrating smart features like QR codes or NFC for engagement or tracking.

Regulatory & Policy Support



Governments in many countries are imposing stricter packaging / plastic-use regulations, promoting sustainable solutions, and offering incentives/subsidies. These support adoptions of non-corrugated, eco materials.

Cost Pressure and Efficiency



Although non-corrugated boxes generally cost less in material compared to high-grade corrugated, efficiency in production, reduced transportation cost (lighter weight), optimizing sizes, etc., are critical. Businesses aim to lower production, storage, and shipping costs.

Smarter / Digital Print & Finishing

Smart / Connected Packaging

Lightweighting

Customization & Small Batch Production: Brands (especially in premium / luxury / niche sectors) want tailored box designs rather than mass uniform standard boxes. This includes smaller print runs but higher design complexity.

What Potentiates the Growth of the Non-Corrugated Boxes Market?

Non-corrugated boxes are gaining traction largely due to increasing regulatory pressure for sustainable packaging, growth of e-commerce, cost optimization, and premium branding needs. Governments in many regions are introducing stricter laws around plastic use and waste, pushing companies to switch to recyclable and biodegradable materials. At the same time, online retail is driving demand for boxes that are protective in transit yet lightweight. Companies also aim to cut production and shipping costs by using lighter materials or optimizing designs. Additionally, consumer comfort with premium packaging that enhances product presentation and brand image fuels demand.

For instance:

Domtar’s Kingsport Mill has developed 100% recycled containerboard that is lighter but maintains the strength of virgin-fiber board, enabling the use of 5-7% less fiber while meeting performance requirements.

Metsä Board promotes “lightweighting” of its paperboard, reducing material use and environmental impact while preserving strength and quality.

Mondi Group has been upgrading plants (e.g., in Warsaw) and acquiring other operations to expand sustainable production capacity and deliver innovative, lighter packaging solutions.



Limitations & Challenges in the Non-Corrugated Boxes Market

Recycling Challenges

The non-corrugated boxes market faces restrictions due to limited durability, fluctuating raw material costs, recycling challenges, competition from corrugated packaging, and high production investments, all of which reduce adoption in developing regions. Many non-corrugated boxes are made from mixed materials, such as coated paperboard or plastic laminates, which are difficult to process in standard recycling facilities. This leads to lower recycling rates and contributes to environmental concerns, making them less attractive to both consumers and businesses focused on sustainability.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Regional Analysis:

Who is the Leader in the Non-Corrugated Boxes Market?

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2024 due to its strong manufacturing base, expanding e-commerce sector, and rapid urbanization. Rising consumer demand for packaged goods and premium products drives large-scale packaging adoption. The region’s cost-effective production capabilities, availability of raw materials, and supportive government policies promoting sustainable packaging further strengthen its leadership. Additionally, countries like China, India, and Japan are witnessing increasing investments from major packaging players, who are expanding local operations to meet the region’s growing demand for eco-friendly and customized packaging solutions.

India Market Trends

India’s non-corrugated boxes market is driven by booming e-commerce, rising disposable incomes, and a growing organized retail sector. Local converters supply folding cartons and rigid boxes for pharmaceuticals, FMCG, and small electronics, while regional manufacturers focus on cost-effective, recyclable paperboard. Government emphasis on waste management and increasing consumer preference for attractive, gift-style packaging boost demand for premium printing and finishes. Challenges include fragmented supply chains and inconsistent quality, but rapid urbanization and rural market penetration sustain steady growth opportunities.

China Market Trends

China is leading the market through massive manufacturing scale, integrated supply chains, and strong export demand for packaged goods. Domestic brands and international buyers favor non-corrugated solutions for cosmetics, food, and electronics, supported by advanced printing, high automation, and efficient logistics. Government policies promoting green packaging and circularity accelerate the adoption of recycled and lightweight paperboard. Urbanization and digital retail platforms drive premium, custom packaging trends, while intense competition forces innovation in material science and cost optimization across the industry.

Japan Market Trends

Japan’s market is characterized by premiumization, meticulous design, and high-quality standards. Consumers expect refined aesthetics, functional convenience, and sustainable materials, prompting brands to use premium folding cartons and rigid boxes with sophisticated finishes. Manufacturers emphasize precision die-cutting, small-batch customization, and eco-friendly paperboard to meet strict recycling and waste-reduction norms. An aging population also influences packaging ergonomics and portion sizes. The market is mature and innovation-driven, focusing on differentiation through tactile packaging and superior unboxing experiences.

South Korea Market Trends

South Korea’s non-corrugated boxes market is heavily influenced by K-beauty and lifestyle brands that prioritize eye-catching, compact packaging. Fast product cycles, personalization, and limited-edition releases drive demand for high-quality printing, embossing, and specialty coatings. Tech adoption (smart labels, QR/NFC integration) and strong e-commerce logistics favor lightweight, visually appealing boxes optimized for shelf and online display. Sustainability is rising in importance, with brands and converters experimenting with recyclable paperboard and minimalist designs to reduce waste.

How is the Opportunistic Rise of the North America in the Non-Corrugated Boxes Market?

North America is the fastest-growing region in the market due to the strong expansion of e-commerce, premium retail packaging, and sustainability-focused initiatives. Rising consumer demand for eco-friendly and visually appealing packaging has prompted brands to adopt recyclable paperboard and advanced printing technologies. The U.S. and Canada are witnessing growing investments in lightweight, custom-designed packaging for food, cosmetics, and electronics. Additionally, technological advancements, digital printing, and increased preference for personalized, small-batch packaging further accelerate regional market growth.

U.S. Market Trends

The U.S. non-corrugated boxes market is expanding rapidly due to strong e-commerce activity, high consumer expectations for premium packaging, and sustainability regulations. Major industries such as food, cosmetics, and electronics increasingly prefer recyclable, lightweight folding cartons and rigid boxes for branding and logistics efficiency. Key manufacturers are investing in digital printing, smart labeling, and eco-friendly coatings to enhance design flexibility. Additionally, initiatives promoting circular packaging and corporate commitments to reduce plastic use are further driving market innovation and growth.

Canada Market Trends

Canada’s market growth is fuelled by sustainability-driven policies, rising online retail, and increased adoption of recyclable and biodegradable materials. The government’s single-use plastic bans have accelerated demand for paperboard packaging alternatives. Local manufacturers and converters are focusing on renewable fiber sources, clean inks, and compostable coatings to meet eco-conscious consumer preferences. Growth in premium food, beverage, and healthcare sectors enhances demand for customized, high-quality packaging solutions. Strategic partnerships and technological upgrades strengthen Canada’s competitive position in North America.

How Big is the Success of the Europe Non-Corrugated Boxes Market?

The European market is growing at a notable rate due to strong consumer demand for sustainable, high-quality packaging and stringent environmental regulations. Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are emphasizing eco-friendly solutions, promoting recyclable and biodegradable paperboard materials. The rise of e-commerce, premium retail products, and gifting culture further fuels demand for aesthetically appealing folding cartons and rigid boxes. Technological advancements in digital printing, smart labeling, and lightweighting enable manufacturers to create customized, visually attractive packaging. Additionally, growing investments by key players in local production facilities and innovation hubs support consistent market expansion across the region.

How Crucial is the Role of Latin America in the Non-Corrugated Boxes Market?

Latin America is growing at a considerable rate due to rising consumer demand for packaged goods, expanding e-commerce, and increasing urbanization. Countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are witnessing growing adoption of folding cartons and rigid boxes in food, beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. The market benefits from cost-effective production, availability of raw materials, and an emerging focus on sustainable, recyclable packaging. Additionally, investments by regional and international players in modern manufacturing facilities and innovative designs drive market growth.

How Big is the Opportunity for the Growth of the Middle East and Africa Non-Corrugated Boxes Market?

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) present a significant growth opportunity for the non-corrugated boxes market. Rising urbanization, expanding retail and e-commerce sectors, and growing demand for premium, visually appealing packaging are key drivers. Countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Egypt are witnessing increased adoption of folding cartons and rigid boxes in food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. The region’s focus on sustainable packaging, coupled with investments in modern manufacturing facilities and technology-driven production, further supports market expansion. Cost-effective local production and rising consumer awareness enhance the long-term growth potential in MEA.

Segment Outlook

Product Type Insights

The telescopic box segment dominated the non-corrugated boxes market in 2024 due to its versatile design, which allows for adjustable heights to accommodate various product sizes. The robust structure of these boxes ensures secure packaging for premium goods such as electronics, cosmetics, and luxury items, while maintaining aesthetic appeal. Telescopic boxes also support high-quality printing and finishing, enhancing brand visibility. The ease of assembly, reusability, and ability to reduce packaging waste further strengthen their preference among manufacturers and retailers, making them a widely adopted and dominant product type in the market.

The collapsible box segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the upcoming period. The popularity of this box is driven by space efficiency, easy storage, and transportation advantages, making it ideal for e-commerce, premium retail, and gift packaging. Collapsible boxes also offer flexibility in design, high-quality printing, and sustainable material use, catering to increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly and visually appealing packaging. Brands across cosmetics, food, electronics, and luxury goods prefer collapsible boxes for their convenience, cost-effectiveness, and ability to enhance unboxing experiences.

Thickness Insights

The thickness between 1.5mm to 2.5mm segment dominated the non-corrugated boxes market in 2024 due to its optimal balance of strength, durability, and lightweight design. This thickness provides sufficient structural integrity to protect products during storage and transit while keeping material usage and shipping costs low. It is ideal for premium goods, cosmetics, food, and electronics, as it allows high-quality printing and finishing for branding purposes. Its versatility, cost-effectiveness, and wide applicability across industries make this thickness range the most preferred choice among manufacturers and retailers.

The above 2.5 mm thickness segment is likely to grow at a significant rate in the market due to the increasing demand for premium, high-end, and luxury product packaging. Greater thickness provides enhanced strength, durability, and protection for delicate or heavy items, making it suitable for electronics, cosmetics, and gift packaging. It also allows advanced finishing techniques, embossing, and structural customization, enhancing brand appeal. As consumers increasingly value aesthetics and product safety, manufacturers are adopting thicker boards to meet these expectations, driving rapid growth in this segment.

End Use Insights

The consumer electronics segment dominated the non-corrugated boxes market in 2024 due to the sector’s need for durable, protective, and visually appealing packaging. Non-corrugated boxes, such as folding cartons and rigid boxes, provide robust protection for delicate devices like smartphones, headphones, and accessories during storage and transit.

Additionally, high-quality printing and finishing enhance brand visibility and consumer appeal, which is critical in a competitive market. The rise of e-commerce and premium product launches further drives demand for customized, secure, and aesthetically designed packaging in the electronics industry.

The food & beverages segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the upcoming period due to rising demand for convenient, safe, and attractive packaging. Non-corrugated boxes, including folding cartons and rigid boxes, offer excellent printability for branding, product information, and promotional designs, enhancing consumer appeal. Increasing e-commerce sales of packaged food, premium beverages, and ready-to-eat products drive the need for durable, protective, and sustainable packaging. Growing awareness of hygiene, portion control, and eco-friendly materials further accelerates the adoption of non-corrugated packaging in this sector.

Recent Development

In June 2025, Coinciding with World Environment Day, ATP Lighting introduced new sustainable packaging made from untinted natural cardboard and printed with a single white ink. This initiative aims to minimize the environmental footprint of each product from production to delivery.

Coinciding with World Environment Day, ATP Lighting introduced new sustainable packaging made from untinted natural cardboard and printed with a single white ink. This initiative aims to minimize the environmental footprint of each product from production to delivery. On February 26, 2025 , Harvest Group, unveiled a range of paper-based food containers, including sushi trays and deli containers, featuring custom printing options. These products cater to the foodservice industry, emphasizing sustainability and customization to meet diverse consumer preferences.

, Harvest Group, unveiled a range of paper-based food containers, including sushi trays and deli containers, featuring custom printing options. These products cater to the foodservice industry, emphasizing sustainability and customization to meet diverse consumer preferences. On October 28, 2024, Earthodic, secured $6 million in funding to develop a recyclable protective coating for paper and cardboard packaging, using lignin as a base material. This innovation aims to replace non-recyclable coatings, enhancing the sustainability of non-corrugated packaging materials.



Global Non-Corrugated Boxes Market Top Players

Caraustar Industries Inc.

DS Smith Plc

Georgia-Pacific Corporation

International Paper



Klabin SA

Clearwater Paper Corporation

Graphic Packaging Holding Company

WestRock

Smurfit Kappa Group

Emenac Packaging USA

Deluxe Packaging, Inc.

Mondi Group

Stora Enso

BioPak UK

Creative Corrupack



Global Non-Corrugated Boxes Market Segments

By Product Type

Hinged lid Box

Telescopic Box

Shoulder Neck Box

Collapsible Box

Others (Rigid Sleeve Box, etc.)





By Thickness

Thickness up to 1.5 mm

Thickness between 1.5mm to 2.5mm

Thickness above 2.5mm





By End Use

Food & Beverages

Fashion Accessories & Apparel

Cosmetic & Personal Health Care

Care Consumer Electronics

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





