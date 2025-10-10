Interactive Display Market Set for Strong Growth; Expected to Surpass $16.9 Billion by 2029

Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Interactive Display Market by Product (Interactive Kiosk, Whiteboard, Table, Video Wall, Monitor), Technology (LCD, LED, OLED), Panel Size, Panel Type (Flat, Flexible, Transparent), Vertical (Retail, Corporate) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029" The global interactive display market was valued at USD 12.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 16.9 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Within the healthcare domain, interactive displays find application in medical imaging, patient education, and collaborative dialogues among healthcare professionals. These displays play a pivotal role in improving communication and encouraging a more interactive approach to healthcare services. Ongoing advancements in display technology, touch sensitivity, and interactive functionalities have significantly increased the versatility and practicality of these displays in the healthcare vertical.

Download PDF Sample:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=36223528

Major Interactive Display Companies Include:

SAMSUNG (South Korea),

LG DISPLAY CO., LTD. (South Korea),

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China),

Panasonic Corporation (Japan),

LEYARD (China),

SHARP CORPORATION (Japan),

Elo Touch Solutions, Inc. (US),

Crystal Display Systems Ltd (UK),

ViewSonic Corporation (US),

AUO Corporation (Taiwan).

Interactive Display Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product: Interactive Video Walls is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Interactive video walls have emerged as dynamic platforms that enable users to actively engage with content through touch, gestures, and other interactive features. Particularly in retail environments, these interactive video walls have proven to be potent marketing tools. Consumers can engage actively in product displays, interact with promotions, and connect with brand messages. This active involvement goes beyond influencing purchasing decisions; it plays a crucial role in creating an enriched and memorable shopping experience.

By Panel Size: A panel size above 65 inches accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The above 65 inches segment holds the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Various advantages, including improved visibility, impactful presentations, collaborative environments, enhanced engagement in education, interactive exhibits, effectiveness in trade shows and events, suitability for control rooms and monitoring, immersive experiences in gaming and entertainment, technological advancements, and versatility across industries drive the rising preference for above 65 inches panel size in interactive displays.

By Vertical: The BFSI is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The increasing integration of interactive displays in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector is driven by the aspiration to enhance customer engagement, operational efficiency, and the overall banking experience. Specifically, interactive displays are found extensive use in self-service kiosks, empowering customers to carry out diverse transactions autonomously. These transactions include checking account balances, initiating fund transfers, making bill payments, and obtaining printed statements.

Ask for Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=36223528

Regional Analysis of Interactive Display Market:

By Region: North America will hold a larger market share in during forecast period.

North America stands out as the fastest-expanding interactive display market sector. The region's tech-savvy culture and emphasis on innovation create an environment where businesses and institutions seek advanced technology solutions to remain competitive and deliver enhanced user experiences. This tech-driven culture and continuous technological advancements foster a landscape where interactive displays find versatile applications across various sectors. As the demand for more engaging and interactive experiences continues to grow, interactive displays play a pivotal role in meeting these expectations and shaping the way businesses and institutions interact with their audiences.

Asia Pacific Region Holds the Largest Share of the Interactive Display Market.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to take the lead in the interactive flat panel display market, exhibiting the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=36223528

Key Drivers in the Interactive Display Market:

Widespread use in education sector to promote on-site and remote collaborations

The use of new technologies, such as mobiles, tablets, laptops, projectors, and interactive whiteboards in classrooms, is playing an important role in making the learning process more interactive. Interactive displays are experiencing significant growth, largely fueled by the education sector. Schools and universities are progressively incorporating these displays into classrooms to encourage interactive learning experiences. These displays play a crucial role in enhancing lessons, promoting collaboration, and encouraging active participation among students. The trend toward remote work has fastened the acceptance of interactive displays for virtual collaboration.